Viasat Sets February 5, 2026 for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today announced that it will release its third quarter fiscal year 2026 financial results on Thursday, February 5, 2026, after market close. Results will be provided in a letter to shareholders, which will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

Viasat will also host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

To participate on the live conference call, please dial (800) 715-9871 (toll-free in the U.S. and Canada) or (646) 307-1963 (international), and reference conference ID 3835630.

A live webcast will be available in Viasat’s Investor Relations section of Viasat’s website. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for approximately one month immediately following the conference call.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com , the Viasat News Room or follow us on LinkedIn , X , Instagram , Facebook , Bluesky , Threads , and YouTube .

