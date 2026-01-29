RAD Potential Advisory Launches AdvisorDNA Ecosystem

Toronto, Ontario, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAD Potential Advisory today announced the launch of the AdvisorDNA Ecosystem, a new intelligence platform designed to help financial services organizations make better decisions when selecting, developing, and coaching financial advisors.

AdvisorDNA: A specialized intelligence system designed to help financial services firms improve hiring accuracy and reduce advisor turnover.

The AdvisorDNA System provides selection and development intelligence tailored specifically to the financial services industry. By combining predictive assessment science with practical coaching insight, AdvisorDNA enables firms to improve hiring accuracy, reduce turnover, and drive stronger advisor performance.

The system is built on two complementary components: AdvisorDNA Predictor and AdvisorDNA Navigator.

AdvisorDNA Predictor focuses on advisor selection. It uses validated psychometric assessment data, performance benchmarking, and role-specific calibration to identify which advisors are most likely to succeed within a specific organization. Rather than relying on generic benchmarks, Predictor customizes success models based on an organization’s top and bottom performers, providing a more accurate and objective view of advisor potential.

AdvisorDNA Navigator focuses on advisor development and coaching. It helps leaders understand the different types of advisors that exist in the marketplace, including their motivations, communication styles, and development needs. Navigator enables managers to move away from one-size-fits-all coaching and toward a more personalized, effective approach to advisor development.

“Most organizations struggle not because they lack talent, but because they lack clarity,” said Robert Dougan, Founder of RAD Potential Advisory. “AdvisorDNA provides that clarity by helping firms understand who they should hire and how they should coach, using intelligence that is both predictive and practical.”

Together, AdvisorDNA Predictor and AdvisorDNA Navigator form a complete intelligence system that supports the entire advisor lifecycle, from selection through long-term development and performance.

The AdvisorDNA is now available to financial services organizations across North America and internationally.

Robert Dougan, Founder of RAD Potential Advisory.

About RAD Potential Advisory Inc.

RAD Potential Advisory specializes in selection and development intelligence for financial services organizations. The firm helps clients improve hiring decisions, develop talent, and build high-performing advisor teams using validated psychometric tools, benchmarking, and applied coaching frameworks.

