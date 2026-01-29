Healthcare Organizations Prioritize Deployment Flexibility, AI, and Collaboration Amid Rising Security Incidents, Genetec Report Finds

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), the global leader in enterprise physical security software, today released healthcare-specific insights from its 2026 State of Physical Security Report. Based on insights from physical security professionals worldwide, including those working in or with the healthcare sector, the report shows healthcare organizations continuing to favor hybrid-cloud deployments while increasing focus on access control, AI, and cross-department collaboration.

Deployment flexibility is prioritized to support long-term resilience

Hybrid-cloud deployments remain a preferred approach for healthcare organizations seeking flexibility. Respondents cited continuous updates and software upgrades (59%) as the top reason for choosing cloud or hybrid systems, followed by cost savings (46%), and speed and ease of deployment (42%). Disaster recovery (40%) and data ownership (37%) further reinforce the value of hybrid models in healthcare environments with complex regulatory and operational requirements.

“Healthcare organizations are taking a measured, strategic approach to modernization,” said Dale Martin, Key Account Manager, Healthcare at Genetec. “Flexible deployment options support long-term planning and goals while allowing organizations to adapt as operational and clinical needs evolve.”

Modernization, AI, and integration top 2026 priorities

In the 2026 report, healthcare organizations identified training and upskilling staff (42%), aging IT infrastructure (40%), and difficulty attracting and retaining talent (38%) as top challenges. These realities are influencing how healthcare organizations set their security goals and strategies.

Looking ahead, AI continues to gain traction, with 49% planning to leverage AI to streamline security processes. When asked about specific project areas for 2026, access control ranked highest (55%), followed by AI (40%), and video surveillance (39%). Collaboration with departments, including human resources (HR) and facilities management, was also cited as a priority by 39% of respondents, highlighting the increasingly interconnected role of physical security.

Rising incidents drive data-centric security operations

The report also reveals a rise in physical security incidents across healthcare environments. Organizations reported increases in physical attacks on employees (55%), verbal assaults (52%), unauthorized entry (50%), break-ins (47%), and insider theft (44%).

To address these risks, healthcare organizations are expanding how security data is shared and consumed across the enterprise. More than half are sending access activity data from their security operations centers (SOC) to other systems, while many also share alarms, incident data, and video and audio information. At the same time, SOCs are ingesting data from cybersecurity tools, intrusion and asset monitoring systems, HR systems, and external threat intelligence sources.

Security data supports broader operational outcomes

Healthcare organizations are increasingly using physical security data to drive outcomes beyond traditional security functions. The top objectives include safety and security improvements (60%), operational efficiency within security teams (52%), regulatory compliance (49%), and improved employee and patient experience (44%). Many are also using security data to support occupancy management and broader operational efficiency across departments.

