Jersey Hired Warns Proposed U.S. Border Mandates Threaten New Jersey’s Tourism and Logistics Workforce

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jersey Hired, the Garden State’s leading hyper-local job board and talent platform, today issued a statement regarding the potential economic impact of the proposed U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) mandates. The proposed rules, which would require international visitors to provide five years of social media history, threaten to significantly deter international travel and jeopardize thousands of jobs throughout New Jersey.

As the state home to Newark Liberty International Airport and the Port of New York and New Jersey, key global gateways, New Jersey’s economy is uniquely sensitive to international travel trends. Recent reports indicate that as many as one-third of international travelers would be less likely to visit the U.S. under these restrictive vetting measures.

“New Jersey’s economic strength is rooted in its status as a global crossroads,” said Richard Eib, Group Managing Director of Local Talent Group, parent company of Jersey Hired. “When federal policies discourage a third of potential visitors from entering the country, the impact isn't just felt at the terminal, it’s felt in the wallets of New Jersey workers. From hospitality and retail to transportation and logistics, the 'Garden State' relies on the steady flow of international visitors to sustain our local job market.”

The timing of these proposed changes is of particular concern to Jersey Hired. With New Jersey preparing to host major global events, including matches for the 2026 World Cup, any policy that creates friction at ports of entry could result in lost revenue for local businesses and a reduction in available hours for the state's service-sector employees.

“We are at a critical juncture for the New Jersey workforce,” added Eib. “Our mission at Jersey Hired is to connect local talent with opportunity. We believe that maintaining an accessible and welcoming environment for international visitors is essential to protecting the livelihoods of those who work in our state’s most vital industries.”

Jersey Hired urges federal and state representatives to consider the local economic consequences of these measures and to support policies that ensure national security without compromising the vitality of the New Jersey economy.

About Jersey Hired

Jersey Hired is a leading recruitment marketing and talent acquisition platform dedicated to the New Jersey business community. A subsidiary of Local Talent Group, Jersey Hired provides a suite of solutions, including premium job postings, contingent search, contract and temporary staffing and the newly launched Shortlist On-Demand service.

Media Contact:

Richard Eib

Group Managing Director

pr@localtalentgroup.com