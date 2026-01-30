A New Model for Integrated Wellbeing: Toronto Functional Medicine Centre Aligns with Supernatural Yorkville

TORONTO, ON, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TORONTO, ON - January 28, 2026 - -

The Toronto Functional Medicine Centre is introducing new health-enhancing therapies through a collaboration with Supernatural Yorkville, a longevity and wellness space and a recognized longevity lifestyle retail concept focused on approachable, measurable, and highly personalized health optimization.

Supernatural and the Toronto Functional Medicine Centre share a common goal: to support the body's innate capacity for regulation, repair, and long-term resilience. By combining functional medicine insight with advanced treatments and restorative environments, the collaboration is designed to help individuals build sustainable health rather than pursue temporary interventions.

By aligning their offerings, together, the two practices introduce a broader, integrative approach to wellbeing – one that blends diagnostic insight with treatments that promote regulation and recovery. For the Toronto Functional Medicine Centre, this collaboration represents both an expansion and an alignment: an opportunity to give patients access to complementary treatments that support recovery, rhythm, and biological balance.

"Our focus is on advancing function, supporting resilience, and sustaining health through individualized functional medicine assessment and care," says Dr. Amauri Caversan, ND, Co-founder of the Toronto Functional Medicine Centre. "We move beyond one-size-fits-all models by recognizing each person's unique physiology, goals, and needs."

Together, Supernatural and the Toronto Functional Medicine Centre offer coordinated pathways that address biological, nutritional, and energetic priorities within a shared location. This integrated approach is designed to support long-term outcomes by working with the body's systems, rather than focusing solely on short-term symptom management.

"Dr. Amauri, ND has been a long-standing figure in functional medicine in Canada," says John Kozman, Founder of Supernatural. "We are excited to have him as part of Supernatural's community of leading longevity and functional health experts. This collaboration brings longevity out of abstraction and into daily life – combining data, environment, and support to help people regulate, recover, and stay well over time, with Dr. Amauri, ND and our team playing a key role in that integrated approach," Kozman explains.

The Toronto Functional Medicine Centre may combine several services into a personalized functional medicine program, while incorporating select treatments offered at Supernatural. All treatments are delivered with professional oversight and may include, but are not limited to:

Functional Medicine Assessment and Diagnostics: In-depth lab evaluations to inform personalized strategies for nutrition, metabolism, hormonal balance, and gut-brain health.

Intravenous (IV) Nutrient Support: Customized IV formulations, including vitamin C, NAD+, glutathione, and other nutrients, designed to support replenishment and cellular function.

(Photo by: Brittany Daigle)

Frequency-Based Treatments: Gentle electromagnetic or vibrational treatments, such as PEMF (pulsed electromagnetic field therapy), used to support relaxation, circulation, and physiological coherence.

Light Therapy: Targeted light wavelengths designed to support cellular energy production, tissue balance, and inflammation modulation.

Oxygen Chamber Sessions: Controlled oxygen environments designed to enhance cellular oxygen availability and support recovery and restoration.

Gut–Hormone–Neuro Balance Programs: Lab-guided nutrition and lifestyle strategies to support digestion, metabolic health, hormonal signaling, and neurological resilience.

In addition to these offerings, patients are welcomed into Supernatural's thoughtfully designed space. Upon entering, visitors are immersed in a therapeutic atmosphere designed to support regulation and presence, combining sound, light, and spatial design to encourage calmness and restoration.

Supernatural treatments may include RE:SET Frequency Therapy, a proprietary sound, light, and vibration experience delivered in a zero-gravity recliner that shifts the body into a parasympathetic state, supporting stress recovery, sleep, and nervous system regulation. Light Pod Therapy and Oxygen Chamber sessions may also be incorporated as part of a broader, personalized health optimization plan.

"Our collective aim is to support long-term health sustainability — guided by evidence where available, and grounded in respect for the body's natural intelligence," adds Dr. Amauri Caversan, ND.

By combining functional medicine insight with advanced treatments and sensory-based environments, individuals are invited to explore balance across physical, mental, and energetic dimensions. This collaboration reflects a forward-thinking approach to health—integrating measurable data with supportive experiences that promote recovery, regulation, and resilience.

For those seeking a personalized, patient-centred approach to wellness and longevity, the Toronto Functional Medicine Centre at Supernatural is currently accepting new patients.

For more information about Toronto Functional Medicine Centre, contact the company here:



