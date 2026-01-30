ACTFORE Secures Patent for Template Identification and Matching Technology, Transforming Large-Scale Document Analysis in Breach Response

RESTON. Va., Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACTFORE, a leading provider of AI-powered breach response and data mining solutions, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a new patent for the company’s pioneering technology, Template Identification and Matching for Data Analysis in Large Sets of Documents.

Unlike many adjacent industries, breach response and large-scale data mining have historically relied on human-driven workflows and off-the-shelf automation, resulting in limited patentable innovation. ACTFORE’s newly issued patent—its second—signals a continued pattern of meaningful advancement in automated breach response workflows. This patented technology enables the pixel-level fingerprinting of documents, allowing the system to identify, classify, and match structurally similar files across massive, unstructured datasets.

“In every chaotic breach dataset, there is an underlying order waiting to be discovered,” said Yumna Zaidi, Innovations Team Lead and Co-Inventor. “Our work was driven by a simple belief: if we can teach technology to see structure the way humans intuitively do, we can give responders clarity at the very moment they need it most. This patent isn’t just about automation—it’s about empowering people with insight, speed, and confidence when every second matters.”

At the core of the patent is a sophisticated image-processing engine that converts every page of every document into an image-based representation composed of pixel key points and descriptors. These visual signatures allow the platform to detect shared structural patterns between documents—even when formatting, layout, or quality differ.

Using this approach, the system first identifies unique templates within a dataset—structural blueprints that define document types. It then compares those templates across millions of pages to accurately match documents with the same underlying structure, enabling precise batching and dramatically reducing redundant review.

By understanding structure before content, the technology unlocks a new level of automation in breach response. This allows the platform to intelligently batch documents, guide downstream extraction workflows, and deliver more consistent, defensible results at extraordinary scale.

“Template intelligence is the missing link in scalable document analysis,” said Sanskriti Shivhare, Data Scientist Team Lead and Co-Inventor. “When a system understands a document’s shape—not just its text—it unlocks powerful automation that accelerates review without sacrificing quality.”

This patented capability is not merely an enhancement; it establishes a foundational model for how modern breach-response systems must operate as data volumes surge and regulatory complexity intensifies.





“What’s remarkable about this technology is how it strengthens everything we’re building,” said Christian Geyer, CEO of ACTFORE. “Our teams continue to transform the toughest challenges in breach response into opportunities for innovation. This breakthrough doesn’t just expand our platform’s capabilities—it accelerates our mission to deliver clarity, accuracy, and speed at a scale the industry has never seen before.”

As breach volumes rise and regulatory timelines tighten, organizations require solutions that operate with precision, scale, and reliability. With this new patent, ACTFORE raises the bar for what the next generation of breach-response technology can—and should—deliver.

ACTFORE delivers advanced AI/ML-powered data mining solutions for legal counsel, insurance carriers, and corporations, specializing in swiftly detecting and uncovering compromised sensitive information in cyber breaches. Capable of processing over 1 million files per hour per software instance, ACTFORE’s on-premises, on-shore, technology-first approach offers the fastest and most accurate assessments, enabling clients to quickly understand the scope of exfiltration, mitigate risk, and make informed decisions about ransom payments. Clients maintain full control of their data through ACTFORE’s secure lab or local deployment options. Trusted by over 25 insurance carriers and 35 law firms, including premier Am Law 100 firms, ACTFORE sets the new standard in incident response and data forensics. For more information, please visit www.actfore.com.

