Onity Group Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results Conference Call

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onity Group Inc. (NYSE: ONIT) (“Onity” or the “Company”) today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to review the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2025 operating results.

All interested parties are welcome to participate. You can access the conference call by dialing (800) 267-6316 or (203) 518-9783 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call; please reference the conference ID “Onity.” Participants can also access the conference call through a live audio webcast available from the Shareholder Relations page at onitygroup.com under Events and Presentations.

An investor presentation will accompany the conference call and be available by visiting the Shareholder Relations page at onitygroup.com prior to the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available via the website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call. A telephonic replay will also be available approximately three hours following the call’s completion through February 26, 2026, by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671; please reference access code 11160700.

Preliminary Financial Results

On January 26, 2026, the Company disclosed preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, which can be found on its Shareholder Relations page under SEC Filings here.

About Onity Group

Onity Group Inc. (NYSE: ONIT) is a leading non-bank financial services company providing mortgage servicing and originations solutions through its primary brands, PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage. PHH Mortgage is one of the largest servicers in the country, focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending programs to consumers and business clients. Liberty is one of the nation’s largest reverse mortgage lenders dedicated to providing loans that help customers meet their personal and financial needs. We are headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices and operations in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, India and the Philippines, and have been serving our customers since 1988. For additional information, please visit onitygroup.com.

For Further Information Contact:

Investors:

Valerie Haertel, VP, Investor Relations

(561) 570-2969

shareholderrelations@onitygroup.com

Media:

Dico Akseraylian, SVP, Corporate Communications

(856) 917-0066

mediarelations@onitygroup.com