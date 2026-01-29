Archrock Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archrock, Inc. (NYSE: AROC) (“Archrock” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared an increased quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share of common stock, or $0.88 per share on an annualized basis. The fourth quarter 2025 dividend will be paid on February 18, 2026 to all stockholders of record on February 10, 2026.

The fourth quarter 2025 dividend per share amount represents an increase of approximately 5 percent over the Archrock third quarter 2025 dividend level and an increase of approximately 16 percent over the Archrock fourth quarter 2024 dividend level.

“We believe the highly constructive natural gas demand outlook and our disciplined capital allocation give us strong visibility into meaningful near‑ and long‑term growth and expected free cash generation, supporting our ability to grow the dividend over time with robust coverage. We look forward to updating you on Archrock’s results and providing 2026 guidance on our earnings call in February,” said Brad Childers, Archrock’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Archrock

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company with a primary focus on midstream natural gas compression and a commitment to helping its customers produce, compress and transport natural gas in a safe and environmentally responsible way. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Archrock is a premier provider of natural gas compression services to customers in the energy industry throughout the U.S. and a leading supplier of aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment. For more information on how the Company embodies its purpose, WE POWER A CLEANER AMERICA™, visit www.archrock.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which include statements about Archrock’s future financial performance and dividends. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions. Forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Archrock expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in Archrock’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, Archrock’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2025 and as set forth from time to time in Archrock’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available online at www.sec.gov and www.archrock.com.

Megan Repine

Vice President, Investor Relations

(281) 836-8360

investor.relations@archrock.com