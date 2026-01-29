Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) announces its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, which equates to an annualized dividend of $2.00 per share. This quarterly dividend is payable on March 10, 2026 to all holders of record as of February 17, 2026.

The Board also declared a cash dividend of $21.5625 per share of the Company’s 8 5/8% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on March 2, 2026 which is the next regularly scheduled dividend payment date, to all holders of record as of February 17, 2026.

About Highwoods

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. Our vision is to be a leader in the evolution of commercial real estate for the benefit of our customers, our communities and those who invest with us. Our mission is to create environments and experiences that inspire our teammates and our customers to achieve more together. We are in the work-placemaking business and believe that by creating exceptional environments and experiences, we can deliver greater value to our customers, their teammates and, in turn, our shareholders. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.