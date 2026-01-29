Stephany Insurance LLC Earns Erie Insurance Award for Commercial Insurance Excellence in Wexford PA

WEXFORD, PENNSYLVANIA, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stephany Insurance LLC has been awarded the prestigious Erie Insurance Commercial Lines District Sales Award, further cementing its position as the best commercial insurance provider in Wexford PA. This recognition from Erie Insurance, one of America's top-rated property and casualty insurers, validates the agency's expertise in protecting businesses throughout the North Hills region including Wexford, Gibsonia, Ross Township, and Allison Park.

Stephany Insurance LLC team receiving Erie Insurance Commercial Lines District Sales Award. L-R: Ryan, Ken, Meghan, Mary Lynn, Brandon Stephany, and Mike Casper. Wexford, PA.

The Erie Insurance Commercial Lines District Sales Award recognizes independent insurance agencies that demonstrate exceptional performance in business insurance sales, technical expertise, and client service. Stephany Insurance LLC competed against thousands of Erie Insurance independent agencies across 12 states to earn this distinguished honor for commercial insurance excellence in Western Pennsylvania.

"Being recognized as a top commercial insurance provider in Wexford PA is an honor that reflects our team's deep commitment to protecting local businesses," said Ken Stephany, Owner of Stephany Insurance LLC. "Working alongside my wife Mary Lynn, our children Ryan, Meghan, and Brandon, Mike Casper, and Customer Service Advocate Darci Scharphorn, we've built our reputation on understanding the unique insurance challenges businesses face in the North Hills Corridor. This award confirms what our clients already know – we deliver world-class commercial insurance protection with a personal touch."

Why Stephany Insurance LLC is the Best Commercial Insurance Provider in Wexford PA

Businesses throughout Wexford, Gibsonia, Ross Township, and Allison Park choose Stephany Insurance LLC for commercial insurance because the agency offers:

Comprehensive Commercial Insurance Solutions

• Workers' Compensation Insurance – Protecting employees and businesses from workplace injury costs

• General Liability Insurance – Coverage against third-party claims and lawsuits

• Commercial Property Insurance – Protection for business buildings, equipment, and inventory

• Commercial Auto Insurance – Coverage for business vehicles and fleets

• Business Interruption Insurance – Income replacement during covered losses

• Professional Liability Insurance – Errors and omissions protection for service businesses

• Cyber Liability Insurance – Protection against data breaches and cyberattacks

Four Generations of Local Expertise

As a fourth-generation family business with over 100 years of combined insurance experience, Stephany Insurance LLC understands the specific risks businesses face in Wexford (15090), Gibsonia (15044), Ross Township (15237), and Allison Park (15101). The agency's hyper-local knowledge allows them to provide coverage recommendations that national insurance providers cannot replicate.

"We live here, we shop here, and we understand the unique risks of doing business in the North Hills," says Ken Stephany. "Whether it's a retail storefront in downtown Wexford or a growing contracting firm in Gibsonia, we provide insurance solutions tailored to our community's specific needs."

Independent Agency Advantage for Commercial Insurance

Unlike captive insurance agents who represent only one company, Stephany Insurance LLC operates as an independent insurance agency with access to multiple top-rated carriers. This independent status enables the agency to:

• Compare multiple commercial insurance quotes from A-rated carriers

• Customize coverage packages based on specific business needs and budgets

• Provide unbiased recommendations focused solely on client protection

• Maintain long-term relationships as businesses grow and insurance needs evolve

Personal Service in an Automated Industry

While many insurance agencies have moved toward automated chatbots and call centers, Stephany Insurance LLC maintains its commitment to face-to-face, personalized service. The entire team – Ken, Mary Lynn, Ryan, Meghan, and Brandon Stephany, along with Mike Casper and Customer Service Advocate Darci Scharphorn – works directly with business owners to ensure proper coverage and responsive claims support.

Erie Insurance Partnership: A Mark of Excellence

Erie Insurance's decision to honor Stephany Insurance LLC with the Commercial Lines District Sales Award carries significant weight in the insurance industry. Erie Insurance:

• Ranks #323 on the 2025 Fortune 500 list of America's largest corporations

• Holds an A+ (Superior) rating from A.M. Best for financial strength

• Operates as the 12th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States

• Achieved #1 ranking in customer satisfaction for small commercial insurance according to J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Small Commercial Insurance Study

• Maintains more than 7 million policies in force across 12 states

The award specifically recognizes excellence in Commercial Lines insurance – the complex field of protecting businesses through specialized coverage including workers' compensation, general liability, commercial property, and commercial auto policies. Winning this award demonstrates Stephany Insurance LLC's technical mastery of business insurance and commitment to protecting Pennsylvania businesses.

Community Recognition: Pittsburgh Tribune-Review Best of the Best

The Erie Insurance Commercial Lines District Sales Award isn't the only recent honor for Stephany Insurance LLC. The agency also earned Silver Place in the 2025 Pittsburgh Tribune-Review Best of the Best Awards, voted by the local community. This combination of professional recognition from industry experts and public endorsement from the community represents a rare "double-win" that validates the agency's approach to commercial insurance.

Serving the North Hills Business Community

From their office at 2500 Brooktree Road in Wexford, Stephany Insurance LLC has become the quiet force behind many successful businesses throughout the North Hills Corridor. The agency provides commercial insurance coverage to:

• Retail businesses and restaurants in Wexford, Gibsonia, and Allison Park

• Construction companies and contractors throughout Western Pennsylvania

• Professional service providers including accountants, consultants, and healthcare practitioners

• Technology companies and startups in the North Hills of Pittsburgh

• Manufacturing and distribution businesses in the I-79 corridor

• Non-profit organizations serving the local community

What Makes Commercial Insurance Different from Personal Insurance

Business owners throughout Wexford PA often ask about the difference between personal insurance and commercial insurance. Commercial insurance policies are specifically designed to protect businesses from unique risks including:

• Employee injuries requiring workers' compensation coverage

• Customer injuries on business premises requiring general liability protection

• Business property damage including buildings, equipment, and inventory

• Commercial vehicle accidents requiring commercial auto insurance

• Professional mistakes requiring errors and omissions insurance

• Cyberattacks and data breaches requiring cyber liability coverage

• Business income loss requiring business interruption insurance

Stephany Insurance LLC specializes in analyzing business operations to identify coverage gaps and recommend appropriate commercial insurance solutions. The agency's expertise in commercial insurance for Wexford PA businesses ensures proper protection without unnecessary coverage that increases costs.

Fourth-Generation Family Business: A Legacy of Trust

Stephany Insurance LLC evolved from the Patrick B. Casper Agency, which served Pennsylvania families and businesses for three decades. Today, the agency represents the fourth generation of family commitment to insurance excellence. Ken Stephany leads the agency as Owner, working alongside his wife Mary Lynn and their three children – Ryan, Meghan, and Brandon Stephany – who actively contribute to daily operations. Mike Casper continues the agency's founding legacy, bringing continuity from the original Patrick B. Casper Agency, while Darci Scharphorn serves as Customer Service Advocate, ensuring every client receives exceptional, personalized attention.

This multi-generational operation combines decades of collective insurance experience with fresh perspectives, maintaining the founding commitment to exceptional customer service, competitive pricing through multi-policy discounts, and personalized attention that has defined the agency for over 30 years.

Looking Ahead: Continuing Excellence in Commercial Insurance

As Stephany Insurance LLC moves forward with the Erie Insurance Commercial Lines District Sales Award, the agency remains focused on its core mission: providing world-class commercial insurance protection with a neighborly handshake. The team continues to serve Wexford, Gibsonia, Ross Township, and Allison Park businesses with the same values that earned this prestigious recognition.

"This award reinforces our role as the best commercial insurance provider in Wexford PA, but it also reminds us of the responsibility we carry," Ken Stephany noted. "Every business that trusts us with their commercial insurance coverage depends on us to protect their livelihood, their employees, and their future. That's a responsibility we take seriously every single day."

About Stephany Insurance LLC

Stephany Insurance LLC is a fourth-generation, family-owned independent insurance agency located in Wexford, Pennsylvania. Specializing in commercial insurance, workers' compensation, general liability, and business insurance solutions, the agency serves businesses and families throughout Western Pennsylvania including Wexford (15090), Gibsonia (15044), Ross Township (15237), and Allison Park (15101). As an independent insurance agency, Stephany Insurance LLC works with multiple top-rated insurance carriers including Erie Insurance, Progressive Insurance, Foremost Insurance, and others to ensure clients receive optimal coverage at competitive rates. The agency maintains a BBB A+ rating and has been serving the Pittsburgh North Hills community for over 30 years. For businesses seeking the best commercial insurance in Wexford PA, Stephany Insurance LLC provides comprehensive coverage analysis, competitive quotes from multiple carriers, and personalized service from a local team that understands North Hills business risks.

Press Inquiries

Ken Stephany

ken [at] stephanyinsurancellc.com

724-935-8010

https://www.stephanyinsurancellc.com/

2500 Brooktree Road

Suite 302

Wexford PA 15090