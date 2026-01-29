Video Presentation Claims Historic Law Will Shape America’s 250th Anniversary

Baltimore, MD, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A released video presentation by former CIA, Pentagon, and White House advisor Jim Rickards examines what he describes as a pivotal legal and administrative moment scheduled to unfold ahead of America’s 250th anniversary.

In the presentation, Rickards outlines how a little-known federal statute — Public Law 63-43 — contains language that grants the President specific authority once a key federal term expires on May 15. According to Rickards, this timing creates a rare window for action that aligns with long-term national initiatives already underway.

The video is now available for public viewing and presents Rickards’ analysis of how legal authority, executive planning, and national priorities are converging in the months leading up to the anniversary.

A Legal Trigger Hidden in Plain Sight

Public Law 63-43 was enacted in 1913 and has received little public attention for more than a century. In the presentation, Rickards explains how Section 10 of the law contains language that activates presidential authority at a specific moment tied to leadership terms within the federal system.

Rickards notes that this mechanism has remained largely unused in modern times, making the upcoming date significant from both a legal and historical perspective. He states that President Trump has publicly acknowledged the timeline and confirmed that preparations are in motion.

Planning for a National Milestone

In the video , Rickards describes the 250th anniversary not as a ceremonial event, but as a strategic milestone in the nation’s development. He explains that major policy resets throughout history have often occurred during periods of symbolic transition, particularly when legal authority and political momentum align.

He points to recent executive orders signed by President Trump that accelerate domestic mineral production, streamline federal approvals, and support large-scale industrial projects across the United States. According to Rickards, these actions reflect a coordinated effort to rebuild critical infrastructure and manufacturing capacity.

Federal Coordination Accelerates Domestic Projects

A significant portion of the presentation focuses on the speed and scale of recent federal coordination. Rickards highlights programs designed to shorten approval timelines for strategic projects, noting that initiatives that once took years are now being cleared in a matter of months or even weeks.

He also describes how federal agencies have begun taking a more active role in industries considered vital to national security, including energy production, resource development, and advanced manufacturing. These measures, he explains, are intended to reduce dependence on foreign supply chains while supporting long-term resilience.

Rising Energy Demand Shapes the Next Phase

Rickards explains in the video that the surge in energy demand from advanced technologies and large-scale data infrastructure is creating new pressures on the U.S. economy. He notes that recent executive actions supporting nuclear energy and power generation are part of a broader effort to ensure domestic capacity keeps pace with future needs.

According to Rickards, these trends are reshaping how the federal government approaches infrastructure planning and resource allocation, with long-term implications for national development.

A Moment with Long-Term Consequences

In closing, Rickards emphasizes that the convergence of legal authority, federal coordination, and industrial expansion makes the coming months unusually consequential. He suggests that decisions made during this period will influence U.S. economic and strategic direction for years to come.

The full video presentation is available now for public viewing.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a national security and financial strategist who has advised the CIA, the Pentagon, and the White House on matters involving economic security and global risk. He has worked with senior officials at the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve during major financial crises and contributed to efforts to stabilize financial markets. Rickards is the author of several bestselling books, including Currency Wars and The Death of Money, and is the editor of Strategic Intelligence, a monthly publication focused on geopolitical and economic analysis.