ANSR Highlights the Growing Strategic Value of Centers of Excellence in Global Capability Centers

BENGALURU, KA, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global enterprises are increasingly turning to Centers of Excellence (CoEs) within their Global Capability Centers (GCCs) to drive focused innovation, standardization, and efficiency across critical business functions, according to ANSR. For leaders seeking foundational context on what a CoE is and why it matters, ANSR has detailed these concepts in its explainer on Centers of Excellence: https://ansr.com/blog/all-you-need-to-know-about-centers-of-excellence-coe/. Building on internal best practices and client experience, ANSR highlights how well-designed CoEs are helping organizations move beyond fragmented initiatives toward scalable, enterprise-wide capability building.

A Center of Excellence is positioned not merely as a team or department, but as a strategic construct anchored in a clear domain, such as data science, cybersecurity, engineering, or digital marketing, designed to elevate performance in that area. For CoEs to create meaningful value, their vision must align tightly with the parent company's long-term goals, whether the priority is streamlining operations, accelerating innovation, or strengthening global footprints. Once this vision is clear, leadership can define focus areas based on business priorities, technology and innovation goals, resource realities, and market trends, ensuring the CoE is purpose-built rather than generic.

ANSR notes that successful CoEs are underpinned by deliberate planning across four dimensions: objectives, focus areas, resources, and timelines. Organizations must invest in skilled professionals to lead and staff the CoE, provide the right tools and infrastructure, and allocate dedicated budgets for initiatives, training, and experimentation. A realistic, milestone-based roadmap covering team formation, infrastructure setup, and project sequencing enables the CoE to scale in a controlled yet agile manner, avoiding the pitfalls of ad hoc initiatives that fail to sustain impact.

Implementation hinges on strong executive sponsorship and a robust operating model. CoEs typically serve multiple business units simultaneously, making clear governance, decision rights, and engagement models essential. Their core functions often include knowledge management and best-practice standardization, training and capability development, methodology and process frameworks, and structured innovation pipelines. To support these activities, CoEs require secure, modern technology environments, whether fully owned or accessed through specialized partners, as well as disciplined documentation standards that codify templates, blueprints, and repeatable processes for critical workstreams.

Building a high-performing CoE team is another critical success factor. ANSR emphasizes the need for a balanced mix of deep experts and high-potential generalists, with clearly defined roles ranging from architects and product managers to technology researchers and people leaders. Differentiated hiring strategies, including selective lateral hiring and partnerships with industry bodies and universities, help organizations assemble teams that can both execute today and incubate the capabilities needed tomorrow. Structured learning programs focused on niche skills, cross-functional collaboration, and leadership development keep CoE teams ahead of the curve and ensure they can deliver innovative, high-impact solutions over time.

Effective communication and collaboration frameworks are essential to embed the CoE into the wider enterprise. Clear communication protocols, regular updates, structured feedback loops, and collaborative platforms help ensure alignment, resolve conflicts quickly, and support transparent decision-making. When done well, these mechanisms allow CoEs to act as trusted advisors and execution partners to business units, rather than siloed expert groups operating at the margins.

As companies look to the next phase of GCC maturity, ANSR believes CoEs will play a defining role in how enterprises build, scale, and govern specialized capabilities globally. By combining clear purpose, disciplined execution, and access to India's deep talent pools, organizations can use Centers of Excellence to turn their GCCs into engines of sustained innovation and operational excellence. A more detailed exploration of this evolution can be found in how to build a Center of Excellence, where ANSR lays out practical strategies for structuring, staffing, and operating CoEs within distributed enterprises.





About ANSR

ANSR is the definitive global leader in establishing and operating Global Capability Centers. With over 200 GCCs established for more than 100 Fortune 500 companies across key innovation hubs in India, Eastern Europe, and Southeast Asia, ANSR combines unparalleled strategic insight, proven execution capabilities, and proprietary technology solutions to help enterprises build and grow their global teams. As pioneers of the GCC as a Service (GaaS) model and creators of the revolutionary 1Wrk platform, ANSR continues to redefine how enterprises achieve operational excellence and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. With over a decade of experience and a team of seasoned GCC experts, ANSR delivers predictable outcomes that enable enterprises to gain competitive advantage through their global capability centers. To know more, visit ansr.com.

###

For more information about ANSR Global Corporation Private Limited, contact the company here:



ANSR Global

Clint Thomas

+919739097351

Clint.Thomas@ansr.com

Ground and 3rd Floor, L1, Banyan Block, Manyata Embassy Business Park SEZ, Nagawara Outer Ring Road, Bengaluru 560 045