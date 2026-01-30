Matcha Tea Market Size to Reach USD 8.79 Billion by 2033 Due to the Surging Consumer Demand for Natural Antioxidants Globally | SNS Insider

Austin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Matcha Tea Market Size is estimated at USD 4.04 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 8.79 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.22% during 2026–2033. Over the course of the forecast period, rising consumer demand for wellness drinks, lifestyle goods, and natural antioxidants is expected to drive market expansion.

The U.S. Matcha Tea Market is projected to grow from USD 0.54 Billion in 2025E to USD 1.35 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 12.16%. Increased health-conscious customers, the rise in organic and functional drinks, and the growing use of matcha in cafes, supplements, and wellness goods will all contribute to market expansion.





Rising Health-conscious Lifestyles and Demand for Antioxidant-rich, Functional Beverages to Augment Market Growth Globally

Growing health consciousness is a major factor propelling the matcha tea market. Multi-unit operators of energy and wellness drinks are searching for premium organic matcha goods due to the trend of naturally occurring antioxidants and functional immunity. Matcha has been included into drinks, dietary supplements, and recipes for a variety of possible health advantages, including as improving metabolism and sharpening the mind. The increasing demand for natural, plant-based health remedies is altering consumer perceptions and affecting market share.

Matcha Tea Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type

Ceremonial Grade held the largest market share of 38.47% in 2025 due to its remarkable purity, bright color and high-end premium beverages & traditional tea ceremonies where it is used. Organic is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.68% during 2026–2033 as consumer need for clean, chemical-free and sustainably sourced products.

By Form

Powder accounted for the highest market share of 54.29% in 2025 on account of its versatility and broad applicability for making beverages, bakery products, skincare & supplements. Capsules are projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 13.14% during the forecast period owing to rise in demand for on-the-go functional nutrition.

By Application

Beverages dominated with a 46.72% share in 2025 on account of increasing consumption of matcha in lattes, smoothies, functional drinks and premium café menus. Dietary Supplements are anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 12.93% through 2026–2033 as health-conscious people seek out natural metabolism boosters, detoxifying and cognitive solutions.

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets held the largest share of 34.51% in 2025 as they provide product visibility, preferred brands and impulsive/repeat purchase culture, hence it dominated FMCG packaging. Online Retail is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.26% during 2026–2033 as a consumer base more readily accepts purchases by the Internet, also subscription models and where there is a demand for specialty/artisanal matcha.

By End-Use

Home accounted for the largest share of 41.38% in 2025 due to matcha have gained popularity as a daily health and wellness necessity for morning preparations beverages, baking & at-home kindled nutrition needs. Health & Wellness Centers are forecasted to register the fastest CAGR of 11.87% during 2026–2033 due to an increase in the consumption of matcha in detox, spa, weight loss and holistic medicinal applications.

Based on Region, Asia Pacific Dominated Holding the Largest Market Share in 2025 and North America is Expected to Grow with Significant CAGR in the Market During 2026-2033

The Asia Pacific Matcha Tea Market dominated with a market share of 45.62% in 2025. Growth is attributed to growing consumer preference for premium or organic matcha, increasing health consciousness and high adoption in beverages, bakery and dietary supplements applications across China, Japan, Republic of Korea and India.

North America is the fastest-growing Matcha Tea Market, projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.52% during 2026–2033. Increase in health-conscious consumers, growing demand for functional, RTD beverages and growth in the e-commerce industry are some of the factors fostering the market.

Matcha Tea Market Recent Developments

In September 2025 , ITO EN launched Matcha LOVE Cold Brew teas with new Matcha + Lemon Verbena & Peppermint and Matcha + Apple Ginger tea bags, expanding its ready‑to‑drink and convenient matcha options in U.S. specialty retailers and online channels.

, ITO EN launched Matcha LOVE Cold Brew teas with new Matcha + Lemon Verbena & Peppermint and Matcha + Apple Ginger tea bags, expanding its ready‑to‑drink and convenient matcha options in U.S. specialty retailers and online channels. In October 2025, Aiya expanded availability of Sweetened Matcha Latte Pods, offering single‑serve, vanilla‑flavored matcha lattes for Keurig machines, aligning with rising demand for convenient premium matcha beverages at home.

Matcha Tea Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 4.04 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 8.79 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.22% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025E Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Grade (Ceremonial, Premium, Culinary, Ingredient, Others)

• By Form (Powder, Ready-to-Drink, Instant Mix, Tea Bags, Others)

• By Nature (Organic, Conventional)

• By Application (Beverages, Food & Bakery, Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Others)

• By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Convenience Stores, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

