AKVA group ASA: Invitation – presentation of the Q4 2025 financial results

AKVA group ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the Q4 2025 financial results, which will take place as follows:

Time: Friday February 13th, 2026, at 10:00 CET.
Place: Hotel Continental in Oslo, Stortingsgaten 24/26.
In addition to the physical presentation in Oslo, the event will be live streamed:
https://qcnl.tv/p/royV7t2x9yGyqldQI0PCFg

The presentation will be held in English and registration for the physical presentation can be submitted to abekkeheien@akvagroup.com

Dated: 30 January 2026                       
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut NesseChief Executive Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 91 37 62 20
E-mail:knesse@akvagroup.com


Ronny MeinkøhnChief Financial Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 98 20 67 76
E-mail:rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com



