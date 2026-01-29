YMCA of Northern Alberta Launches DTY Campaign, Reaffirming Its Role as a Cornerstone of Downtown Edmonton

EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As downtown Edmonton continues to evolve, one of its longest-serving institutions is reaffirming a simple but powerful message: we’re here, we’ve always been here, and we’re committed to building a thriving downtown where everyone belongs.

YMCA of Northern Alberta has launched DTY (Downtown Y), a targeted year-long marketing and community engagement campaign centered on the Don Wheaton Family YMCA. The organization is looking to invest in modernizing the facility to serve more individuals and families.

The campaign comes at a pivotal moment, as downtown Edmonton focuses on revitalization, safety, and re-engagement following several years of disruption. The campaign launches this week with DTY@Nite, a unique event bringing together downtown leaders, partners, and community builders in the central YMCA.

The DTY campaign is designed to reintroduce the YMCA to a new generation of downtown Edmontonians, many of whom may not realize the organization has been a continuous presence in the city’s core for more than a century.

“The YMCA first opened its doors in downtown Edmonton in 1907, and we’ve never left,” said Katherine O’Neill, President & CEO of YMCA of Northern Alberta. “Each year, thousands of Edmontonians walk through the doors of the downtown YMCA. As conversations about the future of downtown continue, this campaign is a reminder that the YMCA is and has always been a trusted place for health, safety, connection, and belonging for everyone.”

A Place for Everyone, Built Through Partnership

DTY is about more than awareness or membership growth. At its core, the campaign reflects the YMCA’s belief that a thriving downtown requires safe, welcoming spaces where people of all ages and backgrounds can gather, move, and dream.

The YMCA is working alongside partners including the City of Edmonton, Edmonton Public Library, Downtown Business Association, Downtown Recovery Coalition, and local businesses to strengthen the social infrastructure that supports a vibrant core.

“No single organization can build the ‘new downtown’ on its own,” said O’Neill. “It takes collaboration, shared responsibility, and a commitment to welcoming people back into the heart of the city. The YMCA is proud to be part of that collective effort.”

DTY@Nite: Opening the Doors to Downtown Leaders

On January 30, DTY@Nite will welcome approximately 250 invited guests, including business leaders, elected officials, community organizations, media, and YMCA supporters, into the Don Wheaton YMCA for an immersive evening highlighting the role the Y plays downtown today. The event will transform the YMCA into a showcase of movement, connection, and downtown collaboration.

Guests will experience activations throughout the facility highlighting fitness, aquatics, community programming, and enhanced membership spaces, alongside contributions from local downtown businesses.

“This is about inviting people into our space and reminding them what’s possible when we invest in places that bring people together,” said O’Neill.

A Longstanding Commitment to Downtown

As one of the largest and longest-serving charitable organizations in downtown Edmonton, the YMCA sees DTY as both a reaffirmation of its history and a statement of intent for the future.

“For over a century, the YMCA has adapted to meet the changing needs of this city, while staying grounded in the same values: health, safety and connection,” said O’Neill. “Those principles matter now more than ever, and they will continue to guide our work as downtown grows and changes.”

About the YMCA of Northern Alberta

The YMCA of Northern Alberta is one of the province’s largest and longest-serving charities with a $76-million operating budget and about 1,700 employees and volunteers. Serving tens of thousands of people each year across the region, the YMCA provides programs and services focused on health and wellness, child and youth development, and community connection. The YMCA has been a cornerstone of downtown Edmonton since 1907.