Service Credit Union Named Official Credit Union of Hockey East

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hockey East Association today announced a new multi-year partnership with Service Credit Union, naming the credit union as its exclusive banking partner and official credit union of the conference.

The partnership brings together two organizations built on teamwork, trust and commitment. As part of the agreement, Hockey East will transition its banking relationship to Service Credit Union, reflecting confidence in the credit union’s stability, service and shared community values.

In addition to supporting Hockey East’s banking needs, the partnership introduces the Community Champion Award, a new initiative jointly created by Hockey East and Service Credit Union to recognize student-athletes who demonstrate exceptional commitment to their campus and local communities.

“We are happy to team up with a community-focused partner in Service Credit Union,” said Hockey East Commissioner Steve Metcalf. “Hockey East is excited to introduce the Community Champion Award and work with Service Credit Union to highlight how our student-athletes contribute to their communities across New England.”

As part of the sponsorship, Service Credit Union will also receive on-air exposure throughout the Hockey East season, including a television spot featuring Charlie McAvoy, which will air on NESN during select regular season and postseason Hockey East broadcasts.

“Trust is everything: in hockey, in teamwork, and in financial relationships,” said Jaime Yates, Assistant Vice President of Community Development at Service Credit Union. “Hockey East choosing Service Credit Union as its banking partner reflects a shared commitment to doing things the right way, supporting our communities, and investing in the next generation of leaders.”

About Service Credit Union

Service Credit Union is dedicated to providing a banking experience that improves members’ lives and the communities in which they live. Established in 1957 to provide affordable credit to the Pease Air Force Base community, and now the largest credit union in New England with over $6 billion in assets and 50 branch locations in the New England region and Germany, we continue to provide a better future to our members all over the world. To learn more about Service Credit Union, please visit www.servicecu.org.



About Hockey East

The Hockey East Association is an 11-team NCAA Division I men’s hockey conference founded in 1984 and a 10-team NCAA Division I women’s hockey league established in 2002–03. Hockey East programs have combined for 10 NCAA men’s championships, 12 Hobey Baker Memorial Award winners, and four Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award recipients.

Contact:

Chris Banker

cbanker@servicecu.org

(603) 923-0904