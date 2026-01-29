Brilliant Earth Unveils the Next Chapter of Its Retail Strategy with a Reimagined Beverly Hills Showroom Concept

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BRLT), a leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today unveiled its Showroom of the Future, the next evolution of the Company’s retail strategy. The concept is brought to life through a completely reimagined Beverly Hills flagship showroom.

Since its founding in 2005, Brilliant Earth has approached physical retail differently. Rather than building a traditional store network, the Company has focused on experience-led destination showrooms designed to complement digital discovery, deepen trust, and support customers during some of life’s most meaningful moments. Over two decades, this philosophy has guided the Company’s omnichannel growth, prioritizing personalization, expert guidance, and long-term relationships.

The Beverly Hills flagship represents the boldest expression of that strategy to date.

“For us, this moment is about deepening how people experience fine jewelry,” said Beth Gerstein, Co-Founder and CEO of Brilliant Earth. “The Showroom of the Future brings together artistry, personalization, and human connection in a way that helps customers feel confident, supported, and genuinely celebrated, reflecting how we believe modern luxury should feel today.”

A Strategic Evolution in Physical Retail

As consumer expectations have shifted, Brilliant Earth has intentionally evolved its retail presence to meet customers where trust, education, and service matter most. The Company’s showroom model emphasizes:

Personalization and curation

Destination showrooms over ubiquitous footprints

Experience as a driver of long-term customer value and trust

This approach has allowed Brilliant Earth to scale thoughtfully across major U.S. markets while maintaining a high-touch, expert-guided experience, one that customers often travel for and return to over time. Historically, this model has supported strong showroom productivity and long-term customer value while enabling capital-efficient growth across markets.

The Beverly Hills flagship, located in one of the world’s most influential luxury markets, serves as both a relocation of the brand’s longtime West Hollywood showroom and a significant step forward in design, service, and execution. It is intended as a scalable blueprint for future retail growth.

Experience-Led, Service-Driven, Human at Its Core

The Showroom of the Future is designed to feel intuitive and personal, shaped around how customers experience fine jewelry today through service, guidance, and moments of discovery.

From arrival through appointment, the showroom unfolds through a series of intentionally designed zones that reflect Brilliant Earth’s core principles. Signature experiences include Date Night, a guided appointment that reframes one of life's most significant purchases as an intimate celebration. Couples explore engagement rings and wedding bands together, design their dream rings, and share their story with an expert dedicated to understanding their vision. Curated beverages and bites, thoughtfully prepared jewelry selections, and personalized guidance come together with thoughtful, interactive cues that invite couples to reflect on their story, creating an atmosphere devoted entirely to celebrating the couple.

“This showroom reflects how we envision the future of physical retail, fewer, more intentional spaces that invite customers in through service, relevance, and emotional connection,” said Pam Catlett, Chief Brand Officer. “It’s a model designed to build long-term relationships and sustainable growth, proving that doing business with purpose and care can drive both meaningful impact and strong performance.”

The showroom also features a dedicated Personalization Station, where clients can create personalized charms, pendants, and medallions that reflect their individual style and evolve alongside their personal milestones, reinforcing Brilliant Earth’s commitment to fine jewelry that is meaningful, personal, and enduring.

Design as a Physical Expression of Brand Values

The Beverly Hills flagship translates Brilliant Earth’s values into a tangible, human-centered environment. Architectural details subtly reference the brand’s design language, with forms and materials inspired by its engagement rings and fine jewelry collections, creating an elevated yet approachable environment. Upon entry, guests are greeted by a sculptural mural rendered in wood and plaster, inspired by the intricate forms and craftsmanship of the brand’s fine jewelry.

Throughout the space, natural materials, including travertine stone, custom brass inlays, and lotus flower motifs, create a serene, gallery-like setting that balances beauty with functionality. The showroom is designed to support multiple client journeys, from private consultation rooms for focused decision-making to a dedicated VIP salon tailored for high-touch appointments and relationship-driven experiences. Lounge seating invites exploration, and a dedicated concierge ensures a seamless experience from arrival to purchase.

Every detail is intentional and designed to support conversation, confidence, and connection.

Looking Ahead

As Brilliant Earth continues to expand its retail presence, the Showroom of the Future reflects a clear point of view on where physical retail is headed: more thoughtfully curated, immersive experiences that earn customer trust through service, relevance, and emotional resonance — supporting long-term, profitable growth.

The Beverly Hills flagship stands as a model for how fine jewelry retail can evolve, bringing together artistry, education, and experience in a way that customers remember long after they leave.

About Brilliant Earth

Founded in 2005, Brilliant Earth is a leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, offering engagement rings, wedding bands, and fine jewelry crafted with responsibly sourced materials. The Company is committed to transparency, sustainability, and creating jewelry that reflects individuality, meaning, and lasting beauty.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Brilliant Earth operates 42 showrooms across the United States and has served customers in more than 50 countries worldwide. In 2024, the Company reported full-year net sales of $422 million and has reported positive adjusted EBITDA every quarter to date since its initial public offering in 2021.

For more information, visit BrilliantEarth.com.

