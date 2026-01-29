Heartfelt Poems of Life and Love: Guided by Faith and Gratitude

Charleston, SC, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melodies from my heart is a heartfelt collection of poems by Melody Lirato, designed to share her thoughts and experiences through the lens of faith. Each poem is a reflection of her life's journey, infused with love, gratitude, and wisdom. Guided by her unwavering faith in God, Melody invites readers to explore the beauty of life and love through her short, poignant verses. This collection serves as a gentle reminder that life's most profound lessons often emerge from the heart, encouraging readers to embrace their own journeys with hope and love.



Melodies from my heart captures the essence of Melody's experiences, offering loving advice and insights that resonate deeply. The poems are not just words on a page; they are expressions of her soul, crafted to inspire and uplift. Readers will find themselves immersed in themes such as:



- The transformative power of love

- The importance of gratitude in daily life

- Life lessons learned through faith

- The beauty of self-expression

- Moments of joy and reflection



Melody Lirato structures the narrative with a whimsical touch, making each poem a delightful exploration of emotions. Every poem is a piece of my heart, a way to connect with others through shared experiences, she shares.



Join Melody on this enchanting journey of self-discovery, where each verse is an invitation to reflect on your own life and the lessons it brings. What revelations await as you turn the pages of Melodies from my heart?



Melodies from my heart is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.

About the Author: Melody, a 48-year-old author, was born in Baghdad, Iraq, and migrated to Detroit, Michigan with her family. A graduate in marketing, she currently works as a medical biller. Her faith in God has been pivotal in her journey, transforming the impossible into possible. Melody enjoys writing poetry to share her thoughts and experiences, and she hopes her first book will bring readers peace, love, and joy. She is grateful for her loved ones and the opportunity to express herself through writing.

