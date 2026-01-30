MAISONS DU MONDE: Q4 25 AND FY25 SALES

PRESS RELEASE

NANTES, JANUARY 30TH, 2026

Q4 25 and FY25 sales update

H2 Sales stabilization (-0.7% LfL) following -9% in H1

Q4 LfL Sales at -5% driven by online underperformance

€45m Costs Saving Plan achieved with new €30m ambition for 2026

International and Retail confirm resilience

Southern Europe at (-1%) in Q4, with LfL Stores +1% (second positive quarter)

Total Retail sales resisted (-2%) LfL of which (-4%) for France

Refurbished Stores continue to deliver mid single digit growth

Online facing challenges

Online activities at (-10%), despite record Black Friday campaign, impacted mainly by France and Northern countries

Organization adjusted to focus on digital experience improvement with arrival of new head of digital early January

Cost & Cash

2025 cost saving plan achieved: €45m

Positive Cash generation in H2 but not offsetting H1 cash outflows

New 2026 ambition, targeting gross costs reduction of €30m focusing on further logistics and HQ optimisation, leading to total cost savings of €120m over 2024-2026

Inspire Everyday next key milestones

Building on return to H2 positive monthly traffic across retail and online to drive further customer engagement

across retail and online to drive further customer engagement Online : digital customer journey to be improved throughout 2026 including the visual redesign of the discovery journey with enriched contents leveraging Rhinov expertise, and the enhancement of payment services

: digital customer journey to be improved throughout 2026 including the visual redesign of the discovery journey with enriched contents leveraging Rhinov expertise, and the enhancement of payment services Retail: ongoing upgrade of the retail network aligning to the new pilot retail park format which has been delivering growth

Guidance

In an encouraging situation with the stabilization of sales and positive cash generation in H2, the persistent lack of visibility in the macroeconomic environment and the retail sector - particularly in France - undermines the predictability of mid-term targets, and leads us to withhold our €100m cumulative FCF objective for 2024-2027

Francois-Melchior de Polignac, CEO commented "Autumn/Winter collection supported H2 improvement vs past trends. Southern Europe and Retail, even in France, confirmed their improved trajectory. We successfully executed our €45m cost-saving plan. Yet we continue to navigate in a challenging environment and we remain focused on costs and cash. I am also delighted to welcome Olivia Camplez as new head of digital and I am confident that she will quickly contribute to taking our digital experience to the next level”

AUDIO WEBCAST FOR INVESTORS AND ANALYSTS: January 30, 2026 at 9:00 am CET /

Webcast Connection: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t4fz3exi

SALES PERFORMANCE FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2025

€ in millions Q4 25 Q4 24 Var.

Q4'24-25 FY 25 FY 24 Var.

FY 24-25 Group GMV 312,8 329,2 (5,0%) 1083,4 1136,4 (4,6%) Group Sales 278,1 295,4 (5,9%) 947,3 1001,9 (5,4%) Like-for-like sales 267,8 282,9 (5,4%) 911,7 956,7 (4,7%) Sales by geography France 159,8 170,9 (6,2%) 518,6 555,8 (6,4%) % of sales 57,5% 57,9% (0,2ppt) 54,7% 55,5% (0,5ppt) International 118,3 124,5 (5,3%) 428,9 446,0 (4,3%) % of sales 42,5% 42,1% 0,2ppt 45,3% 44,5% 0,5ppt Sales by distribution channel Stores 214,7 225,0 (4,6%) 697,7 723,0 (3,5%) % of sales 77,3% 76,2% 1,1ppt 73,7% 72,2% 1,5ppt Online 63,3 70,4 (10,1%) 249,6 278,8 (10,5%) % of sales 22,7% 23,8% (1,1ppt) 26,3% 27,8% (1,5ppt) Sales by product category Decoration 179,6 191,5 (6,2%) 532,5 558,5 (4,7%) % of sales 64,6% 64,8% (0,2ppt) 56,2% 55,8% (0,5ppt) Furniture 98,5 103,9 (5,3%) 414,8 443,2 (6,4%) % of sales 35,4% 35,2% 0,2ppt 43,8% 44,2% 0,5ppt

































































































Q4 2025 sales details

Group net sales amounted to €278.1m in Q4 25, representing a 5.9% decline compared to Q4 24 and a 5.4% decrease on a like-for-like basis.

Both sales channels declined over the quarter vs last year. Stores demonstrated greater resilience than Online, with store sales down 4% year-on-year, or -2% on a like-for-like basis, while Online sales decreased by minus 10%.

Sales in France (-6%) and International markets (-5%) declined in broadly similar proportions. In France, the market environment remained particularly challenging, with the Retail Int Panel reporting an approximately 3% decline in traffic in Q4. International performance was mixed. Southern Europe remained broadly stable, with growth observed at store level, while Switzerland and the Benelux region continued to show resilient trends. By contrast, sales declined in Germany and Austria during the quarter.

Store sales reached €215 million, down 5% compared to Q4 24, reflecting both the like-for-like performance (-2%) and the impact of ongoing store portfolio optimisation. As of 31 December 2025, the Group operated 328 stores, representing a net decrease of 10 stores year-on-year. During the quarter, three underperforming stores were closed, and one store was transferred from a directly operated model to an affiliation model, bringing the total number of affiliated stores to 19. The store in La Roche-sur-Yon was fully refurbished and converted to the new ZAC-specific concept, reopening in October. Since reopening, the store has delivered very encouraging performance. Online sales amounted to €63.3 million, down 10% year-on-year, with declines recorded across both the Web and Marketplace channels

Furniture (-5%) and Decoration (-6%) followed similar trends over the quarter. Despite this overall decline, Christmas collection delivered a strong performance, with net sales up 15% year-on-year, further reinforcing Maisons du Monde’s positioning as a reference partner for home decoration during key seasonal moments.

As a result, LFL sales over the second semester of 2025 show a stabilization (-0,7%).

Financing

The Group is holding discussions with its financial partners to secure the financing of its business plan. In this context, the Group obtained from its banks a unanimous agreement to amend the financial documentation regarding covenants ratio for December 31, 2025.

Definitions

In addition to the financial indicators set out in International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), Maisons du Monde's management uses several non-IFRS metrics to evaluate, monitor and manage its business. The non- IFRS operational and statistical information related to Group's operations included in this press release is unaudited and has been taken from internal reporting systems. Although none of these metrics are measures of financial performance under IFRS, the Group believes that they provide important insight into the operations and strength of its business. These metrics may not be comparable to similar terms used by competitors or other companies.

Sales: it includes the revenue from sales of decorative items and furniture through i) Stores (owned or affiliates), ii) to franchisees, iii) websites and iv) B2B activities. They also include marketplace commissions.

Like-for-like sales (LFL) growth: Represents the percentage change in sales from the Group’s retail stores, websites and B2B activities, net of product returns between one financial period (n) and the comparable preceding financial period (n-1), excluding changes in sales attributable to stores that opened or were closed during either of the comparable periods. Sales attributable to stores that closed temporarily for refurbishment during any of the periods are included.

Southern Europe includes Italy, Spain and Portugal.

Financial agenda : the revised next publication dates will be announced on the Group's website.

