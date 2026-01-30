Managing Reinsurance Claims Training Course: Key Current Issues and Best Practice to Deliver Efficient and Service Driven Claims Management (Online Event: April 30, 2026)

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Key Current Issues and Best Practice for Managing Reinsurance Claims Training Course (Apr 30, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This one-day practical seminar focuses on the key current issues and best practice to enable reinsurance professionals to deliver efficient and service driven claims management.

It is vital for all reinsurers to operate efficient and cost-effective claims management systems to control cost and deliver high levels of service. This is now recognised at a strategic and board level so it's essential to keep up-to-speed with new developments.

During this programme you will benefit from the expert practical experience of our speaker on claims management systems, contract clauses, the approval process and guidelines, long tail claims and the impact of run-off and insolvency. Drawing on extensive experience the programme will highlight issues that can be problematic, efficiencies that can be incorporated using recent cases and industry examples as a reference.

Benefits of Attending

By attending this event you will:

Learn to identify the key contract clauses that affect claims

Get to grips with the practical and legal effects of an inspection of records

Explore the reinsurance claims approval process and the pitfalls you might meet

Understand the documentation difficulties encountered when dealing with long-tail claims

Certifications:

CPD: 6 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

Reinsurance claims specialists

In-house lawyers

Run-off managers

Claims managers and underwriters

Reinsurance technicians

Wordings specialists

Brokers

Actuaries and other professional advisers

Key Topics Covered:

Key contract clauses from a reinsurance claims perspective - Part 1

Scope of business covered

Commencement and termination

Definitions of loss occurrence and of one risk

Follow the settlements and follow the fortunes

Key contract clauses from a reinsurance claims perspective - Part 2

Claims cooperation clauses and claims control clauses

Importance of clauses being conditions precedent: Previous position under the Marine Insurance Act 1906 Impact of UK Insurance Contracts Act 2015

Notification of loss

Impact of recent cases

Inspection of records

Why inspect?

On what basis?

Review of sample clauses

The practical and legal effects of an inspection

Confidentiality agreements and protocols

Current developments in the US/UK affecting the reinsurance market

Lead paint litigation

Other public nuisance claims

Asbestos/US - still going strong

Asbestos/UK - on the rise and yet to peak

Pharmaceuticals and medical devices/US

US - mould/Chinese drywall

US/UK - COVID-19

US/UK case law concerning discovery obligations on reinsurers

Recent cases on insolvency-related issues and on discovery issues

Long tail claims and the difficulties in tracking down relevant documentation

Why are long tail claims different?

Documentation - policy and claims

What types of documents exist?

How? Research, sources and records

Reinsurance claims management - US v the UK v Continental Europe

Introduction to reinsurance claims management

US claims management

UK claims management

Continental European claims management

Conclusion

Run-Off and insolvency and its impact on reinsurance claims

How to assess the likelihood of reinsurer insolvency

Obligations of the insolvent reinsurer to the cedant

The domino effect

Alternatives to insolvency

London Market electronic claims file

History - London Market principles

Outline of the system

Legal framework - the repository rules/SP&P

Implementation - Lloyd's/companies

Latest developments and upgrades

Lloyds Claims Transformation Project

Speakers:



Phillippa Rowe

Phillippa Ross & Co



Phillippa Rowe, senior partner of independent reinsurance consultants Phillippa Ross & Co., has over 30 years experience of insurance and reinsurance claims in Lloyd's and the London market and internationally. She began her reinsurance career with 15 years with the Kiln group at Lloyd's. She currently acts as arbitrator, mediator, expert witness and technical consultant in a wide range of claims, wordings and market practice matters and writes, lectures and provides training courses on similar subjects.



Russell Streeter

Quest Group



Russell Streeteris a Chartered Certified Accountant with over 20 years' experience in insurance and reinsurance businesses in Europe, the Caribbean and Asia. He joined Quest Group as Associate Director in 2020, with a focus on financial reporting, modelling and due diligence. Quest is an international legacy specialist focused on acquiring discontinued insurance business and managing (re)insurance portfolios in run-off, with over half a billion dollars of claims under management.



James Bolton

Quest Group



James Bolton is a Chartered Accountant and qualified Insolvency Practitioner with over 30 years' experience in insurance and reinsurance businesses, focusing on run-off. He joined Quest Group as Director in 2013 and is principally involved in the management and co-ordination of acquisitions into the group by utilising portfolio transfer mechanisms or outright purchases.



Duncan Strachan

DAC Beachcroft



Duncan Strachan is a Partner at DAC Beachcroft LLP. He specialises in complex and international (re)insurance matters across multiple lines of business. His current caseload advising on major energy losses in Ecuador, Peru and Colombia; monitoring US securities class action suits against non-US entities; and advising on exposure to climate change litigation. Duncan's focus is on international disputes and policy coverage analysis, with particular expertise in Latin America and the Caribbean, due to his familiarity with the legal and political landscape across the region. Duncan is also fluent in Spanish and regularly presents to insurers and reinsurers across the world.



Richard Cook

PICC Solutions



Richard Cook is Managing Director of PICC Solutions. He was previously Head of Technical Adjusting at Charles Taylor Insurance Services and Head of Reinsurance at Xchanging Claims Services. He has over 37 years insurance claims experience in the Lloyd's and London Insurance Company Market; joining Xchanging from a specialist Reinsurance Lloyd's Managing Agency, where he was the Group Claims Manager. He has served on numerous major London Market claims committees and has appeared as a Fact Witness in coverage litigation before various United States Federal and State Courts. He has acted as an Expert Witness on London Market Claims Practice in the United States Federal Court in New York and in the High Court in London.



Liam Bedford

Kennedys Law



Liam Bedford is a legal director in the Leeds office of Kennedys, and a practicing barrister. His case load is primarily asbestos-related claims litigated in the High Court.



Liam has a specialism acting for local authorities on strategic points, such as foreseeability of risk to firemen and in respect of emerging diseases. However, Liam has experience across a wide range of disease types such as asthma, dermatitis, silicosis, HAVS and NIHL.



Liam has won several reported asbestos cases in the High Court on breach of duty such asMcGowan v AMEC[2017] and on the application of the Limitation Act 1980 inFudge v FG Minter[2018].



Liam undertakes all interim Advocacy in the county and high courts and from his pupillage has an active interest in costs litigation. Liam is a "recommended lawyer" in the 2020/21 edition ofThe Legal 500. In 2021, Liam was named "Young Professional of the Year" at the prestigious Insurance and Reinsurance Association Awards.



