Riikka Tieaho appointed Executive Vice President, Sustainability, Corporate Affairs & Legal​, and General Counsel

Huhtamaki has appointed Riikka Tieaho (50) as Executive Vice President, Sustainability, Corporate Affairs & Legal, and General Counsel. Riikka will be a member of the Global Executive Team, reporting to President and CEO Ralf K. Wunderlich. She will start in her role no later than June 1, 2026 and will be based in Espoo, Finland.

Riikka joins Huhtamaki from Wolt, where she has served as General Counsel since 2020, and brings 20 years of legal and leadership experience from Nokia, a global publicly listed company.

Aino Kyytsönen has been appointed from within the company to ensure continuity as Interim Senior Vice President, Sustainability, Corporate Affairs & Legal, and General Counsel until Riikka joins Huhtamaki.

“We are pleased to welcome Riikka to Huhtamaki and to our Global Executive Team. Her strong track record leading legal and compliance functions in global, high-growth environments will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen sustainability and governance at the core of our operations while accelerating profitable growth,” says Ralf K. Wunderlich, President and CEO of Huhtamaki.

“I am delighted to join Huhtamaki at a time when sustainability, strong governance, and responsible growth are at the core of the company’s strategy. Huhtamaki's strong heritage, global operating environment, and clear ambition to be a leader in sustainable packaging solutions strongly resonate with me. I look forward to working closely with the Global Executive Team to further strengthen the company’s sustainability, corporate affairs, and legal capabilities, and to contributing to Huhtamaki’s journey toward becoming the first choice in sustainable packaging solutions,” says Riikka Tieaho.

Following the above change, the members of Huhtamaki’s Global Executive Team are: ​

Ralf K. Wunderlich (Chair), President and CEO;

Fredrik Davidsson, President, Foodservice Packaging;

Sara Engber, President, Fiber Packaging;

Thomas Geust, Chief Financial Officer;

Axel Glade, President, Flexible Packaging;

Katariina Kravi, Executive Vice President, Human Resources, Safety and Communications;

Ann O’Hara, President, North America;

Riikka Tieaho, Executive Vice President, Sustainability, Corporate Affairs and Legal (latest June 1, 2026); and

Changsheng Wu, Executive Vice President, Procurement.





