Virtual Latinos Hosts: “eleVAted” Reuniting Remote Professionals for In-Person Meet-Ups Across Latin America

San Diego, California, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Latinos, the purpose-driven company connecting top Latin American professionals with remote job opportunities across the United States, has successfully launched eleVAted, its in-person meet-up series for virtual professionals. The milestone events, held in Mexico City in August 2025 and San Salvador in November 2025, brought together virtual assistants from across both countries for skills training, wellness activities, and community building.

In Mexico City, finance expert Juan Carlos Cruz delivered practical strategies for saving and investing, with a focus on retirement and medical expenses planning. Meanwhile, the San Salvador event featured financial literacy expert Carlos Rivera, who equipped virtual assistants with tools for long-term wealth building and financial freedom. Both gatherings included team-bonding activities alongside structured networking opportunities that fostered genuine professional connections within the Virtual Latinos community.

Attendees in Mexico City also participated in Q&A sessions with Jaime Nacach, CEO and founder of Virtual Latinos, who shared the company's origin story, core values, and vision for building the leading community that connects Latin American talent with meaningful remote opportunities throughout the United States.

"This event is more than just bringing people together in person—it's about investing in the professionals who are building their futures with us," said Jaime. "From day one, we've believed that remote work can be life-changing. That's why we focus on more than just matching talent with jobs. We focus on people. These gatherings prove that when you combine opportunity with community, incredible things happen."

The eleVAted series represents a significant evolution in Virtual Latinos' mission to change one million lives through remote work. The overwhelmingly positive response from participants across both cities reinforces Virtual Latinos' encouragement to create ongoing opportunities for connection, learning, and professional growth. The launch of eleVAted demonstrates the company's commitment to supporting remote professionals throughout their entire career journey—not just at the point of placement.

About Virtual Latinos

Virtual Latinos is a premier recruitment agency connecting U.S. and Canadian businesses with top 1% Latin American Virtual Assistants. All professionals are pre-vetted, bilingual, and trained to support diverse business functions across healthcare, marketing, administration, customer service, real estate and more. The company emphasizes cultural alignment, affordability, and long-term success for both clients and assistants. Learn more at www.virtuallatinos.com.

Media Contact:

Alejandro Bonilla, PR Specialist

alejandro.bonilla@virtuallatinos.com

Press Inquiries

Alejandro Bonilla

alejandro.bonilla [at] virtuallatinos.com

5425 Oberlin Dr Suite 205, San Diego, CA 92121, United States