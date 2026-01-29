Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings of $5.8 Million or $1.81 per Share for the Year Ended December 31, 2025

 | Source: Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc.

HAMPSTEAD, Md., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”), the parent company of Farmers and Merchants Bank (the “Bank” and, together with the Company, “we”, “us” and “our”), announced that net income for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $5.8 million, or $1.81 per common share (basic and diluted) compared to $4.3 million, or $1.37 per common share (basic and diluted), for the same period in 2024. The Company’s return on average equity during the year ended December 31, 2025 was 9.57% compared to 7.83% for the same period in 2024. The Company’s return on average assets during the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 was 0.68% and 0.53%, respectively.

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was $1.7 million, or $0.53 per common share (basic and diluted), compared to $0.9 million, or $0.27 per common share (basic and diluted), for the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company’s return on average equity during the three months ended December 31, 2025 was 10.48% compared to 5.96% for the same period in 2024. The Company’s return on average assets during the three months ended December 31, 2025 was 0.77% compared to 0.41% for the same period in 2024.

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $3.6 million higher when compared to the same period in 2024 due to a widening net yield on interest-earning assets of 3.01% for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to 2.68% for the same period in 2024. The yield on earning assets increased to 5.22% for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to 4.92% for the same period in 2024. The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased to 2.70% for the year ended December 31, 2025, down from 2.76% for the same period in 2024. Average interest earning assets were $815.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to $784.6 million for the same period in 2024. Gross interest income increased by $4.0 million to $42.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, up from $38.4 million for the same period in 2024. Average interest bearing liabilities increased by $31.6 million to $666.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 from $634.7 million for the same period in 2024. Total interest expense increased $438 thousand to $18.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to $17.5 million for the same period in 2024.

The Company recorded a $698 thousand provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to $150 thousand for the same period in 2024. The increase in the provision was related to the write down of two loans, both of which were foreclosed upon, as well as growth in the loan portfolio.

Noninterest income increased by $224 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2025 when compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was due to several factors, including a $49 thousand increase in mortgage banking revenue, a $30 thousand increase in bank owned life insurance income, a $94 thousand increase in gain on settlement of fair vlue hedge, and an $89 thousand increase in gains on the sale of SBA loans. Noninterest expense was $1.4 million higher for the year ended December 31, 2025 when compared to the same period in 2024, due primarily to a $677 thousand increase in salaries and benefits and a $417 thousand combined increase in occupancy and furniture and equipment costs. The Bank’s FDIC assessment expense increased by $187 thousand due to higher FDIC assessment rates and deposit mix. Other real estate owned expenses increased by $101 thousand due to the foreclosure of three properties in 2025.

Total assets increased to $872.0 million at December 31, 2025 from $844.6 million at December 31, 2024. Loans, net of the allowance for credit losses, increased to $633.1 million at December 31, 2025 from $583.0 million at December 31, 2024. Investments in debt securities decreased to $139.8 million at December 31, 2025 from $146.2 million at December 31, 2024. Deposits decreased to $720.5 million at December 31, 2025 from $758.8 million at December 31, 2024, largely due to a decrease in brokered CDs of $88.3 million. Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other long-term debt increased by $58.4 million to $74.7 million as of December 31, 2025, up from $16.3 million at December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to the Company utilizing Federal Home Loan Bank advances to repay $57.7 million of maturing brokered CDs. Additionally, the Company issued $12.5 million in subordinated debt during September 2025. The proceeds were used to repay the Company’s maturing term loan of approximately $10 million as well to add an interest reserve and increase the Bank’s capital. The Company’s tangible equity was $57.6 million at December 31, 2025 compared to $49.2 million at December 31, 2024.

The book value of the Company’s common stock increased to $20.02 per share at December 31, 2025 from $17.77 per share at December 31, 2024. Book value per share at December 31, 2025 was reflective of the $12.7 million unrealized loss, net of income taxes, on the Bank’s available for sale (“AFS”) securities portfolio as a result of the rise in interest rates since the time of purchase. Changes in the market value of the AFS securities portfolio, net of income taxes, are reflected in the Company’s equity, but are not included in the income statement. Management does not believe there is any indication of credit deterioration in any of the bonds and we do not intend to sell any of these securities, so no actual losses are anticipated. The securities portfolio is comprised of 62% government agency mortgage-backed securities which are fully guaranteed, 20% investment grade non-agency mortgage-backed securities, 14% investment grade corporate and municipal bonds, and 4% subordinated debt of other community banks. Unrealized gains and losses do not impact regulatory capital because the Bank elected many years ago to not include in the calculation of regulatory capital changes in the market value of the AFS securities portfolio regardless of whether they are positive or negative.

Gary A. Harris, President and CEO, commented, “In 2025, we achieved a 35% increase in net income which was accomplished by growing our loan portfolio and reducing our funding costs. Our loan portfolio, net of allowance for credit losses, grew to $633 million, which is an increase of $50 million, or 9%, over last year’s balance. The yield on loans improved to 5.84% as existing loans in our portfolio repriced over the past year. This, along with lower cost of funds, has resulted in our net interest rate yield rising to 3.01% for the year. Our asset quality remains strong with zero non-accrual loans as of December 31, 2025. We look forward to building on a successful year as we continue to capitalize on our strategic investments in technology and people.”

About the Company

The Company is a financial holding company and the parent company of the Bank. The Bank was chartered in Maryland in 1919 and has over 100 years of service to the community. The Bank serves the deposit and financing needs of both consumers and businesses in Carroll and Baltimore Counties along the Route 30, Route 795, Route 140, Route 26, and Route 45 corridors. The main office is located in Upperco, Maryland, with eight additional branches in Owings Mills, Hampstead, Greenmount, Reisterstown, Westminster, Eldersburg, and Towson. Certain broker-dealers make a market in the common stock of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc., and trades are reported through the OTC Markets Group’s OTCID Market under the symbol “FMFG”.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports filed by Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled “Risk Factors”.


Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Dollars in thousands except share data
(Unaudited)
 
  December 31,  December 31, 
  2025  2024 
         
Assets     
         
Cash and due from banks $46,113  $63,962 
Federal funds sold and other interest-bearing deposits  566   697 
Cash and cash equivalents  46,679   64,659 
Certificates of deposit in other banks  100   100 
Securities available for sale, at fair value  118,730   125,713 
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost less allowance for credit losses of $79 and $60  21,055   20,499 
Equity security, at fair value  550   518 
Restricted stock, at cost  3,693   921 
Mortgage loans held for sale  714   157 
Loans, less allowance for credit losses of $4,361 and $4,260  633,144   582,993 
Premises and equipment, net  7,141   7,349 
Accrued interest receivable  2,535   2,439 
Deferred income taxes, net  6,277   7,606 
Other real estate owned, net  1,673   1,176 
Bank owned life insurance  15,353   15,324 
Goodwill and other intangibles, net  7,018   7,026 
Other assets  7,296   8,163 
Total Assets $871,958  $844,643 
         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity        
         
Deposits        
Noninterest-bearing $117,098  $107,197 
Interest-bearing  603,361   651,609 
Total deposits  720,459   758,806 
Securities sold under repurchase agreements  4,317   5,564 
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta advances  62,700   5,000 
Long-term debt, net of unamortized issuance costs  12,036   11,329 
Accrued interest payable  1,278   1,003 
Other liabilities  6,508   6,669 
Total liabilities  807,298   788,371 
         
Stockholders' equity        
Common stock, par value $.01 per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 3,229,795 shares in 2025 and 3,166,653 shares in 2024  32   32 
Additional paid-in capital  32,148   31,136 
Retained earnings  45,210   41,613 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (12,730)  (16,509)
Total Stockholders' equity  64,660   56,272 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $871,958  $844,643 


Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
Dollars in thousands except per share data
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Year Ended
December 31,		 
  2025   2024  2025  2024 
                 
Interest income                
Loans, including fees $9,490  $8,317  $36,062  $30,338 
Investment securities - taxable  978   1,469   4,169   6,263 
Investment securities - tax exempt  156   143   623   559 
Federal funds sold and other interest earning assets  592   342   1,501   1,203 
Total interest income  11,216   10,271   42,355   38,363 
                 
Interest expense                
Deposits  3,795   4,275   16,460   14,519 
Securities sold under repurchase agreements  17   16   59   65 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  596   14   847   123 
Federal Reserve Bank advances  -   402   -   2,313 
Long-term debt  257   120   599   507 
Total interest expense  4,665   4,827   17,965   17,527 
Net interest income  6,551   5,444   24,390   20,836 
                 
Provision for credit losses  103   150   698   150 
                 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  6,448   5,294   23,692   20,686 
                 
Noninterest income                
Service charges on deposit accounts  166   189   693   810 
Mortgage banking income  6   41   157   108 
Bank owned life insurance income  108   106   424   394 
Gain (loss) on sale of debt securities  -   19   -   (13)
Fair value adjustment of equity security  1   (18)  17   (4)
Gain on settlement of fair value hedge  -   -   94   - 
Loss on sale of premises and equipment  -   -   -   (5)
Gain on sale of SBA loans  89   -   89   - 
(Loss)/Gain on insurance proceeds, net  (20)  -   53   142 
Other fees and commissions  106   86   449   320 
Total noninterest income  456   423   1,976   1,752 
                 
Noninterest expense                
Salaries  2,142   2,006   8,718   7,854 
Employee benefits  514   590   2,000   2,187 
Occupancy  279   271   1,169   1,070 
Furniture and equipment  426   396   1,611   1,293 
Professional services  173   335   738   865 
Automated teller machine and debit card expenses  253   174   660   648 
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation premiums  112   109   578   391 
Postage, delivery, and armored carrier  66   77   270   294 
Advertising  56   48   249   228 
Other real estate owned expense, net  119   59   177   76 
Other  518   557   2,125   2,023 
Total noninterest expense  4,658   4,622   18,295   16,929 
                 
Income before income taxes  2,246   1,095   7,373   5,509 
Income taxes  549   238   1,607   1,231 
Net income $1,697  $857  $5,766  $4,278 
                 
Earnings per common share - basic $0.53  $0.27  $1.81  $1.37 
Earnings per common share - diluted $0.53  $0.27  $1.81  $1.37 


Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
(Unaudited)
Dollars in thousands except per share data
 
  As of or for the Years Ended December 31, 
  2025  2024  2023 
             
OPERATING DATA            
             
Interest income $42,355  $38,363  $31,323 
Interest expense  17,965   17,527   9,907 
Net interest income  24,390   20,836   21,416 
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses  698   150   (570)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  23,692   20,686   21,986 
Noninterest income  1,976   1,752   1,591 
Noninterest expense  18,295   16,929   15,142 
Income before income taxes  7,373   5,509   8,435 
Income taxes  1,607   1,231   2,017 
Net income $5,766  $4,278  $6,418 
             
PER SHARE DATA            
             
Net income (Basic and diluted) $1.81  $1.37  $2.08 
Dividends $0.68  $0.67  $0.66 
Book value $20.02  $17.77  $16.74 
             
KEY RATIOS            
             
Return on average assets  0.68%  0.53%  0.86%
Return on average equity  9.57%  7.83%  13.08%
Efficiency ratio  69.39%  74.95%  65.81%
Dividend payout ratio  37.57%  48.91%  31.73%
Net yield on interest-earning assets  3.01%  2.68%  2.97%
Tier 1 capital leverage ratio  9.38%  9.12%  9.42%
             
AT PERIOD END            
             
Total assets $871,958  $844,643  $799,941 
Gross loans  637,505   587,979   528,166 
Cash and cash equivalents  46,679   64,659   44,690 
Securities  139,785   146,211   184,248 
Deposits  720,459   758,806   680,963 
Long term debt, FRB and FHLB borrowings  74,736   11,329   57,973 
Stockholders' equity  64,660   56,272   52,178 
             
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES            
             
Total assets $846,190  $810,043  $745,479 
Gross loans  617,249   557,862   528,910 
Cash and cash equivalents  34,139   27,564   18,497 
Securities  164,300   177,743   182,160 
Deposits  740,792   672,493   642,039 
Long term debt, FRB and FHLB borrowings  33,346   72,287   48,041 
Stockholders' equity  60,254   54,610   49,063 
             
ASSET QUALITY            
             
Nonperforming assets $1,673  $1,580  $1,898 
             
Nonperforming assets/total assets  0.19%  0.19%  0.24%
             
Allowance for credit losses/total loans  0.68%  0.72%  0.81%


Contact: Mr. Gary A. Harris
President and Chief Executive Officer
(410) 374-1510, ext. 1104


