Columbia University’s CPRL to Explore How High-Quality Curriculums Propel Learning Gains in Reading and Math

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for Public Research and Leadership (CPRL) at Columbia University announced a new project today to study and elevate ways in which high-quality curriculums and professional learning are propelling learning gains in districts across the nation — and what those efforts have unlocked for students, educators, families, and their communities.

The project, titled “All Systems Go: How Shared, High-Quality Curriculums are Helping School Districts Reach Higher, Together,” is drawn from CPRL’s interviews and focus group research with leaders, educators, and families across the country.

CPRL will spotlight more than a dozen school districts that have made gains in reading and math, following the adoption of high-quality curriculums, professional learning, and the necessary system-changes for successful implementation.

“When public school systems have the tools to fully support their students, educators, and families, they can transform lives. ‘All Systems Go’ shows what’s possible — and the steps required to get there,” said Elizabeth Chu, executive director of CPRL. “The successful implementation of high-quality curriculums and professional learning is driving meaningful, gap‑closing growth in literacy and math in districts we explore at a moment when students need it most.”

“While there are school districts achieving learning gains, these successes are not widely known, and policymakers and communities will benefit from understanding how these systems are harnessing momentum and what it will take to sustain it,” Chu added.

The project will feature a rolling release of district case studies, culminating in a final report released in late April.

The first two districts highlighted in case studies are New York City Public Schools District 11 in the Bronx and District 25 in Queens. A third case study featuring New York City Public Schools District 18 in Brooklyn will be released the week of Feb. 2.

Other School Districts to be featured include:

Aldine Independent School District in Texas

Charleston County School District in South Carolina

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in North Carolina

Guilford County Schools in North Carolina

Knox County Schools in Tennessee

Los Angeles Unified School District in California

New York City Public Schools, District 7, in New York

Passaic Public Schools in New Jersey

Richmond Public Schools in Virginia

The districts featured demonstrate how effective systems use shared approaches to support growth for learners, instructional teams, families, and their broader communities. Successful districts use high-quality curriculums and aligned professional learning and assessments, as well as robust monitoring and improvement systems to continually improve.

By spotlighting what works — and how it works — the findings from the case studies and final report can help districts harness existing momentum and make exponential progress through leadership changes, policy shifts, and implementation challenges, ensuring all students receive the education they deserve.

This project is based on research funded by the Gates Foundation, Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies, and the Robin Hood Learning & Technology Fund.

Visit itsallsystemsgo.org to learn more.

