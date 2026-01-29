Focus ADHD Expands Online Psychiatric Services to Adults Across Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Focus ADHD, a premier online psychiatric clinic specializing in adult ADHD treatment, today announced the expansion of its telehealth services to patients throughout Iowa. The expansion enables adults across the state to access expert ADHD diagnosis, medication management, and ongoing care from the convenience of their homes.

Previously serving primarily the Des Moines metro area, Focus ADHD's fully online model removes geographic barriers that often prevent Iowans in rural and underserved communities from receiving specialized psychiatric care. The clinic is now helping patients in Cedar Rapids , Davenport , Sioux City , Iowa City , and communities throughout the state.

The clinic offers comprehensive services including an initial 1.5-hour online evaluation, ongoing medication management, direct messaging with care providers, and treatment for co-occurring conditions such as anxiety, depression, and insomnia. All appointments are conducted via secure videoconferencing, allowing patients to receive care without time lost to commuting or waiting rooms.

Focus ADHD takes a holistic approach to treatment, considering each patient's overall health and wellness goals. Treatment plans are personalized and may include medication management, behavioral strategies, and coaching. The clinic's care team works collaboratively with patients, providing the resources and tools needed to manage symptoms effectively and turn challenges into strengths.

ADHD affects millions of adults nationwide, yet many remain undiagnosed or struggle to find providers who specialize in adult treatment. Focus ADHD's patient-centered approach focuses on working professionals, providing flexible scheduling and 24/7 access to digital resources through their patient portal.

Iowa residents interested in learning more can schedule an initial consultation at https://focusadhdiowa.com/ .

About Focus ADHD

Focus ADHD is an online psychiatric clinic based in Des Moines, Iowa, offering personalized treatment for adult professionals living with ADHD. The clinic provides expert medication management, comprehensive evaluations, and compassionate care designed to help patients turn challenges into strengths. For more information, visit Focus ADHD Iowa .

