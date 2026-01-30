China Advances Undersea Tunnel Projects with Homegrown Technology

BEIJING, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) is advancing multiple undersea tunnel projects across the Bohai, Yellow, East, and South Seas, deploying domestically developed technologies to tackle complex geologic and engineering challenges. The projects aim to enhance regional connectivity along China’s extensive coastline.

Off the coast of Ningbo, in the East China Sea, the Yongzhou Railway’s Jintang undersea tunnel is being excavated to a maximum depth of approximately 78 meters. CRCC’s engineers are using China’s first integrated shield tunneling system with pressurized face operations, designed to manage high water pressure and allow safe, remote-controlled maintenance and cutter replacement. The system addresses critical technical gaps in China’s construction of ultra-long and ultra-deep undersea tunnels.





In the north, the Qingdao Jiaozhou Bay Second Tunnel, spanning 17.48 kilometers, is under construction using a combination of shield tunneling and conventional mining methods. The approach enables safe passage through alternating hard rock and fractured zones. Meanwhile, in the south, the Shenzhen-Jiangmen Deep River undersea tunnel is advancing at depths reaching 116 meters, positioning it among the world’s deepest high-speed rail tunnels beneath the sea.

The Bohai region’s Jinpu Sea River Tunnel, part of the Jinan-Qingdao high-speed line, has already been completed. The project overcame highly corrosive saline soil and complex river-sea intersection zones through specialized anti-corrosion measures and precise engineering controls, ensuring the long-term stability of the massive shield tunneling equipment.

From equipment manufacturing to smart construction, CRCC has established a complete technical system covering survey and design, construction management, core components, and digital operations. With multiple cross-sea tunnel projects progressing steadily, transportation connectivity along China’s coastal regions and the level of regional integration are expected to improve further.

