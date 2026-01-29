Bree Montoya Scholarship for Accounting Announces 2026 Application Cycle, Championing Ethical Leadership in Finance

NORMAN CITY, Okla., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bree Montoya Scholarship for Accounting officially opens its application period for 2026, offering vital financial support and recognition to the next generation of accounting professionals. Founded by distinguished industry leader Bree Montoya, this merit-based award underscores a commitment to academic excellence and unwavering ethical standards within the financial sector.

The scholarship provides a one-time award of $1,000 to an undergraduate student dedicated to pursuing a career in accounting or a closely related field. This initiative directly reflects Bree Montoya’s own professional journey and her dedication to fostering talent that prioritizes integrity and analytical rigor.

“The accounting profession serves as a cornerstone of public trust in our financial systems,” said Bree Montoya, founder of the scholarship. “My goal is to identify and assist students who not only demonstrate academic promise but also possess a deep-seated commitment to the ethical principles that define our profession.”

Eligibility and Thoughtful Application Process

Open to undergraduate students enrolled at accredited U.S. institutions, the scholarship seeks candidates who are actively pursuing degrees in accounting, finance, or related disciplines. Applicants must demonstrate academic dedication and a clear passion for the accounting field.

A central component of the application is a substantive essay. Candidates are required to submit a 500-800 word essay responding to the prompt: “Describe how ethical decision-making and transparency play a vital role in the accounting profession. How do you envision using your accounting education to promote trust and integrity in financial reporting?”

Essays will be critically assessed based on originality, clarity of thought, and a demonstrated alignment with core professional values. This approach ensures the scholarship recipient shares the principled vision championed by Bree Montoya throughout her career.

Impact and Key Dates

The Bree Montoya Scholarship for Accounting aims to alleviate financial barriers, allowing recipients to focus more intensely on their studies and professional development. By highlighting the critical importance of ethics, the program aspires to contribute positively to the future landscape of the profession.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to carefully note the following deadlines:

Application Deadline: July 15, 2026

July 15, 2026 Winner Announcement: August 15, 2026





About Bree Montoya

Bree Montoya is a highly accomplished accounting professional who serves as the Director of the Business Valuation and Litigation Support Department at Gray, Blodgett & Company, PLLC. With over two decades of experience, she is a trusted expert in business valuation, financial consulting, and forensic accounting. A Certified Public Accountant (CPA) holding both the ABV and CVA designations, Bree Montoya is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma. She established this scholarship as a reflection of her lifelong dedication to education, integrity, and the advancement of future accountants.

For complete details, eligibility requirements, and application instructions, visit the official scholarship website.

Media Contact:

Bree Montoya

Bree Montoya Scholarship for Accounting

https://breemontoyascholarship.com/

apply@breemontoyascholarship.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d489852-fad1-4855-b85b-8a574ffc1fc4