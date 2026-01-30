Kaiyi Auto Exports Surge 233% in 2025, Leading Chinese Brands in Overseas Growth

YIBIN, China, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent industry data shows Kaiyi Auto achieved a remarkable 233% year-on-year increase in export sales in 2025, ranking among the fastest-growing Chinese automotive exporters. The brand has climbed six places in global rankings, now operating in 54 countries and regions with over 400,000 users worldwide. Kaiyi aims to reach annual global sales of 1 million vehicles by 2030.





Kaiyi X7 Hybrid, which going to launch globally this year.

Future 5-Year Plan Includes 8 New Models

The next five years will be a period of rapid development, continuous innovation and joint success for Kaiyi Auto.

Kaiyi will launch eight new models globally in the next five years. From 2026 to 2027, three SUVs covering B, C, and D segments will debut, offering ICE, PHEV, and BEV powertrains, all featuring L2 autonomous driving and Internet of Vehicles(loV). Between 2028 and 2030, four to five additional models will follow, including a C-segment sedan, A and E-segment SUVs, and an MPV, equipped with advanced autonomous driving and loV.

By then, the Kaiyi brand's product lineup will become even more refined, achieving a diversified and comprehensive portfolio across all segments.

Targeting 1 Million Global Sales by 2030

In 2025, Kaiyi Automobile not only advanced product launches, channel development, and localized testing in multiple countries, including Egypt, Kazakhstan, Panama, the UAE and so on, laying a solid foundation for future expansion, but also achieved significant breakthroughs in overseas sales, with a 233% year-on-year increase in sales, leading the growth pace among Chinese automakers expanding out of China.

In terms of global localization, Kaiyi plans to operate 6 CKD factories, 13 SKD factories, 5 regional spare parts centers, and over 1,000 service outlets worldwide in the next few years, building a comprehensive global system covering production, supply, sales, and service.

Leveraging its extensive future product plans, rapidly growing global brand influence, swiftly expanding global dealership network, and worldwide localized production, parts, and service network, Kaiyi Auto is steadily advancing toward its 2030 goal of 1 million annual sales worldwide.

