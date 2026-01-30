Global Launch of iCAUR V27 in Dubai: The Classic New-Energy Boxy SUV Sets Off on Its Worldwide Journey!

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 8th, 2026, Chery Group's new energy vehicle brand, iCAUR’s mid-to-large all-round hybrid SUV, the iCAUR V27, will make its global launch in Dubai, UAE. This marks the official start of its worldwide launch, after the model has already drawn attention at multiple major global automotive events.





True to iCAUR’s vision of a new-energy classic, the V27 blends Classic design with New Energy technology. It delivers a versatile boxy SUV experience, both in the city and off-road. The Dubai launch marks the global launch of the V27. It also announces iCAUR’s official entry into the Middle East market. At the event, users will be immersed in the world of iCAUR through engaging experiences, unique brand moments, and thoughtfully designed, stylish settings.





As the brand’s flagship release of the year, the V27 has been developed and tested to higher standards than the industry. Before its official launch, it has gone through a tough global testing journey. During development, over 1,000 test vehicles have been deployed to multiple locations worldwide, completing more than 50 comprehensive test programs. The total durability testing mileage has exceeded 1 million kilometers, covering extreme heat, severe cold, and complex road conditions. This full-cycle, multi-scenario validation ensures that the V27 is fully prepared as it enters the market.





On the product side, the V27 adopts Classic design philosophy. Its over-5-meter boxy body is paired with classic round headlights and refined surfaces, striking a balance between rugged character and technological aesthetics. Inside, the “Stellar Cockpit” concept features the class-first “Stellar Porthole” dual panoramic sunroof and the floating “Star Island” ceiling, creating a spacious and tech-forward cabin experience. With a 2,900mm wheelbase and efficient use of space, it offers a roomy and comfortable five-seat layout. In terms of power, the Golden REEV (Range-Extended Electric Vehicle) provides over 150km pure electric range and more than 1,000km combined range, while balancing performance and efficiency to meet urban, long-distance, and multi-scenario driving needs.





Excitingly, iCAUR continues to build its ecosystem of customizations. The V27 comes with 39 pre-installed ecosystem ports and offers a wide range of upgrade accessories to enhance users’ high-quality lifestyle. In addition, as an important member of the iCAUR ecosystem, the AiMOGA Robots will also be showcased alongside the V27 in showrooms, allowing users to experience the cutting-edge technology of the new energy era firsthand.



Following its global launch in Dubai, the V27 is set to arrive in more countries and regions throughout the year, offering users worldwide a new choice of classic, new-energy boxy SUV.

