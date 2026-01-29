Empowering Tomorrow's Innovators: Bret Talley of Talley Digital Media Continues Annual Nationwide Tech Scholarship

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrepreneur Bret Talley, founder of the leading agency Talley Digital Media, is proud to announce the latest cycle of the Bret Talley Scholarship for Future Tech Pioneers. This annual $1,000 award continues its mission to support the next generation of technology innovators by challenging students to envision tech-driven solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.

Established by Bret Talley as a way to give back to the industry that has defined his career for nearly two decades, the scholarship is open to undergraduate students and high school seniors nationwide who are pursuing technology-related degrees.

"At Talley Digital Media, we see firsthand how quickly the digital landscape evolves," says Bret Talley. "Through this annual scholarship, our goal is to identify and empower the students who won’t just work in technology, but will actively lead its transformation."

The Challenge: Solving Global Issues through Innovation

The scholarship centers on a creative essay competition designed to highlight visionary thinking. To apply, students must submit an essay of under 1,000 words answering the following prompt:

"Describe an issue in the world that needs to be solved, and how a future technology may be able to solve that problem."

Eligibility and Application Details

The Bret Talley Scholarship seeks candidates who demonstrate a blend of technical understanding and creative problem-solving.

Eligibility: Current undergraduate students at accredited U.S. universities and high school seniors with plans to enroll in a technology-focused degree program.

$1,000 (One-time award). Deadline: April 15, 2026.

April 15, 2026. Winner Announcement: May 15, 2026.

About Bret Talley and Talley Digital Media

Since the 2012 launch of Talley Digital Media, Bret Talley has solidified his reputation as a pioneering force in the realms of digital marketing, search engine optimization (SEO), and comprehensive web presence management. His career is built upon a robust academic foundation, holding dual degrees in Marketing and Information Technology from Penn State University. This unique combination of business acumen and technical expertise has allowed Bret to navigate over twenty years of rapid digital evolution—from the early days of the web to the modern era of AI and complex algorithms.

Throughout his professional tenure, Bret has not only consulted for major media companies in high-level sales and management roles but has also successfully conceptualized and launched multiple influential brands within the technology sector. Under his leadership, Talley Digital Media has become a premier agency dedicated to helping businesses, entrepreneurs, and high-profile individuals cultivate credible, enduring, and authoritative digital footprints. By leveraging sophisticated, data-informed strategies and a deep understanding of market trends, Bret continues to help his clients thrive in an increasingly competitive online landscape, all while remaining committed to mentoring the next wave of tech leaders through his annual scholarship initiatives.

For more information on the application process and to view previous winners, please visit the official scholarship website.

