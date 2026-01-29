Columbia Financial, Inc. Announces Promotion of Dennis E. Gibney to First Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer

FAIR LAWN, N.J., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbia Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CLBK), the mid-tier holding company for Columbia Bank (“Bank”), today announced that, effective immediately, Dennis E. Gibney, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company and the Bank, has been promoted to First Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer of the Company and the Bank. In connection with Mr. Gibney’s promotion, effective immediately, Thomas Splaine, Jr., First Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of the Company and the Bank, has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company and the Bank.

In his new role, Mr. Gibney will partner closely with the President and Chief Executive Officer and executive management team in the overall administration of the Company and the Bank and help drive the development and execution of the Company’s strategies, policies, and financial performance. In addition to the oversight of finance, credit, and special assets, Mr. Gibney will now also oversee the Company’s legal, commercial banking, consumer banking and technology functions.

Mr. Gibney joined the Company and the Bank in 2014 as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and, in May 2025, he was appointed as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining the Company and the Bank, Mr. Gibney had 17 years of prior banking experience and served as Principal at FinPro Capital Advisors, Inc., an investment banking and consulting firm specializing in the financial services industry. Mr. Gibney graduated Magna Cum Laude from Babson College with a triple major in Finance, Investments and Economics. He has also earned his Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. Mr. Gibney was recognized as a “2023 NJBIZ Leaders in Finance Awards” honoree.

“We are pleased to announce the promotion of Dennis to the position of First Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer,” said Thomas J. Kemly, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As Chief Financial Officer, Dennis has provided significant leadership in guiding the Company and the Bank, including playing an instrumental role in the Company’s 2018 initial public offering. He has been a key leader in the Company’s growth strategy, including expanding the Company’s asset base from $5 billion to more than $10 billion and completing four acquisitions within a five-year period.”

As Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company and the Bank, Mr. Splaine will be responsible for the Company’s accounting and treasury departments. Mr. Splaine joined the Company and the Bank in 2025 as First Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer. He has over 35 years of experience in banking, finance and accounting, mergers and acquisitions, investor and regulatory relations, and strategic planning. He previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. and Lakeland Bank and, prior to that, served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Investors Bancorp and Investors Bank. Prior to that time, Mr. Splaine was a Senior Audit Manager at KPMG LLP. Mr. Splaine holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Rider University.

“We are also pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Splaine as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer,” Mr. Kemly continued. “Tom has significant experience in banking, finance and accounting, which we believe will make him especially well-suited for this role.”

About Columbia Financial, Inc.

Columbia Financial, Inc. is a Delaware corporation organized as Columbia Bank’s mid-tier stock holding company. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a majority-owned subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC. Columbia Bank is a federally chartered savings bank headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey that operates 71 full-service banking offices and offers traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its market area.

Forward-Looking Statements

