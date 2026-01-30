National Minority Quality Forum Launches COVID Care Club, a New Patient Network Addressing COVID-19, Long COVID, and the Ongoing Impact of Misinformation

Washington, D.C., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Minority Quality Forum (NMQF) today announced the launch of the COVID Care Club , a new patient-centered Facebook community designed to support individuals and families navigating COVID-19 and long COVID amid continued circulation of the virus and widespread confusion about vaccine guidance and care.

Recent reporting has placed COVID-19 back on the national radar through wastewater surveillance signals, underscoring the virus’s continued presence even as current increases are not tied to a dramatically new variant. At the same time, nearly half of federal public health surveillance databases, including vaccination tracking systems, experienced paused or delayed updates during 2025, contributing to uncertainty about risk and prevention. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s current 2025–2026 guidance recommends COVID-19 vaccination for people ages 6 months and older through shared or individual clinical decision-making, a framework that polling shows many people misunderstand as meaning the vaccine is unnecessary or ineffective for most individuals. Independent insurers have committed to covering updated COVID-19 and flu vaccines through the end of 2026, preserving access despite shifting federal messaging.

Launched in response to this information gap, the COVID Care Club provides a trusted, judgment-free space for people recovering from COVID-19, managing lingering symptoms, caring for loved ones, or seeking reliable, culturally relevant information. The network emphasizes peer connection, evidence-based education, and practical guidance for communities that continue to experience disproportionate health impacts.

“Too many families are still making medical decisions based on bad information instead of trusted guidance,” said Adjoa Kyerematen, Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs at NMQF. “Through the Center for Communications and Public Affairs’ Auntie Rona campaign and the launch of the COVID Care Club, we’re meeting people where they are—with culturally grounded, trusted messengers from the communities most at risk—so facts can cut through the noise. Our digital heroes say what public health often can’t: stop letting misinformation make health decisions for our families.”

As part of its engagement strategy to combat online misinformation, the COVID Care Club features digital relatable community voices, including Doña Luz, Auntie Mei, Mick Locklear, and Chadwick Corbett, trusted and culturally familiar characters who help break down complex COVID-19 information in plain language. These characters also anchor AuntieRonaWatch.org , a companion resource hub that provides timely updates, myth-busting content, and practical guidance to help individuals make informed health decisions.

“The COVID Care Club was created to ensure people have access to trusted information, community support, and a space where their experiences are validated,” said Taylarr Lopez, Health Communications Director at NMQF. “By pairing peer connection with culturally grounded education through platforms like the COVID Care Club and AuntieRonaWatch.org, we aim to meet people where they are.”

Launched in 2025, NMQF’s Auntie Rona campaign has generated more than 5 million impressions and over 10,000 website visits from people actively seeking credible information about COVID-19 and vaccination, despite widespread reports of vaccine fatigue and hesitancy.

In addition to peer discussions, members of the COVID Care Club will have opportunities to participate in giveaways, access trusted educational materials, and receive invitations to NMQF-led national events focused on COVID-19 education and awareness.

The COVID Care Club is now live and open to the public. To join the Facebook group, visit:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2070456616845355/ .