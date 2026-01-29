Sprott Physical Copper Trust Announces Filing to List on NYSE Arca

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Asset Management LP (“Sprott Asset Management”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sprott Inc. (“Sprott”) (NYSE/TSX: SII), on behalf of the Sprott Physical Copper Trust (TSX: COP.UN) (TSX: COP.U) (the “Trust” or “COP”), a closed-end trust created to invest and hold substantially all of its assets in physical copper metal, today announced that the United States’ Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) has approved the Rule 19b-4 application filed by the NYSE Arca to list and trade COP’s trust units (the “Units”) on NYSE Arca, providing a path for a dual-listing of the Units on the TSX and NYSE Arca.

“We are very pleased to have received this approval which moves us closer to listing the Sprott Physical Copper Trust on the NYSE Arca,” said John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management. “A U.S. listing of the Trust Units will provide U.S. investors with easier access to invest in the only1 exchange-listed physical copper fund at a time when there is growing demand for copper, a critical material essential to meet growing demand for electricity generation, distribution and storage.”

The listing of the Units on the NYSE Arca remains subject to the filing and effectiveness of a registration statement to be filed under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 in respect of the listing. Sprott cannot provide any assurance that it will be successful in achieving a listing of the Units on the NYSE Arca. In connection with the listing and effectiveness of a registration statement, it is expected that COP’s existing semi-annual redemption feature will be amended to provide for monthly redemptions and to remove the current cap on the number of Units that can be redeemed each redemption period (currently capped at 1.5% of the outstanding Units at the end of the applicable notice period). Under applicable Canadian securities laws, implementation of this amended redemption feature is expected to require COP unitholder approval at a meeting of unitholders to be held in due course. Additional details will be provided to COP unitholders in meeting materials made available at a later date.

Sprott Asset Management is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sprott and is the investment manager to the Trust. Sprott is a global leader in precious metals and critical materials investments. At Sprott, we are specialists. We believe our in-depth knowledge, experience and relationships separate us from the generalists. Our investment strategies include Exchange Listed Products, Managed Equities and Private Strategies. Sprott has offices in Toronto, New York, Connecticut and California and Sprott’s common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “SII”. For more information, please visit www.sprott.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, “forward looking statements”). Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the listing of the Units on NYSE Arca, the ability of such listing to increase investors’ access to investment opportunities in the copper market, the filing and effectiveness of a registration statement under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 relating to the Trust, and amendments to COP’s redemption feature, as well as statements relating to trends in the copper market, including growing energy demand, electrification and adoption of new copper-intensive technologies. With respect to the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Trust has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: subsequent U.S. listing of the Units, ability to implement and obtain unitholder approval for amendments to COP’s redemption feature, as well as dynamics in the copper market. While the Trust considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, market and social uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties that could cause the Trust's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. A discussion of certain risks and uncertainties facing the Trust appears in the Trust’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, and its prospectus supplement dated July 8, 2024 and related short-form base shelf prospectus dated July 3, 2024, as updated by the Trust's continuous disclosure filings, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Trust disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statements or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

