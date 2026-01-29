Cavco Industries Reports Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results

PHOENIX, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) ("we," "our," the "Company" or "Cavco") today announced financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended December 27, 2025.

On September 29, 2025, we completed the acquisition of American Homestar Corporation, which operates two manufacturing lines, nineteen retail locations and a financial services operation. Since the acquisition date, the results of American Homestar are included in Cavco's consolidated financial statements.

Quarterly Highlights

Net revenue was $581.0 million, up $59 million or 11.3% compared to $522.0 million in the third quarter of the prior year, primarily on home sales volume and average selling price per home growth.

Home sales volume was up 3.2% and capacity utilization decreased to approximately 70% from approximately 75% in the third quarter of the prior year.

Factory-built housing Gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue was 21.7%, compared to 23.6% in the same period in the prior year.

Financial services Gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue was 65.2%, compared to Gross profit of 55.5% in the same period in the prior year.

Income before income taxes was $58 million, down $11 million, or 16.9% compared to $69 million in the same period in the prior year.

Net income per diluted share attributable to Cavco common stockholders was $5.58, down 19.1%, compared to $6.90 in the prior year quarter.

American Homestar contributed $42 million to Net revenue with 343 homes sold and $6.9 million of incremental SG&A. Additionally, we had $2.9 million of deal costs in the quarter.

Backlogs totaled $160 million at the end of the quarter representing 4-6 weeks of production.

Stock repurchases were approximately $44 million in the quarter, leaving approximately $98 million available for repurchases under our previously announced Board authorizations.

Commenting on the quarter, President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Boor said, "Industry shipments slowed in the quarter with HUD shipments at a significantly lower pace in the reported October and November period. Our operating approach was to use the backlog and additional days down over the holidays to maintain a steady daily production pace in the factories. Looking forward, affordable housing continues to rise in national policy discussions and as we talk with retailers and communities, the tone in the market remains optimistic. We will be looking to the Spring selling season to determine our ability to increase production from here."

He continued, "Notably, our Financial services segment results continue to be very strong, reflecting the outstanding work to improve profitability of the insurance operation. Additionally, we are now through the first full quarter with American Homestar. This quarter's results expectedly reflect deal costs and integration plan spending. However, as that investment phase concludes we will see the positive impact of this deal, which will exceed our previous expectations."

Financial Results

Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, except revenue per home sold) December 27,

2025 December 28,

2024 Change Net revenue Factory-built housing $ 558,497 $ 500,860 $ 57,637 11.5 % Financial services 22,497 21,180 1,317 6.2 % $ 580,994 $ 522,040 $ 58,954 11.3 % Factory-built modules sold 8,818 8,378 440 5.3 % Factory-built homes sold (consisting of one or more modules) 5,221 5,059 162 3.2 % Net factory-built housing revenue per home sold $ 106,971 $ 99,004 $ 7,967 8.0 % Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands, except revenue per home sold) December 27,

2025 December 28,

2024 Change Net revenue Factory-built housing $ 1,629,308 $ 1,445,251 $ 184,057 12.7 % Financial services 65,070 61,849 3,221 5.2 % $ 1,694,378 $ 1,507,100 $ 187,278 12.4 % Factory-built modules sold 26,417 24,168 2,249 9.3 % Factory-built homes sold (consisting of one or more modules) 15,815 14,693 1,122 7.6 % Net factory-built housing revenue per home sold $ 103,023 $ 98,363 $ 4,660 4.7 %

In the factory-built housing segment, the increase in Net revenue was due to higher home sales volume and an increase in Net revenue per home sold for both periods.

Financial services segment Net revenue increased due to higher insurance premiums for both periods.

Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) December 27,

2025 December 28,

2024 Change Gross profit Factory-built housing $ 121,255 $ 118,193 $ 3,062 2.6 % Financial services 14,666 11,757 2,909 24.7 % $ 135,921 $ 129,950 $ 5,971 4.6 % Gross profit as % of Net revenue Consolidated 23.4 % 24.9 % N/A (1.5 )% Factory-built housing 21.7 % 23.6 % N/A (1.9 )% Financial services 65.2 % 55.5 % N/A 9.7 % Selling, general and administrative expenses Factory-built housing $ 74,162 $ 60,409 $ 13,753 22.8 % Financial services 7,199 5,571 1,628 29.2 % $ 81,361 $ 65,980 $ 15,381 23.3 % Income from operations Factory-built housing $ 47,093 $ 57,784 $ (10,691 ) (18.5 )% Financial services 7,467 6,186 1,281 20.7 % $ 54,560 $ 63,970 $ (9,410 ) (14.7 )% Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands) December 27,

2025 December 28,

2024 Change Gross profit Factory-built housing $ 364,593 $ 333,223 $ 31,370 9.4 % Financial services 35,241 16,251 18,990 116.9 % $ 399,834 $ 349,474 $ 50,360 14.4 % Gross profit as % of Net revenue Consolidated 23.6 % 23.2 % N/A 0.4 % Factory-built housing 22.4 % 23.1 % N/A (0.7 )% Financial services 54.2 % 26.3 % N/A 27.9 % Selling, general and administrative expenses Factory-built housing $ 203,073 $ 181,569 $ 21,504 11.8 % Financial services 19,665 16,259 3,406 20.9 % $ 222,738 $ 197,828 $ 24,910 12.6 % Income from operations Factory-built housing $ 161,520 $ 151,654 $ 9,866 6.5 % Financial services 15,576 (8 ) 15,584 NM $ 177,096 $ 151,646 $ 25,450 16.8 %

In the factory-built housing segment, Gross profit increased for the three and nine months ended primarily due to home sales volume and Net revenue per home sold, partially offset by an increase in cost of sales per home sold. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased for the three and nine months ended due primarily to the addition of American Homestar and deal costs in the current period. For the nine months ended, the increase is also due to higher incentive based compensation due to higher earnings compared to the prior year period.

In the financial services segment, Gross profit and Income from operations increased primarily due to the insurance division having higher premiums and lower claims losses. The claims loss reduction resulted from policy underwriting improvements and severe weather events in the prior year periods. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased in both periods primarily due to higher compensation.

Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) December 27,

2025 December 28,

2024 Change Interest income $ 2,956 $ 5,353 $ (2,397 ) (44.8 )% Net income $ 44,067 $ 56,462 $ (12,395 ) (22.0 )% Diluted net income per share $ 5.58 $ 6.90 $ (1.32 ) (19.1 )% Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) December 27,

2025 December 28,

2024 Change Interest Income $ 13,105 $ 16,556 $ (3,451 ) (20.8 )% Net income $ 148,090 $ 134,706 $ 13,384 9.9 % Diluted net income per share $ 18.55 $ 16.25 $ 2.30 14.2 %



Items ancillary to our core operations had the following impact on the results of operations:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($ in millions) December 27,

2025 December 28,

2024 December 27,

2025 December 28,

2024 Selling, general and administrative expenses Acquisition related deal costs $ 2.9 $ — $ 4.4 $ —



Conference Call Details

Cavco's management will hold a conference call to review these results tomorrow, January 30, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). Interested parties can access a live webcast of the conference call on the Internet at https://investor.cavco.com or via telephone. To participate by phone, please register here to receive the dial in number and your PIN. An archive of the webcast and presentation will be available for 60 days at https://investor.cavco.com.

About Cavco

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. We are one of the largest producers of manufactured and modular homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments. We are also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and factory-built commercial structures. Cavco's finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements reflect Cavco's current expectations and projections with respect to our expected future business and financial performance, including, among other things: (i) expected financial performance and operating results, such as revenue and gross margin percentage; (ii) our liquidity and financial resources; (iii) our outlook with respect to the Company and the manufactured housing business in general; (iv) the expected effect of certain risks and uncertainties on our business; and (iv) the strength of Cavco's business model. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goal," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "target," "can," "could," "may," "should," "would," "will," the negatives thereof and other words and terms of similar meaning. A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other factors, Cavco's ability to manage: (i) customer demand and the availability of financing for our products; (ii) labor shortages and the pricing, availability, or transportation of raw materials; (iii) the impact of local or national emergencies; (iv) excessive health and safety incidents or warranty and construction claims; (v) increases in cancellations of home sales; (vi) information technology failures or cyber incidents; (vii) our ability to maintain the security of personally identifiable information of our customers, (viii) compliance with the numerous laws and regulations applicable to our business, including state, federal, and foreign laws relating to manufactured housing, privacy, the internet, and accounting matters; (ix) successful defense against litigation, government inquiries, and investigations, and (x) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by Cavco. The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of Cavco as of the date of this release and Cavco disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in the Company's other press releases, reports, and other filings with the SEC. Readers are specifically referred to the Risk Factors described in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 29, 2025 as may be updated from time to time in future filings on Form 10-Q and other reports filed by the Company pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which identify important risks that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand Cavco's reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods.

CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) December 27,

2025 March 29,

2025 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 224,616 $ 356,225 Restricted cash, current 17,271 18,535 Accounts receivable, net 105,956 105,849 Short-term investments 17,277 19,842 Current portion of consumer loans receivable, net 38,679 35,852 Current portion of commercial loans receivable, net 45,659 43,492 Current portion of commercial loans receivable from affiliates, net 2,015 2,881 Inventories 290,540 252,695 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 74,782 74,815 Total current assets 816,795 910,186 Restricted cash 585 585 Investments 24,782 18,067 Consumer loans receivable, net 20,104 20,685 Commercial loans receivable, net 53,393 48,605 Commercial loans receivable from affiliates, net 5,163 4,768 Property, plant and equipment, net 276,716 227,620 Goodwill 207,803 121,969 Other intangibles, net 28,678 16,731 Operating lease right-of-use assets 38,176 35,576 Deferred income taxes — 1,853 Total assets $ 1,472,195 $ 1,406,645 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 35,003 $ 37,195 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 293,674 265,971 Total current liabilities 328,677 303,166 Operating lease liabilities 34,065 31,538 Other liabilities 7,210 7,359 Deferred income taxes 13,024 — Total liabilities 382,976 342,063 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; Issued 9,471,289 and 9,436,732 shares, respectively; Outstanding 7,786,626 and 8,008,012, respectively 95 94 Treasury stock, at cost; 1,684,663 and 1,428,720 shares, respectively (555,587 ) (424,624 ) Additional paid-in capital 298,231 290,940 Retained earnings 1,346,253 1,198,163 Accumulated other comprehensive income 227 9 Total stockholders' equity 1,089,219 1,064,582 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,472,195 $ 1,406,645





CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 27,

2025 December 28,

2024 December 27,

2025 December 28,

2024 Net revenue $ 580,994 $ 522,040 $ 1,694,378 $ 1,507,100 Cost of sales 445,073 392,090 1,294,544 1,157,626 Gross profit 135,921 129,950 399,834 349,474 Selling, general and administrative expenses 81,361 65,980 222,738 197,828 Income from operations 54,560 63,970 177,096 151,646 Interest income 2,956 5,353 13,105 16,556 Interest expense (131 ) (155 ) (407 ) (370 ) Other income, net 213 168 355 315 Income before income taxes 57,598 69,336 190,149 168,147 Income tax expense (13,531 ) (12,874 ) (42,059 ) (33,441 ) Net income $ 44,067 $ 56,462 $ 148,090 $ 134,706 Net income per share Basic $ 5.65 $ 6.97 $ 18.78 $ 16.42 Diluted $ 5.58 $ 6.90 $ 18.55 $ 16.25 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 7,801,698 8,096,538 7,887,594 8,203,448 Diluted 7,891,093 8,186,814 7,981,609 8,291,647





CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

OTHER OPERATING DATA

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 27,

2025 December 28,

2024 December 27,

2025 December 28,

2024 Capital expenditures $ 8,490 $ 5,434 $ 27,360 $ 15,253 Depreciation $ 5,552 $ 4,407 $ 15,310 $ 13,151 Amortization of other intangibles $ 609 $ 377 $ 1,353 $ 1,154





