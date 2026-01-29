Cavco Industries Reports Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results

Closes American Homestar Acquisition

PHOENIX, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) ("we," "our," the "Company" or "Cavco") today announced financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended December 27, 2025.

On September 29, 2025, we completed the acquisition of American Homestar Corporation, which operates two manufacturing lines, nineteen retail locations and a financial services operation. Since the acquisition date, the results of American Homestar are included in Cavco's consolidated financial statements.

Quarterly Highlights

  • Net revenue was $581.0 million, up $59 million or 11.3% compared to $522.0 million in the third quarter of the prior year, primarily on home sales volume and average selling price per home growth.
  • Home sales volume was up 3.2% and capacity utilization decreased to approximately 70% from approximately 75% in the third quarter of the prior year.
  • Factory-built housing Gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue was 21.7%, compared to 23.6% in the same period in the prior year.
  • Financial services Gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue was 65.2%, compared to Gross profit of 55.5% in the same period in the prior year.
  • Income before income taxes was $58 million, down $11 million, or 16.9% compared to $69 million in the same period in the prior year.
  • Net income per diluted share attributable to Cavco common stockholders was $5.58, down 19.1%, compared to $6.90 in the prior year quarter.
  • American Homestar contributed $42 million to Net revenue with 343 homes sold and $6.9 million of incremental SG&A. Additionally, we had $2.9 million of deal costs in the quarter.
  • Backlogs totaled $160 million at the end of the quarter representing 4-6 weeks of production.
  • Stock repurchases were approximately $44 million in the quarter, leaving approximately $98 million available for repurchases under our previously announced Board authorizations.

Commenting on the quarter, President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Boor said, "Industry shipments slowed in the quarter with HUD shipments at a significantly lower pace in the reported October and November period. Our operating approach was to use the backlog and additional days down over the holidays to maintain a steady daily production pace in the factories. Looking forward, affordable housing continues to rise in national policy discussions and as we talk with retailers and communities, the tone in the market remains optimistic. We will be looking to the Spring selling season to determine our ability to increase production from here."

He continued, "Notably, our Financial services segment results continue to be very strong, reflecting the outstanding work to improve profitability of the insurance operation. Additionally, we are now through the first full quarter with American Homestar. This quarter's results expectedly reflect deal costs and integration plan spending. However, as that investment phase concludes we will see the positive impact of this deal, which will exceed our previous expectations."

Financial Results

 Three Months Ended    
($ in thousands, except revenue per home sold)December 27,
2025		 December 28,
2024		 Change
Net revenue       
Factory-built housing$558,497 $500,860 $57,637 11.5%
Financial services 22,497  21,180  1,317 6.2%
 $580,994 $522,040 $58,954 11.3%
        
Factory-built modules sold 8,818  8,378  440 5.3%
        
Factory-built homes sold (consisting of one or more modules) 5,221  5,059  162 3.2%
        
Net factory-built housing revenue per home sold$106,971 $99,004 $7,967 8.0%
        
 Nine Months Ended    
($ in thousands, except revenue per home sold)December 27,
2025		 December 28,
2024		 Change
Net revenue       
Factory-built housing$1,629,308 $1,445,251 $184,057 12.7%
Financial services 65,070  61,849  3,221 5.2%
 $1,694,378 $1,507,100 $187,278 12.4%
        
Factory-built modules sold 26,417  24,168  2,249 9.3%
        
Factory-built homes sold (consisting of one or more modules) 15,815  14,693  1,122 7.6%
        
Net factory-built housing revenue per home sold$103,023 $98,363 $4,660 4.7%
  • In the factory-built housing segment, the increase in Net revenue was due to higher home sales volume and an increase in Net revenue per home sold for both periods.
  • Financial services segment Net revenue increased due to higher insurance premiums for both periods.
 Three Months Ended    
($ in thousands)December 27,
2025		 December 28,
2024		 Change
Gross profit       
Factory-built housing$121,255  $118,193  $3,062  2.6%
Financial services 14,666   11,757   2,909  24.7%
 $135,921  $129,950  $5,971  4.6%
        
Gross profit as % of Net revenue       
Consolidated 23.4%  24.9% N/A (1.5)%
Factory-built housing 21.7%  23.6% N/A (1.9)%
Financial services 65.2%  55.5% N/A 9.7%
        
Selling, general and administrative expenses       
Factory-built housing$74,162  $60,409  $13,753  22.8%
Financial services 7,199   5,571   1,628  29.2%
 $81,361  $65,980  $15,381  23.3%
        
Income from operations       
Factory-built housing$47,093  $57,784  $(10,691) (18.5)%
Financial services 7,467   6,186   1,281  20.7%
 $54,560  $63,970  $(9,410) (14.7)%
        
 Nine Months Ended    
($ in thousands)December 27,
2025		 December 28,
2024		 Change
Gross profit       
Factory-built housing$364,593  $333,223  $31,370  9.4%
Financial services 35,241   16,251   18,990  116.9%
 $399,834  $349,474  $50,360  14.4%
        
Gross profit as % of Net revenue       
Consolidated 23.6%  23.2% N/A 0.4%
Factory-built housing 22.4%  23.1% N/A (0.7)%
Financial services 54.2%  26.3% N/A 27.9%
        
Selling, general and administrative expenses       
Factory-built housing$203,073  $181,569  $21,504  11.8%
Financial services 19,665   16,259   3,406  20.9%
 $222,738  $197,828  $24,910  12.6%
        
Income from operations       
Factory-built housing$161,520  $151,654  $9,866  6.5%
Financial services 15,576   (8)  15,584  NM
 $177,096  $151,646  $25,450  16.8%
  • In the factory-built housing segment, Gross profit increased for the three and nine months ended primarily due to home sales volume and Net revenue per home sold, partially offset by an increase in cost of sales per home sold. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased for the three and nine months ended due primarily to the addition of American Homestar and deal costs in the current period. For the nine months ended, the increase is also due to higher incentive based compensation due to higher earnings compared to the prior year period.
  • In the financial services segment, Gross profit and Income from operations increased primarily due to the insurance division having higher premiums and lower claims losses. The claims loss reduction resulted from policy underwriting improvements and severe weather events in the prior year periods. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased in both periods primarily due to higher compensation.
 Three Months Ended    
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)December 27,
2025		 December 28,
2024		 Change
Interest income$2,956 $5,353 $(2,397) (44.8)%
Net income$44,067 $56,462 $(12,395) (22.0)%
Diluted net income per share$5.58 $6.90 $(1.32) (19.1)%
        
        
 Nine Months Ended    
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)December 27,
2025		 December 28,
2024		 Change
Interest Income$13,105 $16,556 $(3,451) (20.8)%
Net income$148,090 $134,706 $13,384  9.9%
Diluted net income per share$18.55 $16.25 $2.30  14.2%


Items ancillary to our core operations had the following impact on the results of operations:

  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
($ in millions)December 27,
2025		 December 28,
2024		 December 27,
2025		 December 28,
2024
Selling, general and administrative expenses  
Acquisition related deal costs$2.9 $ $4.4 $


Conference Call Details

Cavco's management will hold a conference call to review these results tomorrow, January 30, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). Interested parties can access a live webcast of the conference call on the Internet at https://investor.cavco.com or via telephone. To participate by phone, please register here to receive the dial in number and your PIN. An archive of the webcast and presentation will be available for 60 days at https://investor.cavco.com.

About Cavco

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. We are one of the largest producers of manufactured and modular homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments. We are also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and factory-built commercial structures. Cavco's finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements reflect Cavco's current expectations and projections with respect to our expected future business and financial performance, including, among other things: (i) expected financial performance and operating results, such as revenue and gross margin percentage; (ii) our liquidity and financial resources; (iii) our outlook with respect to the Company and the manufactured housing business in general; (iv) the expected effect of certain risks and uncertainties on our business; and (iv) the strength of Cavco's business model. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goal," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "target," "can," "could," "may," "should," "would," "will," the negatives thereof and other words and terms of similar meaning. A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other factors, Cavco's ability to manage: (i) customer demand and the availability of financing for our products; (ii) labor shortages and the pricing, availability, or transportation of raw materials; (iii) the impact of local or national emergencies; (iv) excessive health and safety incidents or warranty and construction claims; (v) increases in cancellations of home sales; (vi) information technology failures or cyber incidents; (vii) our ability to maintain the security of personally identifiable information of our customers, (viii) compliance with the numerous laws and regulations applicable to our business, including state, federal, and foreign laws relating to manufactured housing, privacy, the internet, and accounting matters; (ix) successful defense against litigation, government inquiries, and investigations, and (x) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by Cavco. The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of Cavco as of the date of this release and Cavco disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in the Company's other press releases, reports, and other filings with the SEC. Readers are specifically referred to the Risk Factors described in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 29, 2025 as may be updated from time to time in future filings on Form 10-Q and other reports filed by the Company pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which identify important risks that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand Cavco's reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods.

CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
 December 27,
2025		 March 29,
2025
ASSETS(Unaudited)  
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$224,616  $356,225 
Restricted cash, current 17,271   18,535 
Accounts receivable, net 105,956   105,849 
Short-term investments 17,277   19,842 
Current portion of consumer loans receivable, net 38,679   35,852 
Current portion of commercial loans receivable, net 45,659   43,492 
Current portion of commercial loans receivable from affiliates, net 2,015   2,881 
Inventories 290,540   252,695 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 74,782   74,815 
Total current assets 816,795   910,186 
Restricted cash 585   585 
Investments 24,782   18,067 
Consumer loans receivable, net 20,104   20,685 
Commercial loans receivable, net 53,393   48,605 
Commercial loans receivable from affiliates, net 5,163   4,768 
Property, plant and equipment, net 276,716   227,620 
Goodwill 207,803   121,969 
Other intangibles, net 28,678   16,731 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 38,176   35,576 
Deferred income taxes    1,853 
Total assets$1,472,195  $1,406,645 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Current liabilities   
Accounts payable$35,003  $37,195 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 293,674   265,971 
Total current liabilities 328,677   303,166 
Operating lease liabilities 34,065   31,538 
Other liabilities 7,210   7,359 
Deferred income taxes 13,024    
Total liabilities 382,976   342,063 
Stockholders' equity   
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued or outstanding     
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; Issued 9,471,289 and 9,436,732 shares, respectively; Outstanding 7,786,626 and 8,008,012, respectively 95   94 
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,684,663 and 1,428,720 shares, respectively (555,587)  (424,624)
Additional paid-in capital 298,231   290,940 
Retained earnings 1,346,253   1,198,163 
Accumulated other comprehensive income 227   9 
Total stockholders' equity 1,089,219   1,064,582 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$1,472,195  $1,406,645 


CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 December 27,
2025		 December 28,
2024		 December 27,
2025		 December 28,
2024
Net revenue$580,994  $522,040  $1,694,378  $1,507,100 
Cost of sales 445,073   392,090   1,294,544   1,157,626 
Gross profit 135,921   129,950   399,834   349,474 
Selling, general and administrative expenses 81,361   65,980   222,738   197,828 
Income from operations 54,560   63,970   177,096   151,646 
Interest income 2,956   5,353   13,105   16,556 
Interest expense (131)  (155)  (407)  (370)
Other income, net 213   168   355   315 
Income before income taxes 57,598   69,336   190,149   168,147 
Income tax expense (13,531)  (12,874)  (42,059)  (33,441)
Net income$44,067  $56,462  $148,090  $134,706 
        
Net income per share       
Basic$5.65  $6.97  $18.78  $16.42 
Diluted$5.58  $6.90  $18.55  $16.25 
Weighted average shares outstanding       
Basic 7,801,698   8,096,538   7,887,594   8,203,448 
Diluted 7,891,093   8,186,814   7,981,609   8,291,647 


CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
OTHER OPERATING DATA
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 December 27,
2025		 December 28,
2024		 December 27,
2025		 December 28,
2024
Capital expenditures$8,490 $5,434 $27,360 $15,253
Depreciation$5,552 $4,407 $15,310 $13,151
Amortization of other intangibles$609 $377 $1,353 $1,154


For additional information, contact:

Mark Fusler
Corporate Controller and Investor Relations
investor_relations@cavco.com

Phone: 602-256-6263
On the Internet: www.cavcoindustries.com


