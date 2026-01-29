Charles Principato Establishes New Academic Award to Support Next-Generation Business Leaders and Innovation

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charles Principato, a distinguished finance executive and entrepreneur, officially announces the launch of the Charles Principato Scholarship for Entrepreneurs. This initiative seeks to identify and support undergraduate students who demonstrate a clear vision for business innovation and a steadfast commitment to community development. By providing financial assistance to emerging leaders, Charles Principato aims to bridge the gap between academic theory and practical entrepreneurial success.

The scholarship serves as a platform for students who possess the resilience and ambition necessary to navigate the modern business landscape. Charles Principato believes that the future of the global economy depends on the creativity of young professionals who are willing to tackle challenges with strategic thinking and integrity. This award is designed to alleviate some of the financial burdens associated with higher education, allowing recipients to focus on refining their business models and leadership skills.

Eligibility and Application Requirements The Charles Principato Scholarship for Entrepreneurs is open to current undergraduate students enrolled at accredited colleges or universities. Applicants must demonstrate a genuine passion for entrepreneurship or business management. To be considered for the award, candidates are required to submit an original essay responding to the following prompt:

“Describe your entrepreneurial vision and how you plan to make a positive impact in your community through your business endeavors. What challenges do you anticipate, and how do you intend to overcome them?”

Selection is based on the clarity of the applicant's vision, the feasibility of their impact goals, and their ability to articulate a plan for overcoming professional obstacles.

Important Dates and Deadlines

Application Deadline: July 15, 2026

July 15, 2026 Winner Announcement: August 15, 2026

The recipient will receive a one-time award to assist with tuition and educational expenses. Interested students are encouraged to submit their applications through the official scholarship website.

About Charles Principato Charles Principato is a dynamic business leader and the President of First Greenwich Capital Funding. Throughout his career in the finance sector, Charles Principato has earned a reputation for excellence by guiding diverse clients through complex investment decisions and providing innovative funding solutions for small and mid-sized businesses. His professional journey is defined by a culture of hard work and a commitment to transparency. Beyond his corporate achievements, Charles Principato is a dedicated advocate for education and mentorship, believing that community support is a vital component of individual achievement. Through this scholarship, he continues his mission of fostering growth and providing opportunities for the next generation of pioneers.

Impact and Vision The Charles Principato Scholarship for Entrepreneurs is more than a financial grant; it is an investment in the potential of future industry disruptors. By highlighting the importance of community-focused business practices, the program encourages students to look beyond profit and consider the social implications of their entrepreneurial ventures. Charles Principato remains committed to empowering those who exhibit the same determination and discipline that have characterized his own successful career in finance and business development.

For more information regarding the application process and full eligibility details, please visit the official scholarship website.

Contact Information:

Spokesperson: Charles Principato

Organization: Charles Principato Scholarship for Entrepreneurs

Website: https://charlesprincipatoscholarship.com/

Email: apply@charlesprincipatoscholarship.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09b56141-c5c0-43b0-b326-9f9d5769506f