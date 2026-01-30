AKVA group ASA: Invitation – presentation of the Q4 2025 financial results

AKVA group ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the Q4 2025 financial results, which will take place as follows:
Time: Friday February 13th, 2026, at 10:00 CET.
Place: Hotel Continental in Oslo, Stortingsgaten 24/26.
In addition to the physical presentation in Oslo, the event will be live streamed:
https://qcnl.tv/p/royV7t2x9yGyqldQI0PCFg
The presentation will be held in English and registration for the physical presentation can be submitted to abekkeheien@akvagroup.com
Dated: 30 January 2026
AKVA group ASA
Web: www.akvagroup.com
CONTACTS:
|Knut Nesse
|Chief Executive Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 91 37 62 20
|E-mail:
|knesse@akvagroup.com
|Ronny Meinkøhn
|Chief Financial Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 98 20 67 76
|E-mail:
|rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com