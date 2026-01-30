THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS





NBPE Announces December Monthly NAV Estimate

Guernsey, 30 January 2026

NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE), the $1.2bn0F1, FTSE 250, listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, today announces its 31 December 2025 monthly NAV estimate.

NAV Highlights (31 December 2025)

NAV per share was $27.80 (£20.67), a USD total return of 0.5% in the month

Approximately 16% of valuation information based on 31 December 2025 private company valuations or quoted holdings

Additional private company valuation information expected in the coming weeks and will be incorporated into future monthly NAV updates ~516k shares repurchased (~$10.9 million) in December 2025 at a weighted average discount of 24% resulting in ~$0.07 NAV per share accretion in the month $302 million of available liquidity at 31 December 2025







As of 31 December 2025 2025 3 years 5 years 10 years NAV TR (USD)*

Annualised 4.5% 8.4%

2.7% 45.3%

7.8% 166.8%

10.3% MSCI World TR (USD)*

Annualised 21.6% 80.3%

21.7% 81.5%

12.7% 231.7%

12.7% Share price TR (GBP)*

Annualised 7.5% 16.3%

5.2% 73.3%

11.6% 243.4%

13.1% FTSE All-Share TR (GBP)*

Annualised 24.0% 46.5%

13.6% 73.9%

11.7% 123.4%

8.4%

* All NBPE performance figures assume re-investment of dividends on the ex-dividend date and reflect cumulative returns over the relevant time periods shown. Three-year, five-year and ten-year annualised returns are presented for USD NAV, MSCI World (USD), GBP Share Price and FTSE All-Share (GBP) Total Returns.

Portfolio Update to 31 December 2025

NAV performance during the month primarily driven by FX and private company valuations

0.2% NAV increase ($3 million) from foreign exchange movements

0.2% NAV increase ($2 million) from updated private company valuation information

Immaterial change in NAV from quoted holdings

0.3% of NAV accretion from share buybacks

(0.2%) NAV decrease ($3 million) attributable to expense accruals





$180 million of realisations received in 2025

$22 million received during the month of December, consisting primarily of previously announced realisations and partial sales of quoted holdings Realisations from equity co-investments 57% higher than 2024 Average uplift to carrying value of 17% and a 2.8x MOIC1F 2







$23 million deployed in 2025. $40 million committed to two new investments in December 2025 and January 2026

Approximately $10 million committed to one new investment in December 2025 and an additional $30 million committed to one new investment in January 2026; both investments are expected to close in the coming weeks

Strong pipeline of investment opportunities, especially in mid-life co-investments and co-underwrite opportunities

Well positioned to take advantage of opportunities with $302 million of total liquidity at 31 December 2025

$92 million of cash and liquid investments with $210 million of undrawn credit line available





Continued buybacks in December 2025

~516k shares repurchased in December 2025 at a weighted average discount of 24%; buybacks were accretive to NAV by ~$0.07 per share

Including buybacks through 29 January 2026, since the beginning of 2025, NBPE has repurchased ~3.3m shares ($66 million) at a weighted average discount of 26% which was accretive to NAV by ~$0.54 per share

Portfolio Valuation

The fair value of NBPE’s portfolio as of 31 December 2025 was based on the following information:

16% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 December 2025 7% in public securities 9% in private direct investments

84% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 September 2025 84% in private direct investments







For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations +44 (0) 20 3214 9002

Luke Mason NBPrivateMarketsIR@nb.com

Kaso Legg Communications +44 (0)20 3882 6644

Charles Gorman nbpe@kl-communications.com

Luke Dampier

Charlotte Francis

Supplementary Information (as of 31 December 2025)

Company Name Vintage Lead Sponsor Sector Fair Value ($m) % of FV Action 2020 3i Consumer 73.2 6.1% Osaic 2019 Reverence Capital Financial Services 69.8 5.8% Solenis 2021 Platinum Equity Industrials 65.1 5.4% Monroe Engineering 2021 AEA Investors Industrials 53.2 4.4% BeyondTrust 2018 Francisco Partners Technology / IT 45.0 3.7% FDH Aero 2024 Audax Group Industrials 43.6 3.6% Mariner 2024 Leonard Green & Partners Financial Services 43.2 3.6% Business Services Company* 2017 Not Disclosed Business Services 41.4 3.4% True Potential 2022 Cinven Financial Services 39.4 3.3% Branded Cities Network 2017 Shamrock Capital Communications / Media 37.2 3.1% Constellation Automotive 2019 TDR Capital Business Services 36.0 3.0% Marquee Brands 2014 Neuberger Berman Consumer 32.5 2.7% Staples 2017 Sycamore Partners Business Services 31.3 2.6% Auctane 2021 Thoma Bravo Technology / IT 29.0 2.4% Engineering 2020 Renaissance Partners / Bain Capital Technology / IT 27.2 2.3% GFL (NYSE: GFL) 2018 BC Partners Business Services 27.1 2.3% Benecon 2024 TA Associates Healthcare 25.9 2.1% Agiliti 2019 THL Healthcare 25.3 2.1% Viant 2018 JLL Partners Healthcare 24.2 2.0% AutoStore (OB.AUTO) 2019 THL Industrials 24.1 2.0% Excelitas 2022 AEA Investors Industrials 24.1 2.0% Kroll 2020 Further Global / Stone Point Financial Services 23.9 2.0% Fortna 2017 THL Industrials 21.4 1.8% CH Guenther 2021 Pritzker Private Capital Consumer 20.3 1.7% Addison Group 2021 Trilantic Capital Partners Business Services 19.9 1.7% Solace Systems 2016 Bridge Growth Partners Technology / IT 19.0 1.6% Real Page 2021 Thoma Bravo Technology / IT 18.8 1.6% Qpark 2017 KKR Transportation 15.8 1.3% Renaissance Learning 2018 Francisco Partners Technology / IT 15.1 1.3% Chemical Guys 2021 AEA Investors Consumer 14.8 1.2% Total Top 30 Investments $986.9 81.9%

*Undisclosed company due to confidentiality provisions.

Geography % of Portfolio North America 77% Europe 23% Total Portfolio 100% Industry % of Portfolio Tech, Media & Telecom 20% Industrials / Industrial Technology 20% Consumer / E-commerce 20% Financial Services 16% Business Services 13% Healthcare 9% Other 4% Total Portfolio 100% Vintage Year % of Portfolio 2016 & Earlier 8% 2017 15% 2018 13% 2019 14% 2020 11% 2021 19% 2022 6% 2023 2% 2024 10% 2025 2% Total Portfolio 100%

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with approximately 3000 employees across 27 countries. The firm manages $563 billion of equities, fixed income, private equity, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger's investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. The firm is proud to be recognized for its commitment to its two constituents, clients and employees. Again in 2025, we were named Best Asset Manager for Institutional Investors in the US (Crisil Coalition Greenwich) and the #1 Best Place to Work in Money Management (Pensions & Investments, firms with more than 1,000 employees). Neuberger has no corporate parent or unaffiliated external shareholders. Visit www.nb.com for more information, including www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for information on awards. Data as of December 31, 2025.

1 Based on net asset value.

2 Includes unrealised value of partial realisations.

