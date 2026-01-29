Option Care Health to Participate in the TD Cowen Healthcare Conference

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health, Inc. (“Option Care Health”) (Nasdaq: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, will participate in the 46th Annual TD Cowen Healthcare Conference, being held in Boston, MA, on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, including a fireside chat at 1:10pm ET. The webcast will be available online at https://investors.optioncarehealth.com .

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 8,000 team members including more than 5,000 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and team members. To learn more, please visit our website at optioncarehealth.com .

For Investor Inquiries:

Nicole Maggio

Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller

Investor.relations@optioncare.com