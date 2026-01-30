Shanghai Launches "Spring Festival Gift Packs" with Discounts and Cultural Experiences for the Chinese Lunar New Year

SHANGHAI, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Year of the Horse approaches, Shanghai is rolling out a series of "Spring Festival Gift Packs" designed to make it easier and more enjoyable for residents and visitors to experience the city during the holiday period. The initiative, led by the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, features discounted tickets, themed activities, and cultural offerings across 60 popular city attractions.

The gift packs are part of Shanghai's broader push to boost festive tourism and encourage people to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in the city. By combining discounted admission, zodiac-themed promotions, and integrated tour packages, the program seeks to provide a wide range of affordable options tailored to different visitor groups.

Highlights of the Spring Festival Gift Packs include:

Attraction Discounts : Participating scenic spots are offering tickets at up to 50% off, along with special promotions based on the Chinese zodiac and combo passes, making sightseeing more affordable for families, tourists, and locals alike.

Cultural & Festive Activities : The discounts are complemented by a rich lineup of supporting events, including intangible cultural heritage performances, interactive pet-themed activities for the Chinese Lunar New Year, traditional market fairs, and bazaars featuring China-chic trends -- all crafted to enhance the festive atmosphere.

Integrated Experience Packages : Many venues are bundling accommodation with entry tickets or themed tours, creating convenient and cost-effective ways to explore Shanghai during the holiday period.

Themed Tourism Products : Travel agencies and hotels have curated itineraries with a "Spring Festival vibe" and activities for "Spring Celebration" that cover family-friendly, cultural, and rural leisure experiences, providing multiple options for holiday outings.

The gift packs initiative aligns with the ongoing "Discover Shanghai" Tourism Guide Super Competition, which has inspired practical and innovative tour recommendations now being developed into actual tourism products. The competition's winning guides are expected to be widely used by visitors during the Spring Festival.

Industry observers note that Shanghai continues to strengthen its appeal as a winter destination by combining affordability with cultural depth. The Spring Festival Gift Packs not only make travel more economical but also immerse visitors in the local customs and vibrant spirit of Shanghai during the most important traditional holiday in China.

The offers will be available throughout the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday period, with detailed information accessible through official tourism platforms such as "Hu Xiaoyou" and Trip.com. Through this Spring Festival Gift Packs Initiative, Shanghai demonstrates its commitment to creating a welcoming, dynamic, and visitor-friendly holiday environment, inviting everyone to enjoy a memorable and affordable Chinese Lunar New Year in the city.

Source: Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism