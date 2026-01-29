FinWise Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

- Loan Originations of $6.1 Billion for 2025, including $1.6 Billion for Fourth Quarter -

MURRAY, Utah, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ: FINW) (“FinWise” or the “Company”), parent company of FinWise Bank (the “Bank”), today announced results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

Loan originations totaled $1.6 billion, compared to $1.8 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and $1.3 billion for the fourth quarter of the prior year

Net interest income was $24.6 million, compared to $18.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and $15.5 million for the fourth quarter of the prior year

Net income was $3.9 million, compared to $4.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of the prior year

Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) were $0.27 for the quarter, compared to $0.34 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and $0.20 for the fourth quarter of the prior year

Efficiency ratio 1 was 50.5%, compared to 47.6% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and 64.2% for the fourth quarter of the prior year

was 50.5%, compared to 47.6% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and 64.2% for the fourth quarter of the prior year Nonperforming loan balances were $43.7 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $42.8 million as of September 30, 2025, and $36.5 million as of December 31, 2024. Nonperforming loan balances guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) were $24.2 million, $23.3 million, and $19.2 million as of December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively

“FinWise delivered a strong 2025, growing net income 26% versus 2024 and posting a steady fourth quarter, all of which underscores how our multi-year investments are gradually translating into tangible, sustainable results,” said Kent Landvatter, Chairman and CEO of FinWise Bancorp. “We delivered balanced revenue growth and disciplined expense management, leading to solid profitability and continued expansion of tangible book value per share. Fourth quarter loan originations totaled $1.6 billion, ahead of our initial guidance of $1.4 billion. This brings full-year 2025 originations to $6.1 billion, representing healthy 22% year-over-year growth. Balances in our credit enhanced product reached $118 million at year-end 2025, also ahead of expectations. With a scalable model that is now demonstrating sustained momentum, we remain confident in our ability to continue delivering long‑term value for our shareholders.”

1 See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure.

Selected Financial and Other Data

As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Years Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 12/31/2024 12/31/2025 12/31/2024 Amount of loans originated $ 1,561,310 $ 1,789,736 $ 1,305,028 $ 6,098,830 $ 5,015,662 Net income $ 3,915 $ 4,891 $ 2,793 $ 16,091 $ 12,742 Diluted EPS(1) $ 0.27 $ 0.34 $ 0.20 $ 1.13 $ 0.93 Return on average assets(2) 1.7 % 2.2 % 1.6 % 1.9 % 2.0 % Return on average equity(2) 8.1 % 10.6 % 6.5 % 8.9 % 7.7 % Yield on loans 16.06 % 13.09 % 14.01 % 13.43 % 14.47 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 3.96 % 4.06 % 4.30 % 4.02 % 4.57 % Net interest margin 11.42 % 9.01 % 10.00 % 9.23 % 9.99 % Efficiency ratio(3) 50.5 % 47.6 % 64.2 % 53.8 % 64.9 % Tangible book value per share(4) $ 14.15 $ 13.84 $ 13.15 $ 14.15 $ 13.15 Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets(4) 19.8 % 20.9 % 23.3 % 19.8 % 23.3 % Leverage ratio (Bank under CBLR) 16.9 % 17.2 % 20.6 % 16.9 % 20.6 % Full-time equivalent employees 198 194 196 198 196





(1) FinWise uses the two-class method to calculate basic and diluted EPS as restricted stock awards are considered participating securities due to the dividend rights associated with those awards. On December 31, 2025, executive management elected to waive the dividend rights on their non-vested restricted stock awards. As a result, beginning on December 31, 2025, the unvested shares held by executive management will no longer be treated as participating securities and are excluded from the two-class method calculation of EPS. This change was effective beginning with the quarter ending December 31, 2025 and had a de minimus impact on basic and diluted earnings per share. The change does not affect previously reported periods. (2) Annualized for the respective three-month periods. (3) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The efficiency ratio is defined as total non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. The Company believes this measure is important as an indicator of productivity because it shows the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure. (4) Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP financial measure. Tangible shareholders’ equity is defined as total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total shareholder’s equity to total assets. The Company had no goodwill or other intangible assets at the end of any period indicated. The Company has not considered loan servicing rights or loan trailing fee assets as intangible assets for purposes of this calculation. As a result, tangible shareholders’ equity is the same as total shareholders’ equity at the end of each of the periods indicated.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $24.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $18.6 million for the prior quarter and $15.5 million for the prior year period. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to an increase in the Bank’s credit enhanced balances in the held-for-investment portfolio of $76.5 million which carries a higher contractual interest rate, offset in part by increased average balances in certificates of deposits used to fund the loan portfolio growth. The increase from the prior year period was primarily due to an increase in the Bank’s credit enhanced balances in the held-for-investment portfolio of $117.0 million and increased average balances in the Strategic Program loans held-for-sale portfolio of $51.5 million and was offset in part by growth in brokered certificates of deposits used to fund the loan portfolio growth.

Loan originations totaled $1.6 billion for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease from the $1.8 billion recorded in the prior quarter and an increase from the $1.3 billion recorded in the prior year period. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily due to the seasonality of two strategic programs originating higher volumes of student loans during the third quarter. The increase from the prior year period mostly reflects the expansion of originations from newly onboarded strategic programs and the continued increase in originations by certain established strategic programs.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 11.42%, compared to 9.01% for the prior quarter and 10.00% for the prior year period. The increase in net interest margin from the prior quarter is largely attributable to the credit enhanced portfolio growth of $76.5 million as well as a reduction in accrued interest reversals on loans migrating to nonaccrual status during the fourth quarter when compared to the prior quarter. The increase in net interest margin from the prior year period was attributable to the growth in the credit enhanced portfolio of $117.0 million and was partially offset by the Company’s strategy to reduce the average credit risk in the loan portfolio by increasing its investment in higher quality but lower yielding loans.

Provision for Credit Losses

Three Months Ended

($ in thousands) 12/31/2025 9/30/2025

12/31/2024

Provision for credit losses: Strategic Program loans - with credit enhancement(1) $ 12,801 $ 8,762 $ 25 Strategic Program loans - without credit enhancement 2,064 2,550 2,405 All other loans (core portfolio) 2,853 1,346 1,337 Provision for credit losses on loans 17,718 12,658 3,767 Provision for unfunded commitments (6 ) 141 111 Total provision for credit losses $ 17,712 $ 12,799 $ 3,878





(1) For credit enhanced loans, fintech partners are required to maintain a deposit account at FinWise, which is used to recover charge-offs. The provision for credit losses on these loans differs from the core portfolio, as it is fully offset by expected recoveries under the partner guarantee, which is recognized as credit enhancement income in non-interest income.

The Company’s provision for credit losses was $17.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $12.8 million for the prior quarter and $3.9 million for the prior year period. The increase in the provision for credit losses from the prior quarter and the prior year period resulted primarily from growth in the credit enhanced loan portfolio as well as higher net charge-offs resulting from our adoption of more conservative servicing and administration standards which prompted an accelerated classification of nonperforming loans and charge-offs.

Non-interest Income

Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) 12/31/2025

9/30/2025 12/31/2024 Non-interest income Strategic Program fees $ 5,477 $ 6,180 $ 4,899 Gain on sale of loans 2,190 1,854 872 SBA loan servicing fees, net 4 (242 ) 181 Change in fair value on investment in BFG 400 200 (200 ) Credit enhancement income 12,801 8,762 25 Other miscellaneous income (loss) 1,410 1,298 (174 ) Total non-interest income $ 22,282 $ 18,052 $ 5,603

The increase in non-interest income from the prior quarter was primarily due to increases in credit enhancement income. Credit enhancement income mirrors the provision for credit losses on credit enhanced loans and increased principally due to the higher credit enhanced loan balances outstanding at December 31, 2025. Offsetting this non-interest income increase in part was a decrease in Strategic Program fees due to lower origination volumes.

The increase in non-interest income compared to the prior year period was primarily due to increases in credit enhanced loan balances which generated higher credit enhancement income. Additionally, the increased sales of the guaranteed portions of SBA 7(a) loans led to an increase in gains on loan sales, while higher originations resulted in increased Strategic Program fees. Other miscellaneous income also increased, largely because of a charge in the prior year period of $0.9 million to remove unamortized broker premiums upon calling $160.0 million of callable certificates of deposits, an increase in current quarter dividends received from our investment in BFG as well as an increase in operating lease rental income during the current quarter.

Non-interest Expense

Three Months Ended

($ in thousands) 12/31/2025

9/30/2025

12/31/2024

Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 11,157 $ 10,814 $ 9,375 Professional services 899 876 556 Occupancy and equipment expenses 434 456 533 Credit enhancement servicing expense 961 248 1 Credit enhancement guarantee expense 6,724 1,720 5 Other operating expenses 3,476 3,335 3,094 Total non-interest expense $ 23,651 $ 17,449 $ 13,564

The increase in non-interest expense from the prior quarter resulted primarily from increases in credit enhancement guarantee and servicing expenses largely related to growth in credit enhanced loans.

The increase in non-interest expense from the prior year period was primarily due to an increase in credit enhancement program expenses resulting from growth in credit enhanced loans and salaries and employee benefits mainly from the amortization of deferred compensation awards incurred to retain and motivate our employees.

FinWise’s efficiency ratio was 50.5% for the fourth quarter, compared to 47.6% for the prior quarter and 64.2% for the prior year period. We expect the efficiency ratio to continue improving as we begin to realize revenues from interest earned on credit enhanced loan balances.

Tax Rate

The Company’s effective tax rate was 28.7% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 23.7% for the prior quarter and 24.3% for the prior year period. The increase from the prior quarter and prior year period was principally due to an increase in the exclusion of compensation expense for highly compensated individuals and the apportionment of income between states with various tax rates.

Net Income

Net income was $3.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $4.9 million for the prior quarter and $2.8 million for the prior year period. The changes in net income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the prior quarter and prior year period are generally the result of the factors discussed in the foregoing sections.

Balance Sheet

The Company’s total assets were $977.1 million as of December 31, 2025, an increase from $899.9 million as of September 30, 2025 and $746.0 million as of December 31, 2024. The increase in total assets from September 30, 2025 was primarily due to continued growth in the Company’s loans held-for-investment, net, of $17.8 million, interest-bearing cash deposits of $56.1 million, and an increase in the credit enhancement asset of $11.2 million. The increase in total assets compared to December 31, 2024 was primarily due to increases in the Company’s loans held-for-investment, net, of $103.5 million, loans held-for-sale portfolio of $54.9 million, interest-bearing cash deposits of $51.8 million, and credit enhancement asset of $22.3 million. The increased loan balances are generally consistent with our strategy to grow the loan portfolio with higher quality lower risk assets.

The following table provides the composition and gross balances of loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) as of the dates indicated:

12/31/2025 9/30/2025 12/31/2024 ($ in thousands) Amount

% of total

loans Amount

% of total

loans Amount

% of total

loans SBA $ 205,615 34.5 % $ 240,060 42.2 % $ 255,056 54.8 % Commercial leases 78,743 13.2 % 90,413 15.8 % 70,153 15.1 % Commercial, non-real estate 4,201 0.7 % 4,827 0.9 % 3,691 0.8 % Residential real estate 59,602 10.0 % 60,503 10.7 % 51,574 11.1 % Strategic Program loans: Strategic Program loans - with credit enhancement 117,913 19.8 % 41,369 7.3 % 891 0.2 % Strategic Program loans - without credit enhancement 21,637 3.6 % 21,654 3.8 % 19,231 4.1 % Commercial real estate: Owner occupied 84,016 14.1 % 83,302 14.7 % 41,046 8.8 % Non-owner occupied 1,638 0.3 % 1,424 0.3 % 1,379 0.3 % Consumer 21,926 3.8 % 24,250 4.3 % 22,212 4.8 % Total period end loans $ 595,292 100.0 % $ 567,802 100.0 % $ 465,233 100.0 %

Note: SBA loans as of December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 include $102.7 million, $132.2 million and $158.7 million, respectively, of SBA 7(a) loan balances that are guaranteed by the SBA. The HFI balance on Strategic Program loans without credit enhancement with annual interest rates below 36% as of December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 was $3.8 million, $3.9 million and $3.1 million, respectively.

Total gross loans HFI as of December 31, 2025 increased $27.5 million and $130.1 million compared to September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The Company increased its sales of the guaranteed portion of SBA loans during the fourth quarter of 2025, resulting in higher gains on sale of loans. The declines in the SBA and commercial lease portfolios between third and fourth quarters of 2025 was mainly due to sales of associated loans within those portfolios. Management anticipates that these portfolios will continue to grow in 2026, aligned with the Company’s objective to diversify its loan portfolio with higher-quality but lower- interest rate loans. The credit enhanced portfolio of the Strategic Program loans increased $76.5 million in the quarter to $117.9 million consistent with the Company’s strategy to increase the outstanding balance of lower credit risk loans.

The following table presents the Company’s deposit composition as of the dates indicated:

As of ​ 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 12/31/2024 ($ in thousands) Amount

Percent Amount

Percent Amount

Percent Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 168,442 22.3 % $ 130,601 19.2 % $ 126,782 23.3 % Interest-bearing deposits: Demand 74,817 9.9 % 89,443 13.1 % 71,403 13.1 % Savings 11,017 1.5 % 11,495 1.7 % 9,287 1.7 % Money market 22,017 2.9 % 22,634 3.3 % 16,709 3.0 % Time certificates of deposit 478,268 63.4 % 428,137 62.7 % 320,771 58.9 % Total period end deposits $ 754,561 100.0 % $ 682,310 100.0 % $ 544,952 100.0 %

The increase in total deposits as of December 31, 2025 from September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 was driven primarily by growth in time certificates of deposits, which were added to fund loan growth and enhance the liquidity of the balance sheet and an increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits primarily related to collateral deposits by certain strategic programs in anticipation of increased volumes in student loan fundings in January 2026.

Total shareholders’ equity as of December 31, 2025 increased $5.4 million to $193.2 million from $187.8 million at September 30, 2025. Compared to December 31, 2024, total shareholders’ equity increased by $19.5 million from $173.7 million. The increases from September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 were primarily due to net income generated throughout the respective periods.

Bank Regulatory Capital Ratios

The following table presents the leverage ratios for the Bank as of the dates indicated as determined under the Community Bank Leverage Ratio Framework of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation:

As of Capital Ratios 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 12/31/2024 Well-Capitalized Requirement Leverage ratio 16.9% 17.2% 20.6% 9.0%

The decrease in the leverage ratio from the prior quarter and prior year period resulted primarily from the growth in the loan portfolio exceeding the relative growth in capital from earnings. The Bank’s capital levels as of December 31, 2025 remain sufficiently above the regulatory well-capitalized guidelines as of December 31, 2025.

Share Repurchase Program

Since the share repurchase program’s inception in March 2024, the Company has repurchased and subsequently retired a total of 44,608 shares for $0.5 million. There were no shares repurchased during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Asset Quality

The recorded balances of nonperforming loans were $43.7 million, or 7.3% of total loans held-for-investment, as of December 31, 2025, compared to $42.8 million, or 7.5% of total loans held-for-investment, as of September 30, 2025 and $36.5 million, or 7.8% of total loans held-for-investment, as of December 31, 2024. The balances of nonperforming loans guaranteed by the SBA were $24.2 million, $23.3 million, and $19.2 million as of December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The increase in nonperforming loans from the prior quarter and prior year period was primarily attributable to an increase in the SBA 7(a) loan portfolio being classified as nonaccrual mainly due to the negative impact of sustained elevated interest rates on the Company’s small business borrowers. The Company’s allowance for credit losses to total loans held-for-investment was 6.2% as of December 31, 2025 compared to 4.5% as of September 30, 2025 and 2.8% as of December 31, 2024. The increase in the ratio from the prior quarter and prior year period was primarily due to the provision for credit losses related to the growth of the credit enhanced loan balances.

The Company’s net charge-offs were $6.7 million, $3.1 million and $3.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively. The increase in charge-offs from the prior quarter and the prior year period resulted primarily from growth in the credit enhanced loan portfolio as well as higher net charge-offs in the non-SP loan portfolios resulting from our adoption of more conservative servicing and administration standards which prompted an accelerated classification of nonperforming loans and charge-offs.

The following table presents a summary of changes in the allowance for credit losses and credit quality data for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended ​($ in thousands) 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 12/31/2024 Allowance for credit losses: Beginning balance $ 25,778 $ 16,247 $ 12,661 Provision for credit losses(1) 17,718 12,658 3,766 Charge-offs Construction and land development — — — Residential real estate (704 ) (33 ) (206 ) Residential real estate multifamily — — — Commercial real estate: Owner occupied (1,204 ) (258 ) (411 ) Non-owner occupied — — — Commercial and industrial (441 ) (409 ) (555 ) Consumer (212 ) (119 ) (60 ) Lease financing receivables (73 ) (52 ) — Strategic Program loans (4,432 ) (2,746 ) (2,528 ) Recoveries Construction and land development — — — Residential real estate 2 3 6 Residential real estate multifamily — — — Commercial real estate: Owner occupied 28 90 112 Non-owner occupied — — — Commercial and industrial — 1 — Consumer 5 3 1 Lease financing receivables 3 52 77 Strategic Program loans 328 341 313 Ending Balance $ 36,796 $ 25,778 $ 13,176 Credit Quality Data As of and For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 12/31/2024 Nonperforming loans: Guaranteed $ 24,195 $ 23,333 $ 19,203 Unguaranteed 19,518 19,445 17,281 Total nonperforming loans $ 43,713 $ 42,778 $ 36,484 Allowance for credit losses $ 36,796 $ 25,778 $ 13,176 Net charge-offs $ 6,700 $ 3,126 $ 3,249 Total loans held-for-investment $ 595,292 $ 567,802 $ 465,233 Total loans held-for-investment less guaranteed balances $ 492,598 $ 435,557 $ 306,483 Average loans held-for-investment $ 594,967 $ 550,534 $ 454,474 Nonperforming loans to total loans held-for-investment 7.3 % 7.5 % 7.8 % Unguaranteed nonperforming loans to total loans held-for-investment 3.3 % 3.4 % 3.7 % Net charge-offs to average loans held-for-investment (annualized) 4.5 % 2.3 % 2.8 % Allowance for credit losses to loans held-for-investment 6.2 % 4.5 % 2.8 % Allowance for credit losses to loans held-for-investment less guaranteed balances 7.5 % 5.9 % 4.3 %





(1) Excludes the provision for unfunded commitments.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp is a Utah bank holding company headquartered in Murray, Utah which wholly owns FinWise Bank, a Utah chartered state bank, and FinWise Investment LLC (together “FinWise”). FinWise provides Banking and Payments solutions to fintech brands. FinWise’s existing Strategic Program Lending business, conducted through scalable API-driven infrastructure, powers deposit, lending and payments programs for leading fintech brands. As part of Strategic Program Lending, FinWise also provides a Credit Enhanced Balance Sheet Program, which addresses the challenges that lending and card programs face diversifying their funding sources and managing capital efficiency. In addition, FinWise manages other Lending programs such as SBA 7(a), Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate, and Leasing, which provide flexibility for disciplined balance sheet growth. FinWise is also expanding and diversifying its business model by incorporating Payments (MoneyRails™) and BIN Sponsorship offerings. Through its compliance oversight and risk management-first culture, FinWise is well positioned to guide fintechs through a rigorous process to facilitate regulatory compliance. For more information about FinWise visit https://investors.finwisebancorp.com.

FINWISE BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

($ in thousands; Unaudited)

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

12/31/2024

ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents Cash and due from banks $ 12,082 $ 10,362 $ 9,600 Interest-bearing deposits 151,318 95,265 99,562 Total cash and cash equivalents 163,400 105,627 109,162 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value 27,755 27,761 29,930 Investment securities held-to-maturity, at cost 9,927 10,617 12,565 Investment in Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) stock, at cost 440 440 349 Strategic Program loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value 146,473 156,718 91,588 Loans held-for-investment, net 551,334 533,549 447,812 Credit enhancement asset 22,411 11,214 111 Premises and equipment, net 2,540 2,725 3,548 Assets subject to operating leases, net 12,575 13,317 10,176 Accrued interest receivable 3,707 1,959 3,566 Deferred taxes, net 2,345 1,079 — SBA servicing asset, net 3,547 3,121 3,273 Investment in Business Funding Group (“BFG”), at fair value 9,000 8,600 7,700 Operating lease right-of-use (“ROU”) assets 2,963 3,162 3,564 Income tax receivable, net 3,545 3,314 8,868 Other assets 15,173 16,726 13,764 Total assets $ 977,135 $ 899,929 $ 745,976 ​ LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 168,442 $ 130,601 $ 126,782 Interest-bearing 586,119 551,709 418,170 Total deposits 754,561 682,310 544,952 Accrued interest payable 2,632 4,518 1,494 Income taxes payable, net 837 839 4,423 Deferred taxes, net — — 899 Operating lease liabilities 4,408 4,683 5,302 Other liabilities 21,502 19,814 15,186 Total liabilities 783,940 712,164 572,256 Shareholders’ equity Common stock 14 14 13 Additional paid-in-capital 60,958 59,417 56,926 Retained earnings 132,197 128,282 116,594 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 26 52 187 Total shareholders’ equity 193,195 187,765 173,720 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 977,135 $ 899,929 $ 745,976





FINWISE BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

($ in thousands, except per share amounts; Unaudited)

Three Months Ended 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 12/31/2024 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 28,915 $ 22,532 $ 18,388 Interest on securities 349 360 401 Other interest income 970 1,074 573 Total interest income 30,234 23,966 19,362 Interest expense Interest on deposits 5,666 5,359 3,833 Total interest expense 5,666 5,359 3,833 Net interest income 24,568 18,607 15,529 Provision for credit losses 17,712 12,799 3,878 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 6,856 5,808 11,651 Non-interest income Strategic Program fees 5,477 6,180 4,899 Gain on sale of loans, net 2,190 1,854 872 SBA loan servicing fees, net 4 (242 ) 181 Change in fair value on investment in BFG 400 200 (200 ) Credit enhancement income 12,801 8,762 25 Other miscellaneous income 1,410 1,298 (174 ) Total non-interest income 22,282 18,052 5,603 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 11,157 10,814 9,375 Professional services 899 876 556 Occupancy and equipment expenses 434 456 533 Credit enhancement servicing expense 961 248 1 Credit enhancement guarantee expense 6,724 1,720 5 Other operating expenses 3,476 3,335 3,094 Total non-interest expense 23,651 17,449 13,564 Income before income taxes 5,487 6,411 3,690 Provision for income taxes 1,572 1,520 897 Net income $ 3,915 $ 4,891 $ 2,793 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.29 $ 0.36 $ 0.21 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.34 $ 0.20 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 12,952,200 12,859,264 12,659,986 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 13,635,186 13,615,354 13,392,411 Shares outstanding at end of period 13,655,961 13,571,090 13,211,640





FINWISE BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

Years Ended 12/31/2025 12/31/2024 (Unaudited) Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 87,087 $ 68,892 Interest on securities 1,489 897 Other interest income 3,902 4,563 Total interest income 92,478 74,352 Interest expense Interest on deposits 20,295 15,440 Total interest expense 20,295 15,440 Net interest income 72,183 58,912 Provision for credit losses 38,573 11,573 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 33,610 47,339 Non-interest income Strategic Program fees 22,024 17,762 Gain on sale of loans, net 6,373 2,036 SBA loan servicing fees, net (156 ) 1,137 Change in fair value on investment in BFG 1,300 (625 ) Credit enhancement income 23,924 111 Other miscellaneous income 5,018 2,064 Total non-interest income 58,483 22,485 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 42,288 35,205 Professional services 3,630 4,736 Occupancy and equipment expenses 1,877 2,179 Credit enhancement servicing expense 1,222 1 Credit enhancement guarantee expense 8,533 8 Other operating expenses 12,783 10,706 Total non-interest expense 70,333 52,835 Income before income taxes 21,760 16,989 Provision for income taxes 5,669 4,247 Net income $ 16,091 $ 12,742 Earnings per share, basic $ 1.20 $ 0.98 Earnings per share, diluted $ 1.13 $ 0.93 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 12,828,016 12,612,455 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 13,565,336 13,228,869 Shares outstanding at end of period 13,655,961 13,211,160

FINWISE BANCORP

AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES

($ in thousands; Unaudited)

​ Three Months Ended ​ 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 12/31/2024 Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits $ 101,074 $ 970 3.81 % $ 97,404 $ 1,074 4.37 % $ 52,375 $ 573 4.35 % Investment securities 38,124 349 3.64 % 39,497 360 3.61 % 43,212 401 3.69 % Strategic Program loans held-for-sale 119,139 5,765 19.20 % 132,314 6,219 18.65 % 67,676 5,040 29.63 % Loans held-for-investment 594,967 23,150 15.44 % 550,534 16,313 11.76 % 454,474 13,348 11.68 % Total interest-earning assets 853,304 30,234 14.06 % 819,749 23,966 11.60 % 617,737 19,362 12.47 % Noninterest-earning assets 66,770 65,084 55,767 Total assets $ 920,074 $ 884,833 $ 673,504 Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand $ 76,080 $ 663 3.46 % $ 69,941 $ 630 3.57 % $ 57,305 $ 617 4.28 % Savings 11,507 47 1.62 % 12,271 54 1.75 % 9,192 9 0.40 % Money market accounts 20,990 193 3.64 % 24,629 237 3.82 % 15,726 147 3.73 % Certificates of deposit 458,838 4,763 4.12 % 417,059 4,438 4.22 % 272,799 3,060 4.46 % Total deposits 567,415 5,666 3.96 % 523,900 5,359 4.06 % 355,022 3,833 4.30 % Other borrowings — — — % — — — % 79 — 0.35 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 567,415 5,666 3.96 % 523,900 5,359 4.06 % 355,101 3,833 4.29 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 129,063 140,499 119,945 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 32,738 36,552 27,636 Shareholders’ equity 190,858 183,882 170,823 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 920,074 $ 884,833 $ 673,505 Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 24,568 10.10 % $ 18,607 7.54 % $ 15,529 8.18 % Net interest margin 11.42 % 9.01 % 10.00 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 150.38 % 156.47 % 173.96 %





FINWISE BANCORP

AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES

($ in thousands; Unaudited)

​ Years Ended ​ 12/31/2025 12/31/2024 Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits $ 93,107 $ 3,902 4.19 % $ 87,086 $ 4,563 5.24 % Investment securities 40,449 1,489 3.68 % 26,691 897 3.36 % Strategic Program loans held-for-sale 112,778 21,884 19.40 % 58,896 17,698 30.05 % Loans held-for-investment 535,671 65,203 12.17 % 417,207 51,194 12.27 % Total interest-earning assets 782,005 92,478 11.83 % 589,880 74,352 12.60 % Noninterest-earning assets 57,484 47,598 Total assets $ 839,489 $ 637,478 Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand $ 71,824 $ 2,542 3.54 % $ 59,317 $ 2,108 3.55 % Savings 10,768 123 1.14 % 9,574 66 0.69 % Money market accounts 20,376 763 3.75 % 12,284 452 3.68 % Certificates of deposit 401,302 16,867 4.20 % 256,575 12,814 4.99 % Total deposits 504,270 20,295 4.02 % 337,750 15,440 4.57 % Other borrowings 13 — 0.05 % 126 — 0.34 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 504,283 20,295 4.02 % 337,876 15,440 4.57 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 125,490 107,760 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 28,055 26,634 Shareholders’ equity 181,661 165,208 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 839,489 $ 637,478 Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 72,183 7.80 % $ 58,912 8.03 % Net interest margin 9.23 % 9.99 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 155.07 % 174.58 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Efficiency ratio Three Months Ended Years Ended ​($ in thousands) 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 12/31/2024 12/31/2025 12/31/2024 Non-interest expense $ 23,651 $ 17,449 $ 13,564 $ 70,333 $ 52,835 Net interest income 24,568 18,607 15,529 72,183 58,912 Total non-interest income 22,282 18,052 5,603 58,483 22,485 Adjusted operating revenue $ 46,850 $ 36,659 $ 21,132 $ 130,666 $ 81,397 Efficiency ratio 50.5 % 47.6 % 64.2 % 53.8 % 64.9 %

The following table presents the impact of the credit enhancement program on our efficiency ratio:

Adjusted efficiency ratio Three Months Ended Years Ended ​($ in thousands) 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 12/31/2024 12/31/2025 12/31/2024 Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 23,651 $ 17,449 $ 13,564 $ 70,333 $ 52,835 Less: credit enhancement program expenses 7,685 1,968 6 9,755 9 Adjusted non-interest expense 15,966 15,481 13,558 60,578 52,826 Net interest income (GAAP) 24,568 18,607 15,529 72,183 58,912 Less: credit enhancement program expenses 7,685 1,968 6 9,755 9 Adjusted net interest income 16,883 16,639 15,523 62,428 58,903 Total non-interest income (GAAP) 22,282 18,052 5,603 58,483 22,485 Less: credit enhancement income 12,801 8,762 25 23,924 111 Adjusted non-interest income 9,481 9,290 5,578 34,559 22,374 Adjusted operating revenue $ 26,364 $ 25,929 $ 21,101 $ 96,987 $ 81,277 Adjusted efficiency ratio 60.6 % 59.7 % 64.3 % 62.5 % 65.0 %

FinWise has entered into agreements with certain of its Strategic Program service providers pursuant to which they provide credit enhancement on loans which protects the Bank by indemnifying or reimbursing the Bank for incurred credit and fraud losses. We estimate and record a provision for expected losses for these Strategic Program loans in accordance with GAAP, which requires estimation of the provision without consideration of the credit enhancement. When the provision for expected losses over the life of the loans that are subject to such credit enhancement is recorded, a credit enhancement asset reflecting the future recovery of those estimated credit losses pursuant to the strategic partner’s guarantee to assume the Bank’s credit losses on each of the loans in the respective guaranteed portfolio is also recorded on the balance sheet in the form of non-interest income (credit enhancement income). Reimbursement or indemnification for incurred losses is provided for in the form of a deposit reserve account that is replenished periodically by the respective Strategic Program service provider. The credit enhancement asset is reduced as credit enhancement payments and recoveries are received from the Strategic Program service provider or taken from its cash reserve account. If the Strategic Program service provider is unable to fulfill its contracted obligations under its credit enhancement agreement, then the Bank could be exposed to the loss of the reimbursement and credit enhancement income as a result of this counterparty risk. In the event the Strategic Program service provider is not able to perform according to the contractual terms, the Bank is entitled to receive all the income on the loans. The Bank incurs expenses for the amounts owed to the strategic partner for the credit guarantee and for servicing of the credit enhanced portfolio, if applicable (credit enhancement program expenses). See the following reconciliations of non-GAAP measures for the impact of the credit enhancement on our financial condition and results. Note that these amounts are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures.

The following non-GAAP measures are presented to illustrate the impact of certain credit enhancement program expenses on total interest income on loans held-for-investment and average yield on loans held-for-investment:

As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands; unaudited) 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 12/31/2024 Total

Average

Loans HFI

Total

Interest

Income on

Loans HFI

Average

Yield on

Loans HFI Total

Average

Loans HFI Total

Interest

Income on

Loans HFI

Average

Yield on

Loans HFI Total

Average

Loans HFI

Total

Interest

Income on

Loans HFI

Average

Yield on

Loans HFI Before adjustment for credit enhancement $ 594,967 $ 23,150 15.44 % $ 550,534 $ 16,313 11.76 % $ 454,474 $ 13,348 11.68 % Less: credit enhancement program expenses (7,685 ) (1,968 ) (6 ) Net of adjustment for credit enhancement program expenses $ 594,967 $ 15,465 10.31 % $ 550,534 $ 14,345 10.34 % $ 454,474 $ 13,342 11.68 %





As of and for the Year Ended As of and for the Year Ended 12/31/2025 12/31/2024 ($ in thousands; unaudited) Total

Average

Loans HFI

Total

Interest

Income on

Loans HFI

Average

Yield on

Loans HFI Total

Average

Loans HFI

Total

Interest

Income on

Loans HFI

Average

Yield on

Loans HFI Before adjustment for credit enhancement $ 535,671 $ 65,203 12.17 % $ 417,207 $ 51,194 12.27 % Less: credit enhancement program expenses (9,755 ) (9 ) Net of adjustment for credit enhancement program expenses $ 535,671 $ 55,448 10.35 % $ 417,207 $ 51,185 12.27 %

Total interest income on loans held-for-investment net of credit enhancement program expenses and the average yield on loans held-for-investment net of credit enhancement program expenses are non-GAAP measures that include the impact of credit enhancement program expenses on total interest income on loans held-for-investment and the respective average yield on loans held-for-investment, the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

The following non-GAAP measures are presented to illustrate the impact of certain credit enhancement program expenses on net interest income and net interest margin:

As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Three Months Ended 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 12/31/2024 ($ in thousands; unaudited) Total

Average

Interest-

Earning

Assets

Net Interest

Income

Net Interest

Margin Total

Average

Interest-

Earning

Assets

Net Interest

Income

Net Interest

Margin Total

Average

Interest-

Earning

Assets

Net Interest

Income

Net Interest

Margin Before adjustment for credit enhancement $ 853,304 $ 24,568 11.42 % $ 819,749 $ 18,607 9.01 % $ 617,737 $ 15,529 10.00 % Less: credit enhancement program expenses (7,685 ) (1,968 ) (6 ) Net of adjustment for credit enhancement program expenses $ 853,304 $ 16,883 7.85 % $ 819,749 $ 16,639 8.05 % $ 617,737 $ 15,523 10.00 %





As of and for the Year Ended As of and for the Year Ended 12/31/2025 12/31/2024 ($ in thousands; unaudited) Total

Average

Interest-

Earning

Assets

Net Interest

Income

Net Interest

Margin Total

Average

Interest-

Earning

Assets

Net Interest

Income

Net Interest

Margin Before adjustment for credit enhancement $ 782,005 $ 72,183 9.23 % $ 589,880 $ 58,912 9.99 % Less: credit enhancement program expenses (9,755 ) (9 ) Net of adjustment for credit enhancement program expenses $ 782,005 $ 62,428 7.98 % $ 589,880 $ 58,903 9.99 %

Net interest income and net interest margin net of credit enhancement program expenses are non-GAAP measures that include the impact of credit enhancement program expenses on net interest income and net interest margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Non-interest expenses less credit enhancement program expenses is a non-GAAP measure presented to illustrate the impact of credit enhancement program expenses on non-interest expense:

($ in thousands; unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024 Year Ended

December 31, 2025 Year Ended

December 31, 2024 Total non-interest expense $ 23,651 $ 17,449 $ 13,564 $ 70,333 $ 52,835 Less: credit enhancement program expenses (7,685 ) (1,968 ) (6 ) (9,755 ) (9 ) Total non-interest expense less credit enhancement program expenses $ 15,966 $ 15,481 $ 13,558 $ 60,578 $ 52,826

Total non-interest expense less credit enhancement program expenses is a non-GAAP measure that illustrates the impact of credit enhancement program expenses on non-interest expense, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Total non-interest income less credit enhancement income is a non-GAAP measure to illustrate the impact of credit enhancement income resulting from credit enhanced loans on non-interest income:

($ in thousands; unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024 Year Ended

December 31, 2025 Year Ended

December 31, 2024 Total non-interest income $ 22,282 $ 18,052 $ 5,603 $ 58,483 $ 22,485 Less: credit enhancement income (12,801 ) (8,762 ) (25 ) (23,924 ) (111 ) Total non-interest income less credit enhancement income $ 9,481 $ 9,290 $ 5,578 $ 34,559 $ 22,374

Total non-interest income less indemnification income is a non-GAAP measure that illustrates the impact of credit enhancement income on non-interest income. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is non-interest income.

The following non-GAAP measure is presented to illustrate the effect of the credit enhancement program that creates the credit enhancement on the allowance for credit losses:

($ in thousands; unaudited) As of December 31, 2025 As ofSeptember 30, 2025 As ofDecember 31, 2024 Allowance for credit losses $ 36,796 $ 25,778 $ 13,176 Less: allowance for credit losses related to credit enhanced loans (22,411 ) (11,214 ) (111 ) Allowance for credit losses excluding the effect of the allowance for credit losses related to credit enhanced loans $ 14,385 $ 14,564 $ 13,065

The allowance for credit losses excluding the effect of the allowance for credit losses related to credit enhanced loans is a non-GAAP measure that reflects the effect of the credit enhancement program on the allowance for credit losses. The total outstanding balance of loans held-for-investment with credit enhancement as of December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 was approximately $117.9 million, $41.4 million and $0.9 million, respectively.