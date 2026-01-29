Medallion Bank Reports 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results and Declares Series G Preferred Stock Dividend

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Bank (Nasdaq: MBNKO, the “Bank”), an FDIC-insured bank providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, and home improvements, along with loan origination services to fintech strategic partners, announced today its results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN).

2025 Fourth Quarter Highlights

Net income of $19.4 million, compared to $15.6 million in the prior year quarter.

Net interest income of $55.9 million, compared to $53.1 million in the prior year quarter. Total non-interest income of $11.7 million, compared to less than $0.1 million in the prior year quarter, largely due to the sale of the Bank’s remaining taxi medallion assets to an affiliate in the fourth quarter 2025.

Net interest margin of 8.51%, compared to 8.28% in the prior year quarter.

Strategic partnership loan originations grew to $258.3 million in the quarter, up from $123.7 million in the prior year quarter.

Total provision for credit losses was $26.3 million, compared to $20.5 million in the prior year quarter. Total provision includes a non-recurring $2.6 million charge to reclassify recreation loans from held for sale to loans receivable, along with provisions associated with portfolio growth.

Annualized net charge-offs were 3.35% of average loans outstanding, compared to 3.28% in the prior year quarter.

Annualized return on assets and return on equity were 2.99% and 17.34%, respectively, compared to 2.44% and 16.43%, respectively, for the prior year period.



2025 Full-Year Highlights

Net income of $72.2 million, compared to net income of $60.6 million in 2024, representing an increase of 19%.

Net interest income of $217.9 million, compared to $204.7 million in 2024.

Net interest margin of 8.51%, compared to 8.48% in 2024.

Strategic partnership loan originations grew to $771.6 million in 2025, up from $203.6 million in 2024.

Total provision for credit losses was $81.2 million, compared to $75.8 million in 2024.

Total net charge-offs were 2.92% of average loans outstanding, compared to 2.82% in 2024.

Return on assets and return on equity were 2.84% and 17.05%, respectively, compared to 2.52% and 16.62% in 2024, respectively.

The total loan portfolio size was $2.4 billion as of December 31, 2025, compared to $2.2 billion as of December 31, 2024.

Total assets were $2.6 billion and the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 17.8% at December 31, 2025.

The issuance of the Series G preferred stock and redemption of the Series F preferred stock increased the Bank’s capital by a net $27.1 million. Total capital increased to $450.2 million as of December 31, 2025 from $382.4 million as of December 31, 2024.



Donald Poulton, Chief Executive Officer of Medallion Bank, stated, “Earnings grew to $19.4 million in the fourth quarter compared to the prior year period, due in part to the sale of the Bank’s remaining taxi medallion asset exposure to an affiliate for a net gain of approximately $5.5 million. Recreation loan volume grew substantially over the prior year quarter as we adjusted pricing to better meet market demand, though the growth was moderated by prudent underwriting changes made to manage credit risk. Home improvement loan originations remain down compared to 2024, but credit approvals increased substantially in the quarter which historically has been an indicator of future volume growth. Strategic partnership loan activity continued to grow with originations of $258 million in the quarter. Charge-offs were up from the prior year quarter, with increases in recreation losses largely offset by a significant reduction in home improvement losses as our loan origination quality improved. Loan delinquency rates in the quarter fell compared to the prior year for both recreation and home improvement loans.”

Recreation Lending Segment

The Bank’s recreation loan portfolio size was $1.617 billion as of December 31, 2025, compared to $1.422 billion at December 31, 2024. Loan originations were $97.2 million in the fourth quarter 2025, compared to $72.2 million in the prior year quarter. For the year, loan originations were $468.5 million, compared to $526.6 million in 2024.

Recreation loans were 67% of loans receivable as of December 31, 2025, compared to 63% at December 31, 2024.

Net interest income was $41.8 million in the fourth quarter 2025, compared to $39.4 million in the prior year quarter. For the year, net interest income was $162.1 million, compared to $152.4 million in 2024.

Delinquencies 30 days or more past due were $92.7 million, or 5.93%, of recreation loans as of December 31, 2025, compared to $84.6 million, or 6.15%, at December 31, 2024.

Annualized net charge-offs were 4.53% of average recreation loans outstanding in the fourth quarter 2025, compared to 4.35% in the prior year quarter. For the year, total net charge-offs were 3.95% of average recreation loans outstanding, compared to 3.72% in 2024.

The provision for recreation credit losses was $25.0 million in the fourth quarter 2025, compared to $17.7 million in the prior year quarter. The increase includes $2.6 million resulting from the reclassification of $56.2 million of loans from held for sale to loans receivable, following our decision to retain the pool of loans. For the year, the provision for recreation credit losses was $73.9 million, compared to $68.0 million in 2024.

The allowance for credit losses was 5.32% of the outstanding recreation loan balance, compared to 5.00% of the outstanding recreation loan balance as of December 31, 2024.



Home Improvement Lending Segment

The Bank’s home improvement loan portfolio size was $810.2 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $827.2 million at December 31, 2024. Loan originations were $61.7 million in the fourth quarter 2025, compared to $82.5 million in the prior year quarter. For the year, loan originations were $224.5 million, compared to $298.6 million in 2024.

Home improvement loans were 33% of loans receivable as of December 31, 2025, compared to 37% at December 31, 2024.

Net interest income was $13.6 million in the fourth quarter 2025, compared to $13.1 million in the prior year quarter. For the year, net interest income was $54.2 million, compared to $50.2 million in 2024.

Delinquencies 30 days or more past due were $8.6 million, or 1.05%, of home improvement loans as of December 31, 2025, down from $9.2 million, or 1.11%, at December 31, 2024.

Annualized net charge-offs were 1.07% of average home improvement loans outstanding in the fourth quarter 2025, compared to 1.75% in the prior year quarter. For the year, total net charge-offs were 1.38% of average home improvement loans outstanding, compared to 1.78% in 2024.

The provision for home improvement credit losses was $1.3 million in the fourth quarter 2025, compared to $4.4 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease was driven by a shifted mix toward higher quality assets and a change to our pre-payment speed calculation methodology. For the year, the provision for home improvement credit losses was $10.2 million, compared to $13.5 million in 2024.

The allowance for credit losses was 2.41% of the outstanding home improvement loan balance, compared to 2.48% of the outstanding home improvement loan balance as of December 31, 2024.



Series G Preferred Stock Dividend

On January 29, 2026, the Bank’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.5625 per share on the Bank’s Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G, which trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “MBNKO.” The dividend is payable on April 1, 2026, to holders of record at the close of business on March 16, 2026.

Other Information

During the fourth quarter, we reclassified $56.2 million of recreation loans from held for sale to loans receivable. All financial comparisons and ratios, such as delinquency and net charge off ratios, related to the loan portfolio exclude loans classified as held for sale and reflect the loan status as of the end of the applicable reporting period.

About Medallion Bank

Medallion Bank specializes in providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, and home improvements, along with loan origination services to fintech strategic partners. The Bank works directly with thousands of dealers, contractors and financial service providers serving their customers throughout the United States. Medallion Bank is a Utah-chartered, FDIC-insured industrial bank headquartered in Salt Lake City and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN).

For more information, visit www.medallionbank.com

Please note that this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to business performance, cash flow, costs, sales (including loan sales), net investment income, earnings, returns and growth. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “remains,” “anticipated,” “continue,” “expect,” “may,” “maintain,” “potential” or the negative versions of these words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These statements may relate to our future earnings, returns, capital levels, sources of funding, growth prospects, asset quality and pursuit and execution of our strategy. Medallion Bank’s actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in such forward-looking statements. For a description of certain risks to which Medallion Bank is or may be subject, please refer to the factors discussed under the captions “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” included in Medallion Bank’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the FDIC. Medallion Bank’s Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs and other FDIC filings are available in the Investor Relations section of Medallion Bank’s website. Medallion Bank’s financial results for any period are not necessarily indicative of Medallion Financial Corp.’s results for the same period.

Company Contact:

Investor Relations

212-328-2176

InvestorRelations@medallion.com



MEDALLION BANK

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

(UNAUDITED) (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,

(In thousands) 2025 2024

2025

2024

Interest income Loan interest including fees $ 75,067 $ 71,577 $ 291,921 $ 268,914 Investments 1,489 1,564 6,358 6,306 Total interest income 76,556 73,141 298,279 275,220 Interest expense 20,637 20,039 80,365 70,509 Net interest income 55,919 53,102 217,914 204,711 Provision for credit losses 26,272 20,500 81,209 75,845 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 29,647 32,602 136,705 128,866 Strategic partnership fees 1,160 575 3,621 1,781 Gain on sale of recreation loans — — 1,304 — Gain on taxi medallion assets sold to a related party 7,581 — 7,581 — Other non-interest income 2,932 (559 ) 5,840 353 Total non-interest income 11,673 16 18,346 2,134 Non-interest expense Salaries and benefits 5,698 5,014 21,809 19,985 Loan servicing 3,015 3,173 12,711 12,248 Credit and collection costs 1,854 1,613 7,476 6,704 Insurance including FDIC assessment 1,135 1,119 4,075 4,397 Professional fees 671 508 2,365 1,694 Information technology 373 329 1,526 1,186 Depreciation and amortization 589 404 2,339 587 Occupancy and equipment 221 137 644 580 Advertising 146 158 343 356 Other 740 534 2,406 2,057 Total non-interest expense 14,442 12,989 55,694 49,794 Income before income taxes 26,878 19,629 99,357 81,206 Provision for income taxes 7,477 4,040 27,172 20,624 Net income $ 19,401 $ 15,589 $ 72,185 $ 60,582 Less: Preferred stock dividends 2,335 1,512 8,781 6,047 Less: Redemption of Series F preferred shares — — 3,515 — Net income attributable to common shareholder $ 17,066 $ 14,077 $ 59,889 $ 54,535





MEDALLION BANK

BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED) (In thousands) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Cash and federal funds sold $ 147,449 $ 126,196 Investment securities, available-for-sale 60,183 54,805 Loans held for sale, at the lower of amortized cost or fair value 15,144 128,226 Loan receivables, inclusive of net deferred loan acquisition cost and fees 2,427,458 2,249,614 Allowance for credit losses (105,519 ) (91,638 ) Loans, net 2,321,939 2,157,976 Loan collateral in process of foreclosure 2,589 3,326 Fixed assets and right-of-use lease assets, net 8,564 9,126 Deferred tax assets 14,353 14,036 Accrued interest receivable 19,265 15,083 Other assets 25,953 40,325 Total assets $ 2,615,439 $ 2,549,099 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities Deposits $ 2,084,265 $ 2,090,071 Short-term borrowings 50,000 35,000 Accrued interest payable 3,488 5,586 Income tax payable(1) 15,229 17,951 Other liabilities 11,373 17,204 Due to affiliates 911 910 Total liabilities 2,165,266 2,166,722 Shareholders’ Equity Series E preferred stock 26,303 26,303 Series F preferred stock — 42,485 Series G preferred stock 73,126 — Common stock 1,000 1,000 Additional paid in capital 77,500 77,500 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (3,214 ) (4,480 ) Retained earnings 275,458 239,569 Total shareholders’ equity 450,173 382,377 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,615,439 $ 2,549,099



