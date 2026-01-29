Learning Care Group Hosts Nationwide Heart of the Family Art Walk

Novi, Michigan, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learning Care Group (LCG), a nationwide provider of early education and child care, hosted children’s art showcases across the country at local schools.

As families walked the hallways and classrooms and participated in the creative process with their children, they saw more than just their child’s artwork on display – they saw a glimpse of LCG’s research-backed curriculum at work.

“Our programming is designed the way children naturally learn – through exploration and discovery,” said Dr. Johnna Weller, Chief Academic Officer for Learning Care Group. “Every paint stroke and doodle sets the foundation for future skills like writing and creative problem solving. We’re not just making art; we’re developing future-ready learners.”

And the benefits of this event extend beyond the drawing table.

According to Dr. Weller, “Early family engagement is a key indicator of a child’s educational success. The more families get involved in their child’s education, the more likely the child is to have a positive educational outcome. By inviting families’ participation in their school community, we give them the opportunity to be a part of their child’s educational experience early on, setting the foundation for a lifelong love of learning.”

LCG schools provide a comprehensive early education experience with healthy meals and snacks, live streaming video access for parents, and the exclusive SproutAbout mobile app for daily communication and ongoing family engagement. Programs are designed to foster learning, creativity, and connection in a nurturing setting.

LCG Brands include: AppleTree & Gilden Woods, Childtime Learning Centers, Creative Kids, Everbrook Academy, La Petite Academy, Montessori Unlimited, Pathways Learning Academy, The Children’s Courtyard, Tutor Time, U-GRO and Young School.

Start fostering your child’s educational success by finding an LCG school near you at https://www.learningcaregroup.com/.

About Learning Care Group, Inc.

Learning Care Group (LCG) is the second-largest for-profit early education and child care provider in North America. LCG is also a leader in employer-sponsored solutions that meet the needs of organizations and their working families. Headquartered in Novi, Michigan, LCG provides quality care and early learning for children 6 weeks to 12 years through 11 unique brands across 1,150+ schools in 40 states. Supporting families and inspiring children to love learning for more than 50 years, LCG enables child development through a comprehensive, research-based curriculum in a safe, nurturing, fun school environment. LCG is committed to transforming the child care industry, exceeding its partners’ expectations, and enhancing the way children learn and grow every day. For more information, please visit learningcaregroup.com .

