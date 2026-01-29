Meridian Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results and Announces a Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Common Share

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Corporation (Nasdaq: MRBK) today reported:

 Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)(Unaudited)December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 December 31,
2024
Income:     
Net income$7,186 $6,659 $5,601
Diluted earnings per common share 0.61  0.58  0.49
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(1) 12,584  11,523  11,168
(1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix     
      
  • Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was $7.2 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, up $527 thousand, or 8%, from prior quarter.

  • Pre-provision net revenue1 for the quarter was $12.6 million, an improvement of $1.4 million, or 13%. from Q4'2024.

  • Net interest margin was 3.77% for the fourth quarter of 2025, while the loan yield declined to 7.15%, and cost of funds declined to 3.23% from the prior quarter.

  • Return on average assets and return on average equity for the fourth quarter of 2025 were 1.10% and 14.79%, respectively.

  • Total assets at December 31, 2025 were $2.6 billion, compared to $2.5 billion at September 30, 2025 and $2.4 billion at December 31, 2024.

  • Commercial loans, excluding leases, increased $35.2 million, or 2% from prior quarter.

  • On January 29, 2026, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share, payable February 17, 2026 to shareholders of record as of February 9, 2026. This is an increase of $0.015 or 12%, compared to the quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per common share declared in the prior quarter.

Christopher J. Annas, Chairman and CEO commented:

"Meridian's fourth quarter earnings grew 7.9% over the prior quarter, to $7.2 million. Annual earnings grew 33.6% over 2024 to $21.8 million. Year-over-year growth of our core commercial, industrial, and real estate loan portfolios equaled 10.7%, driven mostly through new and existing loan relationships, and despite SBA loan sales and a $25 million residential mortgage sale to reallocate to commercial. The exceptional loan growth has been sustainable over the years due to targeted lending hires, training new candidates and devising new ways to capitalize on market disruption.

The net interest margin has improved throughout 2025 mostly from lower deposit rates. We have benefited from lower core deposit rates to our commercial business because of pricing elasticity, but also from excellent management of our brokered deposit stack, which is similar in proportion to traditional branch banks’ CDs. Expenses were relatively flat from prior quarter, and up just 5.2% year over year. Although we are currently facing higher levels of nonperforming loans and leases, we are seeing slow progress as recoveries are improving and assets are migrating to our possession and ultimate disposition.

Our wealth management segment produced annual pre-tax income of $2.3 million, as assets under management grew 7.8%. We hired three new wealth advisors over the year, and also benefitted from stock market gains in client portfolios that expanded the AUM. We are investing in the wealth group as we see more opportunity, and we closely track our commercial customers’ liquidity events to pursue these assets. The mortgage segment earned pre-tax income of $1.1 million, with mortgage revenue down about $260 thousand or 1.3% from the prior year. The business has suffered from lack of homes for sale, that only saw some rebounding at end of year. We further streamlined the business in 2025 to assure profitability, and are optimistic about our 2026 origination goals.

Meridian's consistent organic growth, year over year, for the past 22 years has been defined by being opportunistic during times of turmoil. A series of acquisitions in our market during 2025 has positioned us to take advantage of customer and employee turmoil. Through our brand and strategic marketing efforts we expect to leverage this strength to our benefit in 2026."

Select Condensed Financial Information

 As of or for the three months ended (Unaudited)
 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Income:         
Net income$7,186  $6,659  $5,592  $2,399  $5,601 
Basic earnings per common share 0.62   0.59   0.50   0.21   0.50 
Diluted earnings per common share 0.61   0.58   0.49   0.21   0.49 
Net interest income 23,627   23,116   21,159   19,776   19,299 
          
Balance Sheet:         
Total assets$2,560,420  $2,541,130  $2,510,938  $2,528,888  $2,385,867 
Loans, net of fees and costs 2,170,600   2,162,845   2,108,250   2,071,675   2,030,437 
Total deposits 2,158,128   2,131,116   2,110,374   2,128,742   2,005,368 
Non-interest bearing deposits 245,377   239,614   237,042   323,485   240,858 
Stockholders' equity 198,141   188,029   178,020   173,568   171,522 
          
Balance Sheet Average Balances:         
Total assets$2,588,357  $2,534,565  $2,491,625  $2,420,571  $2,434,270 
Total interest earning assets 2,495,922   2,443,261   2,404,952   2,330,224   2,342,651 
Loans, net of fees and costs 2,200,626   2,146,651   2,113,411   2,039,676   2,029,739 
Total deposits 2,173,242   2,143,821   2,095,028   2,036,208   2,043,505 
Non-interest bearing deposits 256,554   253,374   249,745   244,161   259,118 
Stockholders' equity 192,799   183,242   176,945   174,734   171,214 
          
Performance Ratios (Annualized):         
Return on average assets 1.10%  1.04%  0.90%  0.40%  0.92%
Return on average equity 14.79%  14.42%  12.68%  5.57%  13.01%
                    

Income Statement - Fourth Quarter 2025 Compared to Third Quarter 2025

Fourth quarter net income increased $527 thousand, or 7.9%, to $7.2 million due largely to an increase in net interest income of $511 thousand and an increase in non-interest income of $662 thousand, The provision for credit losses increased $437 thousand and non-interest expense was relatively flat over prior quarter. Income tax expense was up $97 thousand. Detailed explanations of the major categories of income and expense follow below.

Net Interest income

The rate/volume analysis table below analyzes dollar changes in the components of interest income and interest expense as they relate to the change in balances (volume) and the change in interest rates (rate) of tax-equivalent net interest income for the periods indicated and allocated by rate and volume. Changes in interest income and/or expense related to changes attributable to both volume and rate have been allocated proportionately based on the relationship of the absolute dollar amount of the change in each category.

 Three Months Ended        
(dollars in thousands)December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 $ Change % Change Change due to rate Change due to volume
Interest income:           
Cash and cash equivalents$348 $412 $(64) (15.5)% $(28) $(36)
Investment securities - taxable 1,891  1,895  (4) (0.2)%  (14)  10 
Investment securities - tax exempt (1) 396  400  (4) (1.0)%  (12)  8 
Loans held for sale 500  536  (36) (6.7)%  (37)  1 
Loans held for investment (1) 39,764  39,942  (178) (0.4)%  (1,161)  983 
Total loans 40,264  40,478  (214) (0.5)%  (1,198)  984 
Total interest income$42,899 $43,185 $(286) (0.7)% $(1,252) $966 
Interest expense:           
Interest-bearing demand deposits$1,186 $1,314 $(128) (9.7)% $30  $(158)
Money market and savings deposits 7,942  8,322  (380) (4.6)%  (821)  441 
Time deposits 7,454  7,782  (328) (4.2)%  (249)  (79)
Total interest - bearing deposits 16,582  17,418  (836) (4.8)%  (1,040)  204 
Borrowings 1,568  1,495  73  4.9%  (44)  117 
Subordinated debentures 1,049  1,080  (31) (2.9)%  (33)  2 
Total interest expense 19,199  19,993  (794) (4.0)%  (1,117)  323 
Net interest income differential$23,700 $23,192 $508  2.19% $(135) $643 
(1) Reflected on a tax-equivalent basis.          
           

Interest income decreased $286 thousand quarter-over-quarter on a tax equivalent basis, driven by lower yields largely offset by increased average balances of interest earning assets. The yield on interest-earnings assets decreased 19 basis points and negatively impacted interest income by $1.3 million, while the average balance of interest earning assets increased by $52.7 million, and contributed $966 thousand to interest income which helped to lessen the overall decrease.

Average total loans, excluding residential loans for sale, increased $54.0 million. The largest drivers of this increase were construction, commercial real estate, and commercial loans which on a combined basis increased $55.3 million on average, partially offset by a decrease in average leases of $6.9 million. Home equity, residential real estate, consumer and other loans held in portfolio increased on a combined basis $5.5 million on average.

Interest expense decreased $794 thousand, quarter-over-quarter, due to a decline in the cost of deposits and borrowings, partially offset by a higher volume of total interest-bearing deposits and borrowings. Interest expense on total deposits decreased $836 thousand, interest expense on borrowings increased $73 thousand, and interest expense on subordinated debentures decreased by $31 thousand as well. During the period, interest-bearing checking accounts decreased $20.4 million, time deposits decreased $7.4 million, while money market and savings deposit balances increased $54.1 million on average. Borrowings increased $9.9 million on average. On a rate basis, money market accounts and time deposits experienced a decrease in the cost, with the overall cost of deposits declined 19 basis points.

Overall the net interest margin remained at 3.77%, consistent with the prior quarter, as the decline in cost of funds offset the decline in yield on earning assets.

Provision for Credit Losses

The overall provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter increased $437 thousand to $3.3 million, from $2.9 million in the third quarter. The higher level of provisioning was largely due to a $1.6 million increase in net charge-offs, combined with the impact of an upgrade to the third-party macroeconomic forecast model used to estimate credit losses on the loan portfolio, partially offset by a decline in baseline loss rates utilized for several loan portfolio segments. The model upgrade was based on assessing the macroeconomic variable relationships to expected results. The overall impact to the ACL from the model upgrade, before applying qualitative adjustments, was not considered material.

Non-interest income

The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

 Three Months Ended    
(Dollars in thousands)December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 $ Change % Change
Mortgage banking income$5,714  $5,914  $(200) (3.4)%
Wealth management income 1,679   1,610   69  4.3%
SBA loan income 1,285   1,431   (146) (10.2)%
Earnings on investment in life insurance 248   246   2  0.8%
Net (loss) gain on sale of MSRs (12)     (12) (100.0)%
Net (loss) gain on sale of loans (184)  (250)  66  (26.4)%
Net change in the fair value of derivative instruments 197   129   68  52.7%
Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-sale 112   (75)  187  (249.3)%
Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment 86   213   (127) (59.6)%
Net (loss) gain on hedging activity (22)  (166)  144  (86.7)%
Net gain (loss) on sale of investments AFS 453   48   405  843.8%
Other 1,059   853   206  24.2%
Total non-interest income$10,615  $9,953  $662  6.7%
               

Total non-interest income increased $662 thousand, or 6.7%, quarter-over-quarter largely due to the increase in gains of $405 thousand on the sales of investment securities, $187 thousand in favorable fair value changes, $144 thousand in gains from hedging activities, $206 thousand increase in fee income from title and other services as well as an increase of $69 thousand in wealth management income, and a $66 thousand decline in the net loss on sale of loans. These improvements were partially offset by a $146 thousand decline in SBA loan income, and a $200 thousand decrease in mortgage banking income. Mortgage loan sales increased $1.0 million, or 0.5%, quarter-over-quarter. Despite this increase in overall sales, margin decreased 11 basis points resulting in a lower level of mortgage banking income.

SBA loan income decreased $146 thousand as the volume of SBA loans sold was down $4.5 million to $20.8 million, for the quarter-ended December 31, 2025 compared to the quarter-ended September 30, 2025, while the gross margin on SBA sales was 7.4% for both quarter ends.

Non-interest expense

The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

 Three Months Ended    
(Dollars in thousands)December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 $ Change % Change
Salaries and employee benefits$13,103 $13,613 $(510) (3.7)%
Occupancy and equipment 1,210  991  219  22.1%
Professional fees 1,076  1,092  (16) (1.5)%
Data processing and software 1,981  1,865  116  6.2%
Advertising and promotion 944  877  67  7.6%
Pennsylvania bank shares tax 224  254  (30) (11.8)%
Other 3,120  2,854  266  9.3%
Total non-interest expense$21,658 $21,546 $112  0.5%
             

Overall salaries and benefits decreased $510 thousand, largely attributable to the variable nature of the mortgage segment along with timing of certain incentive expense. Occupancy increased $219 thousand due to the relocation two offices including the opening of the full service branch in Florida. Data processing and software expense increased $116 thousand due to an increase in customer transaction volume, while advertising and promotion expenses increased $67 thousand as the level of business development activities and special events increased at the end of the year. Other expense increased $266 thousand from an increase in OREO expense as collateral on a land development loan was repossessed and reclassified into OREO during the quarter-ended December 31, 2025, offset by a decline in other loan related expenses.

Balance Sheet - December 31, 2025 Compared to September 30, 2025

Total assets increased $19.3 million, or 0.8%, to $2.6 billion as of December 31, 2025 from $2.5 billion as of September 30, 2025.

Portfolio loans grew $8.4 million, or 0.4% quarter-over-quarter. This growth was generated from commercial & industrial loans which increased $10.9 million, or 2.6%, construction loans increased $15.4 million, or 4.9%, and commercial mortgage loans increased $6.9 million, or 0.8%. The balance of residential mortgages decreased by $24.4 million, or 9.4%, as we sold a $24.5 million portion of this portfolio and are using the proceeds to fund higher yielding loans. Lease financings also decreased $4.3 million, or 8.6% from September 30, 2025, partially offsetting the above noted loan growth, but this decline was expected.

Total deposits increased $27.0 million, or 1.3% quarter-over-quarter, led by an increase of $21.2 million in interest-bearing deposits. Money market accounts and savings accounts increased a combined $27.2 million, non-interest bearing accounts increased $5.8 million or 2.4%, while interest bearing demand deposits increased $5.4 million. Overall borrowings decreased $19.9 million, or 14.5% quarter-over-quarter.

Total stockholders’ equity increased by $10.1 million from September 30, 2025, to $198.1 million as of December 31, 2025. Changes to equity for the quarter included net income of $7.2 million, a net increase of $7.5 million due to stock issuance under an ATM offering, an increase of $626 thousand in other comprehensive income, partially offset by dividends paid of $1.4 million. The Community Bank Leverage Ratio for the Bank was 9.51% at December 31, 2025.

Asset Quality Summary

Non-performing loans decreased $298 thousand, to $55.1 million at December 31, 2025 compared to $55.4 million at September 30, 2025, with decreases coming in land development, construction, and commercial non-performing loans, partially offset by an increase in non-performing SBA loans. Included in non-performing loans are $24.8 million of SBA loans of which $13.2 million, or 53%, are guaranteed by the SBA. The SBA portfolio was subject to the Fed's rapid rate increase and $13.5 million, or 54% of these non-performing loans originated in 2020-2021 when rates were lower by over 500 basis points. As a result of these changes in non-performing loans, the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans decreased 3 bps to 2.50% as of December 31, 2025, from 2.53% as of September 30, 2025. The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans, excluding the guaranteed portion of the SBA portfolio was 1.90%.

Net charge-offs increased to $3.5 million, or 0.16% of total average loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $1.9 million, or 0.09%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Fourth quarter charge-offs consisted of $1.6 million in SBA loans, $846 thousand in commercial loans, $807 thousand in finance receivables, and $561 thousand of small ticket equipment leases. Overall there were recoveries of $257 thousand, mainly related to leases.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment was 1.00% as of December 31, 2025, slightly down from 1.01% reported as of September 30, 2025, impacted by charge-offs for the quarter, combined with the impact on the ACL from the residential mortgage loan sale. As of December 31, 2025 there were specific reserves of $3.4 million against individually evaluated loans, a slight increase of $94 thousand from the level of specific reserves as of September 30, 2025.

About Meridian Corporation

Meridian Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Meridian Corporation, is an innovative community bank serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Florida. Through its 17 offices, including banking branches and mortgage locations, Meridian offers a full suite of financial products and services. Meridian specializes in business and industrial lending, retail and commercial real estate lending, electronic payments, and wealth management solutions through Meridian Wealth Partners. Meridian also offers a broad menu of high-yield depository products supported by robust online and mobile access. For additional information, visit our website at www.meridianbanker.com. Member FDIC.

“Safe Harbor” Statement

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to Meridian Corporation’s strategies, goals, beliefs, expectations, estimates, intentions, capital raising efforts, financial condition and results of operations, future performance and business. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “pro forma,” “looking forward,” “would,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” or similar expressions generally indicate a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which, in whole or in part, are beyond Meridian Corporation’s control). Numerous competitive, economic, regulatory, legal and technological factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, or ACL; cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; increased competitive pressures; changes in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; escalating tariff and other trade policies and the resulting impacts on market volatility and global trade; the impact of uncertain or changing political conditions or any current or future federal government shutdown and uncertainty regarding the federal government's debt limit; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; unanticipated changes in regulatory and governmental policies impacting interest rates and financial markets; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and Meridian Corporation, in particular; changes in accounting policies, practices or guidance; developments affecting the industry and the soundness of financial institutions and further disruption to the economy and U.S. banking system; among others, could cause Meridian Corporation’s financial performance to differ materially from the goals, plans, objectives, intentions and expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements. Meridian Corporation cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive, and neither such factors nor any such forward-looking statement takes into account the impact of any future events. All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. For a more complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review Meridian Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K that update or provide information in addition to the information included in the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings, if any. Meridian Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by Meridian Corporation or by or on behalf of Meridian Bank.


 
MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL RATIOS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
 Three Months Ended
 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
Earnings and Per Share Data:         
Net income$7,186  $6,659  $5,592  $2,399  $5,601 
Basic earnings per common share$0.62  $0.59  $0.50  $0.21  $0.50 
Diluted earnings per common share$0.61  $0.58  $0.49  $0.21  $0.49 
Common shares outstanding 11,826   11,517   11,297   11,285   11,240 
          
Performance Ratios:         
Return on average assets(2) 1.10%  1.04%  0.90%  0.40%  0.92%
Return on average equity(2) 14.79   14.42   12.68   5.57   13.01 
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2) 3.77   3.77   3.54   3.46   3.29 
Yield on earning assets (tax-equivalent)(2) 6.82   7.01   6.89   6.83   6.81 
Cost of funds(2) 3.23   3.42   3.52   3.56   3.71 
Efficiency ratio 63.25%  65.15%  65.82%  69.16%  65.72%
          
Asset Quality Ratios:         
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.16%  0.09%  0.17%  0.14%  0.34%
Non-performing loans to total loans 2.50   2.53   2.35   2.49   2.19 
Non-performing assets to total assets 2.38   2.32   2.14   2.07   1.90 
Allowance for credit losses to:         
Total loans and other finance receivables 0.99   1.01   0.99   1.01   0.91 
Total loans and other finance receivables (excluding loans at fair value)(1) 1.00   1.01   1.00   1.01   0.91 
Non-performing loans 39.18%  39.37%  41.26%  39.63%  40.86%
          
Capital Ratios:         
Book value per common share$16.75  $16.33  $15.76  $15.38  $15.26 
Tangible book value per common share$16.46  $16.02  $15.44  $15.06  $14.93 
Total equity/Total assets 7.74%  7.40%  7.09%  6.86%  7.19%
Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Corporation(1) 7.61   7.27   6.96   6.73   7.05 
Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Bank(1) 9.41   9.16   8.96   8.61   9.06 
Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank 9.51   9.41   9.32   9.30   9.21 
Common tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank 10.66   10.52   10.53   10.15   10.33 
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank 10.66   10.52   10.53   10.15   10.33 
Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank 11.66%  11.54%  11.54%  11.14%  11.20%
(1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix        
(2) Annualized         


 
MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
Interest income:         
Loans and other finance receivables, including fees$40,264  $40,477  $37,229  $155,987  $147,157 
Securities - taxable 1,891   1,895   1,684   7,271   5,739 
Securities - tax-exempt 323   325   314   1,256   1,283 
Cash and cash equivalents 348   412   801   1,800   1,848 
Total interest income 42,826   43,109   40,028   166,314   156,027 
Interest expense:         
Deposits 16,582   17,418   18,341   68,169   74,037 
Borrowings and subordinated debentures 2,617   2,575   2,388   10,467   10,994 
Total interest expense 19,199   19,993   20,729   78,636   85,031 
Net interest income 23,627   23,116   19,299   87,678   70,996 
Provision for credit losses 3,287   2,850   3,572   15,152   11,400 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 20,340   20,266   15,727   72,526   59,596 
Non-interest income:         
Mortgage banking income 5,714   5,914   5,516   20,783   21,044 
Wealth management income 1,679   1,610   1,527   6,316   5,735 
SBA loan income 1,285   1,431   1,143   5,452   3,458 
Earnings on investment in life insurance 248   246   224   956   868 
Net (loss) gain on sale of MSRs (12)     3,992   403   3,992 
Net (loss) gain on sale of loans (184)  (250)  15   (434)  15 
Net change in the fair value of derivative instruments 197   129   (146)  373   30 
Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-sale 112   (75)  (163)  310   (25)
Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment 86   213   (552)  659   214 
Net (loss) gain on hedging activity (22)  (166)  192   (151)  (87)
Net gain (loss) on sale of investments AFS 453   48   (1)  501   (57)
Other 1,059   853   1,532   4,012   6,152 
Total non-interest income 10,615   9,953   13,280   39,180   41,339 
Non-interest expense:         
Salaries and employee benefits 13,103   13,613   12,429   51,280   47,268 
Occupancy and equipment 1,210   991   2,270   4,576   5,976 
Professional fees 1,076   1,092   1,134   4,095   4,767 
Data processing and software 1,981   1,865   1,553   7,031   6,144 
Advertising and promotion 944   877   839   3,877   3,293 
Pennsylvania bank shares tax 224   254   243   1,016   972 
Other 3,120   2,854   2,943   11,429   10,729 
Total non-interest expense 21,658   21,546   21,411   83,304   79,149 
Income before income taxes 9,297   8,673   7,596   28,402   21,786 
Income tax expense 2,111   2,014   1,995   6,566   5,440 
Net income$7,186  $6,659  $5,601  $21,836  $16,346 
          
Basic earnings per common share$0.62  $0.59  $0.50  $1.93  $1.47 
Diluted earnings per common share$0.61  $0.58  $0.49  $1.89  $1.45 
          
Basic weighted average shares outstanding 11,543   11,325   11,158   11,326   11,113 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 11,771   11,540   11,375   11,538   11,243 


 
MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
Assets:         
Cash and due from banks$10,358  $12,605  $20,604  $16,976  $5,598 
Interest-bearing deposits at other banks 25,420   27,384   29,570   113,620   21,864 
Federal funds sold          629    
Cash and cash equivalents 35,778   39,989   50,174   131,225   27,462 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 193,457   194,268   187,902   185,221   174,304 
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 32,544   32,593   32,642   32,720   33,771 
Equity investments 2,166   2,150   2,130   2,126   2,086 
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 33,762   28,016   44,078   28,047   32,413 
Loans and other finance receivables, net of fees and costs 2,170,600   2,162,845   2,108,250   2,071,675   2,030,437 
Allowance for credit losses (21,573)  (21,794)  (20,851)  (20,827)  (18,438)
Loans and other finance receivables, net of the allowance for credit losses 2,149,027   2,141,051   2,087,399   2,050,848   2,011,999 
Restricted investment in bank stock 7,811   8,350   9,162   8,369   7,753 
Bank premises and equipment, net 12,402   12,413   12,320   12,028   12,151 
Bank owned life insurance 30,687   30,421   30,175   29,935   29,712 
Accrued interest receivable 10,724   10,944   10,334   10,345   9,958 
OREO and other repossessed assets 5,997   3,714   3,148   249   276 
Deferred income taxes 4,215   4,989   5,314   5,136   4,669 
Servicing assets 3,932   3,845   3,658   4,284   (2,227)
Servicing assets held for sale             6,609 
Goodwill 899   899   899   899   899 
Intangible assets 2,563   2,614   2,665   2,716   2,767 
Other assets 34,456   24,874   28,938   24,740   31,265 
Total assets$2,560,420  $2,541,130  $2,510,938  $2,528,888  $2,385,867 
          
Liabilities:         
Deposits:         
Non-interest bearing$245,377  $239,614  $237,042  $323,485  $240,858 
Interest bearing:         
Interest checking 157,360   151,973   173,865   161,055   141,439 
Money market and savings deposits 1,023,290   996,126   956,448   947,795   913,536 
Time deposits 732,101   743,403   743,019   696,407   709,535 
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,912,751   1,891,502   1,873,332   1,805,257   1,764,510 
Total deposits 2,158,128   2,131,116   2,110,374   2,128,742   2,005,368 
Borrowings 117,338   137,265   138,965   139,590   124,471 
Subordinated debentures 49,853   49,822   49,792   49,761   49,743 
Accrued interest payable 6,531   7,095   7,059   7,404   6,860 
Other liabilities 30,429   27,803   26,728   29,823   27,903 
Total liabilities 2,362,279   2,353,101   2,332,918   2,355,320   2,214,345 
          
Stockholders’ equity:         
Common stock 13,830   13,521   13,300   13,288   13,243 
Surplus 90,352   85,122   82,184   82,026   81,545 
Treasury stock (26,079)  (26,079)  (26,079)  (26,079)  (26,079)
Unearned common stock held by ESOP (2,807)  (1,006)  (1,006)  (1,006)  (1,006)
Retained earnings 128,124   122,376   117,132   112,952   111,961 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,279)  (5,905)  (7,511)  (7,613)  (8,142)
Total stockholders’ equity 198,141   188,029   178,020   173,568   171,522 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$2,560,420  $2,541,130  $2,510,938  $2,528,888  $2,385,867 


 
MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
 Three Months Ended
 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
Interest income$42,826 $43,109 $41,211 $39,168 $40,028
Interest expense 19,199  19,993  20,052  19,392  20,729
Net interest income 23,627  23,116  21,159  19,776  19,299
Provision for credit losses 3,287  2,850  3,803  5,212  3,572
Non-interest income 10,615  9,953  11,288  7,324  13,280
Non-interest expense 21,658  21,546  21,357  18,743  21,411
Income before income tax expense 9,297  8,673  7,287  3,145  7,596
Income tax expense 2,111  2,014  1,695  746  1,995
Net Income$7,186 $6,659 $5,592 $2,399 $5,601
          
Basic weighted average shares outstanding 11,543  11,325  11,228  11,205  11,158
Basic earnings per common share$0.62 $0.59 $0.50 $0.21 $0.50
          
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 11,771  11,540  11,392  11,446  11,375
Diluted earnings per common share$0.61 $0.58 $0.49 $0.21 $0.49


 Segment Information
 Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
(dollars in thousands)Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Bank Wealth Mortgage Total
Net interest income$23,478  $59  $90  $23,627  $19,178  $70  $51  $19,299 
Provision for credit losses 3,287         3,287   3,572         3,572 
Net interest income after provision 20,191   59   90   20,340   15,606   70   51   15,727 
Non-interest income 2,943   1,679   5,993   10,615   2,669   1,527   9,084   13,280 
Non-interest expense 14,650   1,245   5,763   21,658   13,641   1,026   6,744   21,411 
Income before income taxes$8,484  $493  $320  $9,297  $4,634  $571  $2,391  $7,596 
Efficiency ratio 55%  72%  95%  63%  62%  64%  74%  66%
                
 Year Ended December 31, 2025 Year Ended December 31, 2024
(dollars in thousands)Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Bank Wealth Mortgage Total
Net interest income$87,179  $176  $323  $87,678  $70,706  $146  $144  $70,996 
Provision for credit losses 15,152         15,152   11,400         11,400 
Net interest income after provision 72,027   176   323   72,526   59,306   146   144   59,596 
Non-interest income 10,248   6,316   22,616   39,180   7,576   5,735   28,028   41,339 
Non-interest expense 57,287   4,155   21,862   83,304   51,584   3,506   24,059   79,149 
Income before income taxes$24,988  $2,337  $1,077  $28,402  $15,298  $2,375  $4,113  $21,786 
Efficiency ratio 59%  64%  95%  66%  66%  60%  85%  70%


MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
APPENDIX: NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Meridian believes that non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts. The non-GAAP disclosure have limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for performance and financial condition measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Meridian’s results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

 Pre-Provision Net Revenue Reconciliation
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data, Unaudited)December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
Income before income tax expense$9,297 $8,673 $7,596 $28,402 $21,786
Provision for credit losses 3,287  2,850  3,572  15,152  11,400
Pre-provision net revenue$12,584 $11,523 $11,168 $43,554 $33,186


 Pre-Provision Net Revenue Reconciliation
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data, Unaudited)December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
Bank$11,771 $10,504 $8,206 $40,140 $26,698
Wealth 493  512  571  2,337  2,375
Mortgage 320  507  2,391  1,077  4,113
Pre-provision net revenue$12,584 $11,523 $11,168 $43,554 $33,186


 Allowance For Credit Losses (ACL) to Loans and Other Finance Receivables, Excluding Loans at Fair Value
 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
Allowance for credit losses (GAAP)$21,573  $21,794  $20,851  $20,827  $18,438 
          
Loans and other finance receivables (GAAP) 2,170,600   2,162,845   2,108,250   2,071,675   2,030,437 
Less: Loans at fair value (14,396)  (14,454)  (14,541)  (14,182)  (14,501)
Loans and other finance receivables, excluding loans at fair value (non-GAAP)$2,156,204  $2,148,391  $2,093,709  $2,057,493  $2,015,936 
          
ACL to loans and other finance receivables (GAAP) 0.99%  1.01%  0.99%  1.01%  0.91%
ACL to loans and other finance receivables, excluding loans at fair value (non-GAAP) 1.00%  1.01%  1.00%  1.01%  0.91%


 Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Corporation
 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)$198,141  $188,029  $178,020  $173,568  $171,522 
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (3,462)  (3,513)  (3,564)  (3,615)  (3,666)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 194,679   184,516   174,456   169,953   167,856 
          
Total assets (GAAP) 2,560,420   2,541,130   2,510,938   2,528,888   2,385,867 
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (3,462)  (3,513)  (3,564)  (3,615)  (3,666)
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)$2,556,958  $2,537,617  $2,507,374  $2,525,273  $2,382,201 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Corporation (non-GAAP) 7.61%  7.27%  6.96%  6.73%  7.05%


 Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Bank
 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)$244,064  $236,038  $228,127  $220,768  $219,119 
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (3,462)  (3,513)  (3,564)  (3,615)  (3,666)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 240,602   232,525   224,563   217,153   215,453 
          
Total assets (GAAP) 2,560,485   2,541,395   2,510,684   2,525,029   2,382,014 
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (3,462)  (3,513)  (3,564)  (3,615)  (3,666)
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)$2,557,023  $2,537,882  $2,507,120  $2,521,414  $2,378,348 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Bank (non-GAAP) 9.41%  9.16%  8.96%  8.61%  9.06%
          
 Tangible Book Value Reconciliation
 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
Book value per common share$16.75  $16.33  $15.76  $15.38  $15.26 
Less: Impact of goodwill /intangible assets 0.29   0.31   0.32   0.32   0.33 
Tangible book value per common share$16.46  $16.02  $15.44  $15.06  $14.93 


