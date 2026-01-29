Jury Awards Former NHL Player Brandon Crawley $19 Million in Lawsuit Against Uber Technologies, Inc.

HACKENSACK, N.J., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A jury has awarded former New York Rangers player Brandon Crawley $19 million following a lawsuit against Uber Technologies, Inc. Crawley sued the ride share company after sustaining career-ending injuries when his Uber driver swerved off the road and crashed into a utility pole on Christmas Day 2018.

“This verdict is not just a victory for Brandon, but a victory for everyone in New Jersey who relies on ride share apps,” said Crawley’s attorney, Jeff Varcadipane of Varcadipane & Pinnisi. “For far too long, companies like Uber have hidden behind their employees’ contractor status to avoid fulfilling their responsibilities to their customers.”

The case hinged on whether Uber drivers should be classified as employees or independent contractors. The verdict establishes that, under New Jersey law, drivers meet the criteria of employees — a classification that Uber and other ride share companies have aggressively opposed for years.

“I am so grateful to the jury for delivering this verdict,” said Crawley. “When I stepped into that Uber eight years ago, I never could have imagined that it would change my life forever. People put their trust in ride share drivers because they trust the ride share companies themselves,” he continued. “Now they can trust the ride share companies to take responsibility if something goes wrong.”

The verdict was reached in the Superior Court of New Jersey (Bergen County) on Wednesday, January 28.

REF: Docket Nos. BER-L-5888-20 and BER-L-3607-20