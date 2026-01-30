Together Forward Capital Management Inc. (TF) Outlines Collaboration Strategy in Annual Report; Plans to Advance Synergy with AgriTech Firms

Denver, Colorado, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Together Forward Capital Management Inc. (“TF”) recently released its latest annual report, which sets out a structured overview of the company’s collaboration strategy for the next phase. According to the report, TF plans to build on its existing global livestock-industry partnership network and progressively deepen collaboration with agricultural technology (AgriTech) companies. The objective is to further improve project screening efficiency, enhance operational transparency, and strengthen the stability of long-term partnerships.

TF notes that amid ongoing structural adjustments in the global livestock sector, partnership models that rely primarily on traditional experience may no longer fully meet evolving industry requirements. By incorporating the specialized capabilities of AgriTech partners, TF aims to establish a more effective collaborative framework across key stages including project evaluation, operational management, and information sharing, thereby providing more systematic support to its partners.





The annual report also reviews the multiple changes the livestock sector faced over the past year. It states that as the industry continues to shift toward larger scale and more refined management, technology is playing an increasingly important role in production management, risk identification, and operational optimization. Participation from AgriTech companies is expected to improve the sustainability of project operations and provide a more stable foundation for long-term cooperation.

In terms of project screening, TF emphasizes its accumulated industry insights and practical experience. The company states that through continuous monitoring of different regions, operating models, and risk profiles, it can identify opportunities with long-term partnership value among prospective projects. With the addition of AgriTech partners, TF expects further improvements in both the efficiency and accuracy of the screening process.

Regarding partnership structure design, TF plans to continue offering diversified and clearly defined collaboration structures. The report notes that these structures are not intended as simple diversification; rather, they are systematically configured based on regional differences, variations in operating models, and specific risk characteristics. The integration of AgriTech capabilities is expected to provide additional support for the stability and performance of these structures in execution.

On industrial resources, the report states that TF maintains cooperative relationships across multiple segments of the livestock supply chain, including processing, packaging, distribution, and retail. These resources provide practical support for project implementation and ongoing operations, forming a relatively comprehensive industry collaboration network. TF believes that participation from AgriTech firms will further strengthen this network by improving coordination among information flows, management processes, and business execution.

At the strategic level, TF further notes that the long-term development of the livestock industry depends not only on corporate expertise and capital investment, but also on broad participation from frontline practitioners, partner ranches/farms, and regional communities. The company believes that sustainable development requires a two-way collaboration mechanism between enterprises and industry participants—across individual projects and the broader ecosystem. This approach emphasizes long-term engagement, transparency, and shared responsibility rather than one-sided initiatives.

The report concludes by reaffirming TF’s commitment to a prudent, long-term development philosophy. Industry observers note that as the livestock sector becomes increasingly specialized and technology-driven, service organizations that can integrate technological resources, industry networks, and grassroots participation may be better positioned in the evolving partnership landscape. Future updates on TF’s collaboration initiatives are expected to remain a key reference point for the market in assessing the company’s next stage of development.



