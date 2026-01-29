Mevolaxy Announces The Next Stage of Development for Its Mevstake Direction: Mevstake 2.0

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Mevolaxy has announced the next stage of development for its Mevstake direction - Mevstake 2.0. The key change in the new version lies in the product architecture: a format of personal MEV bots is being implemented instead of a shared operational model.





In Mevstake 2.0, each participant receives a dedicated MEV bot that operates within the platform's set parameters. This means that operations are no longer pooled together but are processed individually at the infrastructure level.

According to the team, this approach allows for:

More precise distribution of load,

Isolation of processes between users,

Simplified system stability control.

From the user's perspective, the interaction format remains largely unchanged. The MEV bots operate fully automatically - requiring no manual configuration, strategy management, or constant monitoring.

The user does not interact directly with the logic of MEV operations. The result is generated at the system level.

Mevstake 2.0 will be available in limited capacity. Mevolaxy explains this by stating that the personal model requires dedicated computational resources for each participant. This approach simplifies scaling and reduces technical risks at the early stage.

Mevolaxy describes the launch of Mevstake 2.0 not as a new product, but as an evolution of the existing solution. The primary focus is not on changing the terms, but on the internal structure and operating principles of the system.

