Definitive Healthcare Announces Timing of Its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare Corp. (“Definitive Healthcare”) (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare market data and analytics, today announced that it will report financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, on Thursday, February 26, 2026 after market close. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 PM (ET) / 2:00 PM (PT) to discuss the company’s financial results.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Definitive Healthcare’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.definitivehc.com/.

A live dial-in will be available at 877-358-7298 (domestic) or +1-848-488-9244 (international). Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of this conference call will be available through March 26, 2026 at 800-645-7964 or 757-849-6722. The replay passcode is 1765#.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare is a data and analytics company focused on the business side of healthcare. The healthcare market is complex — our data makes it clearer. We cut through the noise to deliver the insights that healthcare organizations and companies need to make smarter, faster, more strategic decisions. Because when our customers succeed, healthcare gets better for everyone. Learn more at definitivehc.com.

