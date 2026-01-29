Meridian Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results and Announces a Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Common Share

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Corporation (Nasdaq: MRBK) today reported:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)(Unaudited) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Income: Net income $ 7,186 $ 6,659 $ 5,601 Diluted earnings per common share 0.61 0.58 0.49 Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(1) 12,584 11,523 11,168 (1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was $7.2 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, up $527 thousand, or 8%, from prior quarter.





Pre-provision net revenue 1 for the quarter was $12.6 million, an improvement of $1.4 million, or 13%. from Q4'2024.





for the quarter was $12.6 million, an improvement of $1.4 million, or 13%. from Q4'2024. Net interest margin was 3.77% for the fourth quarter of 2025, while the loan yield declined to 7.15%, and cost of funds declined to 3.23% from the prior quarter.





Return on average assets and return on average equity for the fourth quarter of 2025 were 1.10% and 14.79%, respectively.





Total assets at December 31, 2025 were $2.6 billion, compared to $2.5 billion at September 30, 2025 and $2.4 billion at December 31, 2024.





Commercial loans, excluding leases, increased $35.2 million, or 2% from prior quarter.





On January 29, 2026, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share, payable February 17, 2026 to shareholders of record as of February 9, 2026. This is an increase of $0.015 or 12%, compared to the quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per common share declared in the prior quarter.





Christopher J. Annas, Chairman and CEO commented:

"Meridian's fourth quarter earnings grew 7.9% over the prior quarter, to $7.2 million. Annual earnings grew 33.6% over 2024 to $21.8 million. Year-over-year growth of our core commercial, industrial, and real estate loan portfolios equaled 10.7%, driven mostly through new and existing loan relationships, and despite SBA loan sales and a $25 million residential mortgage sale to reallocate to commercial. The exceptional loan growth has been sustainable over the years due to targeted lending hires, training new candidates and devising new ways to capitalize on market disruption.

The net interest margin has improved throughout 2025 mostly from lower deposit rates. We have benefited from lower core deposit rates to our commercial business because of pricing elasticity, but also from excellent management of our brokered deposit stack, which is similar in proportion to traditional branch banks’ CDs. Expenses were relatively flat from prior quarter, and up just 5.2% year over year. Although we are currently facing higher levels of nonperforming loans and leases, we are seeing slow progress as recoveries are improving and assets are migrating to our possession and ultimate disposition.

Our wealth management segment produced annual pre-tax income of $2.3 million, as assets under management grew 7.8%. We hired three new wealth advisors over the year, and also benefitted from stock market gains in client portfolios that expanded the AUM. We are investing in the wealth group as we see more opportunity, and we closely track our commercial customers’ liquidity events to pursue these assets. The mortgage segment earned pre-tax income of $1.1 million, with mortgage revenue down about $260 thousand or 1.3% from the prior year. The business has suffered from lack of homes for sale, that only saw some rebounding at end of year. We further streamlined the business in 2025 to assure profitability, and are optimistic about our 2026 origination goals.

Meridian's consistent organic growth, year over year, for the past 22 years has been defined by being opportunistic during times of turmoil. A series of acquisitions in our market during 2025 has positioned us to take advantage of customer and employee turmoil. Through our brand and strategic marketing efforts we expect to leverage this strength to our benefit in 2026."

Select Condensed Financial Information

As of or for the three months ended (Unaudited) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Income: Net income $ 7,186 $ 6,659 $ 5,592 $ 2,399 $ 5,601 Basic earnings per common share 0.62 0.59 0.50 0.21 0.50 Diluted earnings per common share 0.61 0.58 0.49 0.21 0.49 Net interest income 23,627 23,116 21,159 19,776 19,299 Balance Sheet: Total assets $ 2,560,420 $ 2,541,130 $ 2,510,938 $ 2,528,888 $ 2,385,867 Loans, net of fees and costs 2,170,600 2,162,845 2,108,250 2,071,675 2,030,437 Total deposits 2,158,128 2,131,116 2,110,374 2,128,742 2,005,368 Non-interest bearing deposits 245,377 239,614 237,042 323,485 240,858 Stockholders' equity 198,141 188,029 178,020 173,568 171,522 Balance Sheet Average Balances: Total assets $ 2,588,357 $ 2,534,565 $ 2,491,625 $ 2,420,571 $ 2,434,270 Total interest earning assets 2,495,922 2,443,261 2,404,952 2,330,224 2,342,651 Loans, net of fees and costs 2,200,626 2,146,651 2,113,411 2,039,676 2,029,739 Total deposits 2,173,242 2,143,821 2,095,028 2,036,208 2,043,505 Non-interest bearing deposits 256,554 253,374 249,745 244,161 259,118 Stockholders' equity 192,799 183,242 176,945 174,734 171,214 Performance Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets 1.10 % 1.04 % 0.90 % 0.40 % 0.92 % Return on average equity 14.79 % 14.42 % 12.68 % 5.57 % 13.01 %

Income Statement - Fourth Quarter 2025 Compared to Third Quarter 2025

Fourth quarter net income increased $527 thousand, or 7.9%, to $7.2 million due largely to an increase in net interest income of $511 thousand and an increase in non-interest income of $662 thousand, The provision for credit losses increased $437 thousand and non-interest expense was relatively flat over prior quarter. Income tax expense was up $97 thousand. Detailed explanations of the major categories of income and expense follow below.

Net Interest income

The rate/volume analysis table below analyzes dollar changes in the components of interest income and interest expense as they relate to the change in balances (volume) and the change in interest rates (rate) of tax-equivalent net interest income for the periods indicated and allocated by rate and volume. Changes in interest income and/or expense related to changes attributable to both volume and rate have been allocated proportionately based on the relationship of the absolute dollar amount of the change in each category.

Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 $ Change % Change Change due to rate Change due to volume Interest income: Cash and cash equivalents $ 348 $ 412 $ (64 ) (15.5 )% $ (28 ) $ (36 ) Investment securities - taxable 1,891 1,895 (4 ) (0.2 )% (14 ) 10 Investment securities - tax exempt (1) 396 400 (4 ) (1.0 )% (12 ) 8 Loans held for sale 500 536 (36 ) (6.7 )% (37 ) 1 Loans held for investment (1) 39,764 39,942 (178 ) (0.4 )% (1,161 ) 983 Total loans 40,264 40,478 (214 ) (0.5 )% (1,198 ) 984 Total interest income $ 42,899 $ 43,185 $ (286 ) (0.7 )% $ (1,252 ) $ 966 Interest expense: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,186 $ 1,314 $ (128 ) (9.7 )% $ 30 $ (158 ) Money market and savings deposits 7,942 8,322 (380 ) (4.6 )% (821 ) 441 Time deposits 7,454 7,782 (328 ) (4.2 )% (249 ) (79 ) Total interest - bearing deposits 16,582 17,418 (836 ) (4.8 )% (1,040 ) 204 Borrowings 1,568 1,495 73 4.9 % (44 ) 117 Subordinated debentures 1,049 1,080 (31 ) (2.9 )% (33 ) 2 Total interest expense 19,199 19,993 (794 ) (4.0 )% (1,117 ) 323 Net interest income differential $ 23,700 $ 23,192 $ 508 2.19 % $ (135 ) $ 643 (1) Reflected on a tax-equivalent basis.

Interest income decreased $286 thousand quarter-over-quarter on a tax equivalent basis, driven by lower yields largely offset by increased average balances of interest earning assets. The yield on interest-earnings assets decreased 19 basis points and negatively impacted interest income by $1.3 million, while the average balance of interest earning assets increased by $52.7 million, and contributed $966 thousand to interest income which helped to lessen the overall decrease.

Average total loans, excluding residential loans for sale, increased $54.0 million. The largest drivers of this increase were construction, commercial real estate, and commercial loans which on a combined basis increased $55.3 million on average, partially offset by a decrease in average leases of $6.9 million. Home equity, residential real estate, consumer and other loans held in portfolio increased on a combined basis $5.5 million on average.

Interest expense decreased $794 thousand, quarter-over-quarter, due to a decline in the cost of deposits and borrowings, partially offset by a higher volume of total interest-bearing deposits and borrowings. Interest expense on total deposits decreased $836 thousand, interest expense on borrowings increased $73 thousand, and interest expense on subordinated debentures decreased by $31 thousand as well. During the period, interest-bearing checking accounts decreased $20.4 million, time deposits decreased $7.4 million, while money market and savings deposit balances increased $54.1 million on average. Borrowings increased $9.9 million on average. On a rate basis, money market accounts and time deposits experienced a decrease in the cost, with the overall cost of deposits declined 19 basis points.

Overall the net interest margin remained at 3.77%, consistent with the prior quarter, as the decline in cost of funds offset the decline in yield on earning assets.

Provision for Credit Losses

The overall provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter increased $437 thousand to $3.3 million, from $2.9 million in the third quarter. The higher level of provisioning was largely due to a $1.6 million increase in net charge-offs, combined with the impact of an upgrade to the third-party macroeconomic forecast model used to estimate credit losses on the loan portfolio, partially offset by a decline in baseline loss rates utilized for several loan portfolio segments. The model upgrade was based on assessing the macroeconomic variable relationships to expected results. The overall impact to the ACL from the model upgrade, before applying qualitative adjustments, was not considered material.

Non-interest income

The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 $ Change % Change Mortgage banking income $ 5,714 $ 5,914 $ (200 ) (3.4 )% Wealth management income 1,679 1,610 69 4.3 % SBA loan income 1,285 1,431 (146 ) (10.2 )% Earnings on investment in life insurance 248 246 2 0.8 % Net (loss) gain on sale of MSRs (12 ) — (12 ) (100.0 )% Net (loss) gain on sale of loans (184 ) (250 ) 66 (26.4 )% Net change in the fair value of derivative instruments 197 129 68 52.7 % Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-sale 112 (75 ) 187 (249.3 )% Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment 86 213 (127 ) (59.6 )% Net (loss) gain on hedging activity (22 ) (166 ) 144 (86.7 )% Net gain (loss) on sale of investments AFS 453 48 405 843.8 % Other 1,059 853 206 24.2 % Total non-interest income $ 10,615 $ 9,953 $ 662 6.7 %

Total non-interest income increased $662 thousand, or 6.7%, quarter-over-quarter largely due to the increase in gains of $405 thousand on the sales of investment securities, $187 thousand in favorable fair value changes, $144 thousand in gains from hedging activities, $206 thousand increase in fee income from title and other services as well as an increase of $69 thousand in wealth management income, and a $66 thousand decline in the net loss on sale of loans. These improvements were partially offset by a $146 thousand decline in SBA loan income, and a $200 thousand decrease in mortgage banking income. Mortgage loan sales increased $1.0 million, or 0.5%, quarter-over-quarter. Despite this increase in overall sales, margin decreased 11 basis points resulting in a lower level of mortgage banking income.

SBA loan income decreased $146 thousand as the volume of SBA loans sold was down $4.5 million to $20.8 million, for the quarter-ended December 31, 2025 compared to the quarter-ended September 30, 2025, while the gross margin on SBA sales was 7.4% for both quarter ends.

Non-interest expense

The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 $ Change % Change Salaries and employee benefits $ 13,103 $ 13,613 $ (510 ) (3.7 )% Occupancy and equipment 1,210 991 219 22.1 % Professional fees 1,076 1,092 (16 ) (1.5 )% Data processing and software 1,981 1,865 116 6.2 % Advertising and promotion 944 877 67 7.6 % Pennsylvania bank shares tax 224 254 (30 ) (11.8 )% Other 3,120 2,854 266 9.3 % Total non-interest expense $ 21,658 $ 21,546 $ 112 0.5 %

Overall salaries and benefits decreased $510 thousand, largely attributable to the variable nature of the mortgage segment along with timing of certain incentive expense. Occupancy increased $219 thousand due to the relocation two offices including the opening of the full service branch in Florida. Data processing and software expense increased $116 thousand due to an increase in customer transaction volume, while advertising and promotion expenses increased $67 thousand as the level of business development activities and special events increased at the end of the year. Other expense increased $266 thousand from an increase in OREO expense as collateral on a land development loan was repossessed and reclassified into OREO during the quarter-ended December 31, 2025, offset by a decline in other loan related expenses.

Balance Sheet - December 31, 2025 Compared to September 30, 2025

Total assets increased $19.3 million, or 0.8%, to $2.6 billion as of December 31, 2025 from $2.5 billion as of September 30, 2025.

Portfolio loans grew $8.4 million, or 0.4% quarter-over-quarter. This growth was generated from commercial & industrial loans which increased $10.9 million, or 2.6%, construction loans increased $15.4 million, or 4.9%, and commercial mortgage loans increased $6.9 million, or 0.8%. The balance of residential mortgages decreased by $24.4 million, or 9.4%, as we sold a $24.5 million portion of this portfolio and are using the proceeds to fund higher yielding loans. Lease financings also decreased $4.3 million, or 8.6% from September 30, 2025, partially offsetting the above noted loan growth, but this decline was expected.

Total deposits increased $27.0 million, or 1.3% quarter-over-quarter, led by an increase of $21.2 million in interest-bearing deposits. Money market accounts and savings accounts increased a combined $27.2 million, non-interest bearing accounts increased $5.8 million or 2.4%, while interest bearing demand deposits increased $5.4 million. Overall borrowings decreased $19.9 million, or 14.5% quarter-over-quarter.

Total stockholders’ equity increased by $10.1 million from September 30, 2025, to $198.1 million as of December 31, 2025. Changes to equity for the quarter included net income of $7.2 million, a net increase of $7.5 million due to stock issuance under an ATM offering, an increase of $626 thousand in other comprehensive income, partially offset by dividends paid of $1.4 million. The Community Bank Leverage Ratio for the Bank was 9.51% at December 31, 2025.

Asset Quality Summary

Non-performing loans decreased $298 thousand, to $55.1 million at December 31, 2025 compared to $55.4 million at September 30, 2025, with decreases coming in land development, construction, and commercial non-performing loans, partially offset by an increase in non-performing SBA loans. Included in non-performing loans are $24.8 million of SBA loans of which $13.2 million, or 53%, are guaranteed by the SBA. The SBA portfolio was subject to the Fed's rapid rate increase and $13.5 million, or 54% of these non-performing loans originated in 2020-2021 when rates were lower by over 500 basis points. As a result of these changes in non-performing loans, the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans decreased 3 bps to 2.50% as of December 31, 2025, from 2.53% as of September 30, 2025. The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans, excluding the guaranteed portion of the SBA portfolio was 1.90%.

Net charge-offs increased to $3.5 million, or 0.16% of total average loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $1.9 million, or 0.09%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Fourth quarter charge-offs consisted of $1.6 million in SBA loans, $846 thousand in commercial loans, $807 thousand in finance receivables, and $561 thousand of small ticket equipment leases. Overall there were recoveries of $257 thousand, mainly related to leases.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment was 1.00% as of December 31, 2025, slightly down from 1.01% reported as of September 30, 2025, impacted by charge-offs for the quarter, combined with the impact on the ACL from the residential mortgage loan sale. As of December 31, 2025 there were specific reserves of $3.4 million against individually evaluated loans, a slight increase of $94 thousand from the level of specific reserves as of September 30, 2025.

About Meridian Corporation

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL RATIOS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Earnings and Per Share Data: Net income $ 7,186 $ 6,659 $ 5,592 $ 2,399 $ 5,601 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.62 $ 0.59 $ 0.50 $ 0.21 $ 0.50 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.61 $ 0.58 $ 0.49 $ 0.21 $ 0.49 Common shares outstanding 11,826 11,517 11,297 11,285 11,240 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets(2) 1.10 % 1.04 % 0.90 % 0.40 % 0.92 % Return on average equity(2) 14.79 14.42 12.68 5.57 13.01 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2) 3.77 3.77 3.54 3.46 3.29 Yield on earning assets (tax-equivalent)(2) 6.82 7.01 6.89 6.83 6.81 Cost of funds(2) 3.23 3.42 3.52 3.56 3.71 Efficiency ratio 63.25 % 65.15 % 65.82 % 69.16 % 65.72 % Asset Quality Ratios: Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.16 % 0.09 % 0.17 % 0.14 % 0.34 % Non-performing loans to total loans 2.50 2.53 2.35 2.49 2.19 Non-performing assets to total assets 2.38 2.32 2.14 2.07 1.90 Allowance for credit losses to: Total loans and other finance receivables 0.99 1.01 0.99 1.01 0.91 Total loans and other finance receivables (excluding loans at fair value)(1) 1.00 1.01 1.00 1.01 0.91 Non-performing loans 39.18 % 39.37 % 41.26 % 39.63 % 40.86 % Capital Ratios: Book value per common share $ 16.75 $ 16.33 $ 15.76 $ 15.38 $ 15.26 Tangible book value per common share $ 16.46 $ 16.02 $ 15.44 $ 15.06 $ 14.93 Total equity/Total assets 7.74 % 7.40 % 7.09 % 6.86 % 7.19 % Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Corporation(1) 7.61 7.27 6.96 6.73 7.05 Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Bank(1) 9.41 9.16 8.96 8.61 9.06 Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank 9.51 9.41 9.32 9.30 9.21 Common tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank 10.66 10.52 10.53 10.15 10.33 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank 10.66 10.52 10.53 10.15 10.33 Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank 11.66 % 11.54 % 11.54 % 11.14 % 11.20 % (1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix (2) Annualized





MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Interest income: Loans and other finance receivables, including fees $ 40,264 $ 40,477 $ 37,229 $ 155,987 $ 147,157 Securities - taxable 1,891 1,895 1,684 7,271 5,739 Securities - tax-exempt 323 325 314 1,256 1,283 Cash and cash equivalents 348 412 801 1,800 1,848 Total interest income 42,826 43,109 40,028 166,314 156,027 Interest expense: Deposits 16,582 17,418 18,341 68,169 74,037 Borrowings and subordinated debentures 2,617 2,575 2,388 10,467 10,994 Total interest expense 19,199 19,993 20,729 78,636 85,031 Net interest income 23,627 23,116 19,299 87,678 70,996 Provision for credit losses 3,287 2,850 3,572 15,152 11,400 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 20,340 20,266 15,727 72,526 59,596 Non-interest income: Mortgage banking income 5,714 5,914 5,516 20,783 21,044 Wealth management income 1,679 1,610 1,527 6,316 5,735 SBA loan income 1,285 1,431 1,143 5,452 3,458 Earnings on investment in life insurance 248 246 224 956 868 Net (loss) gain on sale of MSRs (12 ) — 3,992 403 3,992 Net (loss) gain on sale of loans (184 ) (250 ) 15 (434 ) 15 Net change in the fair value of derivative instruments 197 129 (146 ) 373 30 Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-sale 112 (75 ) (163 ) 310 (25 ) Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment 86 213 (552 ) 659 214 Net (loss) gain on hedging activity (22 ) (166 ) 192 (151 ) (87 ) Net gain (loss) on sale of investments AFS 453 48 (1 ) 501 (57 ) Other 1,059 853 1,532 4,012 6,152 Total non-interest income 10,615 9,953 13,280 39,180 41,339 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 13,103 13,613 12,429 51,280 47,268 Occupancy and equipment 1,210 991 2,270 4,576 5,976 Professional fees 1,076 1,092 1,134 4,095 4,767 Data processing and software 1,981 1,865 1,553 7,031 6,144 Advertising and promotion 944 877 839 3,877 3,293 Pennsylvania bank shares tax 224 254 243 1,016 972 Other 3,120 2,854 2,943 11,429 10,729 Total non-interest expense 21,658 21,546 21,411 83,304 79,149 Income before income taxes 9,297 8,673 7,596 28,402 21,786 Income tax expense 2,111 2,014 1,995 6,566 5,440 Net income $ 7,186 $ 6,659 $ 5,601 $ 21,836 $ 16,346 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.62 $ 0.59 $ 0.50 $ 1.93 $ 1.47 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.61 $ 0.58 $ 0.49 $ 1.89 $ 1.45 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 11,543 11,325 11,158 11,326 11,113 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 11,771 11,540 11,375 11,538 11,243





MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 10,358 $ 12,605 $ 20,604 $ 16,976 $ 5,598 Interest-bearing deposits at other banks 25,420 27,384 29,570 113,620 21,864 Federal funds sold — — — 629 — Cash and cash equivalents 35,778 39,989 50,174 131,225 27,462 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 193,457 194,268 187,902 185,221 174,304 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 32,544 32,593 32,642 32,720 33,771 Equity investments 2,166 2,150 2,130 2,126 2,086 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 33,762 28,016 44,078 28,047 32,413 Loans and other finance receivables, net of fees and costs 2,170,600 2,162,845 2,108,250 2,071,675 2,030,437 Allowance for credit losses (21,573 ) (21,794 ) (20,851 ) (20,827 ) (18,438 ) Loans and other finance receivables, net of the allowance for credit losses 2,149,027 2,141,051 2,087,399 2,050,848 2,011,999 Restricted investment in bank stock 7,811 8,350 9,162 8,369 7,753 Bank premises and equipment, net 12,402 12,413 12,320 12,028 12,151 Bank owned life insurance 30,687 30,421 30,175 29,935 29,712 Accrued interest receivable 10,724 10,944 10,334 10,345 9,958 OREO and other repossessed assets 5,997 3,714 3,148 249 276 Deferred income taxes 4,215 4,989 5,314 5,136 4,669 Servicing assets 3,932 3,845 3,658 4,284 (2,227 ) Servicing assets held for sale — — — — 6,609 Goodwill 899 899 899 899 899 Intangible assets 2,563 2,614 2,665 2,716 2,767 Other assets 34,456 24,874 28,938 24,740 31,265 Total assets $ 2,560,420 $ 2,541,130 $ 2,510,938 $ 2,528,888 $ 2,385,867 Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 245,377 $ 239,614 $ 237,042 $ 323,485 $ 240,858 Interest bearing: Interest checking 157,360 151,973 173,865 161,055 141,439 Money market and savings deposits 1,023,290 996,126 956,448 947,795 913,536 Time deposits 732,101 743,403 743,019 696,407 709,535 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,912,751 1,891,502 1,873,332 1,805,257 1,764,510 Total deposits 2,158,128 2,131,116 2,110,374 2,128,742 2,005,368 Borrowings 117,338 137,265 138,965 139,590 124,471 Subordinated debentures 49,853 49,822 49,792 49,761 49,743 Accrued interest payable 6,531 7,095 7,059 7,404 6,860 Other liabilities 30,429 27,803 26,728 29,823 27,903 Total liabilities 2,362,279 2,353,101 2,332,918 2,355,320 2,214,345 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 13,830 13,521 13,300 13,288 13,243 Surplus 90,352 85,122 82,184 82,026 81,545 Treasury stock (26,079 ) (26,079 ) (26,079 ) (26,079 ) (26,079 ) Unearned common stock held by ESOP (2,807 ) (1,006 ) (1,006 ) (1,006 ) (1,006 ) Retained earnings 128,124 122,376 117,132 112,952 111,961 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,279 ) (5,905 ) (7,511 ) (7,613 ) (8,142 ) Total stockholders’ equity 198,141 188,029 178,020 173,568 171,522 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,560,420 $ 2,541,130 $ 2,510,938 $ 2,528,888 $ 2,385,867





MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Interest income $ 42,826 $ 43,109 $ 41,211 $ 39,168 $ 40,028 Interest expense 19,199 19,993 20,052 19,392 20,729 Net interest income 23,627 23,116 21,159 19,776 19,299 Provision for credit losses 3,287 2,850 3,803 5,212 3,572 Non-interest income 10,615 9,953 11,288 7,324 13,280 Non-interest expense 21,658 21,546 21,357 18,743 21,411 Income before income tax expense 9,297 8,673 7,287 3,145 7,596 Income tax expense 2,111 2,014 1,695 746 1,995 Net Income $ 7,186 $ 6,659 $ 5,592 $ 2,399 $ 5,601 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 11,543 11,325 11,228 11,205 11,158 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.62 $ 0.59 $ 0.50 $ 0.21 $ 0.50 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 11,771 11,540 11,392 11,446 11,375 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.61 $ 0.58 $ 0.49 $ 0.21 $ 0.49





Segment Information Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands) Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Net interest income $ 23,478 $ 59 $ 90 $ 23,627 $ 19,178 $ 70 $ 51 $ 19,299 Provision for credit losses 3,287 — — 3,287 3,572 — — 3,572 Net interest income after provision 20,191 59 90 20,340 15,606 70 51 15,727 Non-interest income 2,943 1,679 5,993 10,615 2,669 1,527 9,084 13,280 Non-interest expense 14,650 1,245 5,763 21,658 13,641 1,026 6,744 21,411 Income before income taxes $ 8,484 $ 493 $ 320 $ 9,297 $ 4,634 $ 571 $ 2,391 $ 7,596 Efficiency ratio 55 % 72 % 95 % 63 % 62 % 64 % 74 % 66 % Year Ended December 31, 2025 Year Ended December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands) Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Net interest income $ 87,179 $ 176 $ 323 $ 87,678 $ 70,706 $ 146 $ 144 $ 70,996 Provision for credit losses 15,152 — — 15,152 11,400 — — 11,400 Net interest income after provision 72,027 176 323 72,526 59,306 146 144 59,596 Non-interest income 10,248 6,316 22,616 39,180 7,576 5,735 28,028 41,339 Non-interest expense 57,287 4,155 21,862 83,304 51,584 3,506 24,059 79,149 Income before income taxes $ 24,988 $ 2,337 $ 1,077 $ 28,402 $ 15,298 $ 2,375 $ 4,113 $ 21,786 Efficiency ratio 59 % 64 % 95 % 66 % 66 % 60 % 85 % 70 %





MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

APPENDIX: NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Meridian believes that non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts. The non-GAAP disclosure have limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for performance and financial condition measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Meridian’s results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Pre-Provision Net Revenue Reconciliation Three Months Ended Year Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data, Unaudited) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Income before income tax expense $ 9,297 $ 8,673 $ 7,596 $ 28,402 $ 21,786 Provision for credit losses 3,287 2,850 3,572 15,152 11,400 Pre-provision net revenue $ 12,584 $ 11,523 $ 11,168 $ 43,554 $ 33,186





Pre-Provision Net Revenue Reconciliation Three Months Ended Year Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data, Unaudited) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Bank $ 11,771 $ 10,504 $ 8,206 $ 40,140 $ 26,698 Wealth 493 512 571 2,337 2,375 Mortgage 320 507 2,391 1,077 4,113 Pre-provision net revenue $ 12,584 $ 11,523 $ 11,168 $ 43,554 $ 33,186





Allowance For Credit Losses (ACL) to Loans and Other Finance Receivables, Excluding Loans at Fair Value December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Allowance for credit losses (GAAP) $ 21,573 $ 21,794 $ 20,851 $ 20,827 $ 18,438 Loans and other finance receivables (GAAP) 2,170,600 2,162,845 2,108,250 2,071,675 2,030,437 Less: Loans at fair value (14,396 ) (14,454 ) (14,541 ) (14,182 ) (14,501 ) Loans and other finance receivables, excluding loans at fair value (non-GAAP) $ 2,156,204 $ 2,148,391 $ 2,093,709 $ 2,057,493 $ 2,015,936 ACL to loans and other finance receivables (GAAP) 0.99 % 1.01 % 0.99 % 1.01 % 0.91 % ACL to loans and other finance receivables, excluding loans at fair value (non-GAAP) 1.00 % 1.01 % 1.00 % 1.01 % 0.91 %





Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Corporation December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 198,141 $ 188,029 $ 178,020 $ 173,568 $ 171,522 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (3,462 ) (3,513 ) (3,564 ) (3,615 ) (3,666 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 194,679 184,516 174,456 169,953 167,856 Total assets (GAAP) 2,560,420 2,541,130 2,510,938 2,528,888 2,385,867 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (3,462 ) (3,513 ) (3,564 ) (3,615 ) (3,666 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 2,556,958 $ 2,537,617 $ 2,507,374 $ 2,525,273 $ 2,382,201 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Corporation (non-GAAP) 7.61 % 7.27 % 6.96 % 6.73 % 7.05 %





Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Bank December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 244,064 $ 236,038 $ 228,127 $ 220,768 $ 219,119 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (3,462 ) (3,513 ) (3,564 ) (3,615 ) (3,666 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 240,602 232,525 224,563 217,153 215,453 Total assets (GAAP) 2,560,485 2,541,395 2,510,684 2,525,029 2,382,014 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (3,462 ) (3,513 ) (3,564 ) (3,615 ) (3,666 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 2,557,023 $ 2,537,882 $ 2,507,120 $ 2,521,414 $ 2,378,348 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Bank (non-GAAP) 9.41 % 9.16 % 8.96 % 8.61 % 9.06 % Tangible Book Value Reconciliation December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Book value per common share $ 16.75 $ 16.33 $ 15.76 $ 15.38 $ 15.26 Less: Impact of goodwill /intangible assets 0.29 0.31 0.32 0.32 0.33 Tangible book value per common share $ 16.46 $ 16.02 $ 15.44 $ 15.06 $ 14.93





