Additive Manufacturing in Aerospace Market Size to Reach USD 44.96 Billion by 2035, Driven by Rising Demand for Lightweight and Fuel-Efficient Aircraft Components – SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Additive Manufacturing in Aerospace Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Additive Manufacturing in Aerospace Market was valued at USD 8.75 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 44.96 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 17.79% during the forecast period 2026–2035.

The additive manufacturing in aerospace market growth is driven by increasing adoption of additive manufacturing technologies to produce lightweight, high-performance aerospace components, enabling fuel efficiency, cost reduction, and improved design flexibility. Growing investments in aerospace innovation, rising aircraft production, and expanding use of metal additive manufacturing for structural and engine parts continue to accelerate industry adoption globally.





Get a Sample Report of Additive Manufacturing in Aerospace Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/9662

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 8.75 Billion

Market Size by 2033: USD 44.96 Billion

CAGR: 17.79% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024

The U.S. Additive Manufacturing in Aerospace Market was valued at USD 2.40 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 10.48 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 15.90% during the forecast period. Expansion is supported by strong aerospace manufacturing infrastructure, rising defense and commercial aircraft production, and increased adoption of additive technologies for rapid prototyping and certified flight components. Investments in advanced materials, digital manufacturing, and supply chain optimization are further strengthening domestic market growth.

Growing Demand for Lightweight and Fuel-Efficient Aircraft Components Propel Growth Globally

One of the main factors propelling the additive manufacturing market in the aerospace industry is the growing need for lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft components. Aerospace manufacturers are under pressure to lower aircraft weight while upholding high performance and safety standards as airlines and defense operators deal with growing fuel costs and more stringent emission restrictions. Complex geometries, part consolidation, and topology-optimized designs are made possible by additive manufacturing, which is not possible with conventional manufacturing techniques. These qualities directly result in lighter components and less material consumption, which enhances fuel economy and lowers operating expenses.

Major Additive Manufacturing in Aerospace Market Companies Analysis Listed in the Report are

3D Systems Corporation

Stratasys Ltd.

EOS GmbH

GE Additive (General Electric)

SLM Solutions Group AG

ExOne Company

Renishaw plc

Materialise NV

Optomec Inc.

Voxeljet AG

Arcam AB

Concept Laser GmbH

EnvisionTEC GmbH

Markforged Inc.

HP Inc.

Desktop Metal, Inc.

Carbon, Inc.

Farsoon Technologies

Airbus SE

Boeing Company

Need Any Customization Research on Additive Manufacturing in Aerospace Market, Enquire Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/9662

Segmentation Analysis:

By Material

The Metals segment accounted for 53% of revenue in 2025, driven by strong demand for titanium, aluminum, and nickel-based alloys in aerospace applications. The Composites segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.06% during 2026–2035, driven by increasing demand for lightweight, corrosion-resistant components.

By Technology

Powder Bed Fusion (PBF) dominates the Additive Manufacturing in Aerospace Market with a 42% revenue share in 2025 due to its ability to produce high-strength, lightweight, and geometrically complex metal components. Binder Jetting is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 22.52% from 2026 to 2035 as aerospace manufacturers seek faster, scalable, and cost-efficient production methods.

By Application

The Production Parts segment held a 51% revenue share in 2025, as additive manufacturing transitions from prototyping to full-scale production. The Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.80% from 2026 to 2035, driven by aging aircraft fleets and spare-part shortages.

By Aircraft Type

Commercial Aircraft accounted for nearly 50% of revenue in 2025E, driven by rising passenger traffic and aircraft deliveries. The Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.35% during the forecast period, driven by defense modernization and commercial drone adoption.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America commands an estimated 39% share of the Additive Manufacturing in Aerospace Market, driven by its strong aerospace manufacturing base, high defense spending, and early adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 20.83% during 2026–2035, fueled by expanding aircraft manufacturing capabilities and rising defense modernization programs.

Recent Developments:

In February 2024 , 3D Systems expanded its aerospace-qualified metal additive manufacturing portfolio, introducing enhanced titanium and aluminum alloy solutions designed for serial production of flight-critical components.

, 3D Systems expanded its aerospace-qualified metal additive manufacturing portfolio, introducing enhanced titanium and aluminum alloy solutions designed for serial production of flight-critical components. In May 2024, Stratasys introduced an upgraded aerospace-focused polymer printing platform, enhancing build speed and material performance for aircraft interior and tooling applications.

Purchase Single User PDF of Additive Manufacturing in Aerospace Market Report (20% Discount): https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/9662

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

AEROSPACE ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING ADOPTION METRICS – helps you understand the percentage of aerospace components produced using additive manufacturing and its penetration across commercial, military, and space programs.

– helps you understand the percentage of aerospace components produced using additive manufacturing and its penetration across commercial, military, and space programs. FLIGHT-CERTIFIED 3D-PRINTED COMPONENT UTILIZATION – helps you assess the average number of certified additive-manufactured parts per aircraft platform, indicating maturity of aerospace AM deployment.

– helps you assess the average number of certified additive-manufactured parts per aircraft platform, indicating maturity of aerospace AM deployment. MATERIAL & PERFORMANCE EFFICIENCY INDICATORS – helps you evaluate the use of metal vs. polymer materials, along with mechanical strength gains, weight reduction, and material waste savings achieved through additive manufacturing.

– helps you evaluate the use of metal vs. polymer materials, along with mechanical strength gains, weight reduction, and material waste savings achieved through additive manufacturing. CERTIFICATION & RELIABILITY BENCHMARKS – helps you gauge approval rates, testing and qualification timelines, and failure rates of additively manufactured aerospace components under aviation standards.

– helps you gauge approval rates, testing and qualification timelines, and failure rates of additively manufactured aerospace components under aviation standards. COST, LEAD TIME & SUPPLY CHAIN OPTIMIZATION METRICS – helps you identify reductions in component lead times, tooling and inventory costs, and the growing use of digital inventories for spare parts production.

About the Report

The Additive Manufacturing in Aerospace Market Report delivers comprehensive insights, including:

Market size and forecasts (2022–2033)

Detailed segmentation and regional analysis

Competitive benchmarking and company profiling

Technology trends, opportunities, and challenges

Strategic insights for investors and industry stakeholders

Access Complete Report Details of Additive Manufacturing in Aerospace Market Analysis & Outlook: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/additive-manufacturing-in-aerospace-market-9662

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.