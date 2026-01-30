Biofilter Industry Report 2026 - Global Market Size, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2026-2031

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biofilter Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Biofilter Market is projected to expand significantly, growing from a valuation of USD 2.42 billion in 2025 to USD 4.27 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 9.93%.

These systems function as specialized pollution control devices, utilizing microorganisms residing in a porous medium to biologically degrade contaminants found in water or air streams. This market growth is largely underpinned by stricter environmental laws governing industrial emissions and a surging demand for recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) within the fish farming sector. Data from the Global Seafood Alliance reinforces this trend, noting that the number of certified aquaculture facilities rose by 5% to reach 4,168 across 45 countries in 2024, signaling a growing need for advanced water treatment infrastructure.

Despite these positive drivers, the market encounters substantial obstacles stemming from the inherent sensitivity and operational complexity of biological treatment processes. Sustaining the necessary microbial activity demands precise control over environmental factors such as temperature and moisture, necessitating expert supervision to prevent system instability. This requirement for stable conditions often leads to performance variability and increased maintenance responsibilities, factors that can discourage adoption in industrial sectors where cost sensitivity and operational simplicity are paramount.

Market Drivers

The biofilter market is being strongly propelled by the rapid growth of the global aquaculture and fisheries sector, specifically through the widespread implementation of Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS). These land-based operations depend heavily on sophisticated biofiltration technologies to eliminate toxic ammonia and nitrites, thereby maintaining the water quality essential for high-density fish stocking.

As wild fish populations diminish, the transition towards controlled production environments has hastened the installation of biological treatment units. This reliance was highlighted by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in its June 2024 report, 'The State of World Fisheries and Aquaculture 2024,' which revealed that global aquaculture production hit a record 130.9 million tonnes in 2022, overtaking capture fisheries for the first time.

In parallel, the enforcement of rigorous environmental regulations and emission standards is necessitating the modernization of industrial air and wastewater treatment facilities. Governments are imposing stricter caps on volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and nutrient discharges, compelling manufacturers and municipalities to adopt biological control solutions.

For example, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) stated in its May 2024 'Clean Watersheds Needs Survey' that the United States requires approximately $630 billion in investments over the next two decades to update publicly owned wastewater and stormwater systems. This regulatory environment is driving revenue for technology suppliers; Xylem Inc., for instance, reported a 16% revenue increase to $8.6 billion for the full year of 2024 in February 2025, attributing the growth to the high demand for sustainable water solutions.

Market Challenges

A primary constraint on the Global Biofilter Market is the high level of operational complexity and sensitivity associated with biological treatment processes. Unlike mechanical filtration methods, biofilters depend on living biomass that requires exacting environmental controls, such as stable pH, temperature, and moisture levels, to function correctly. Deviating from these optimal parameters can precipitate rapid microbial die-off, leading to immediate system failure and potential regulatory violations. Consequently, industries are forced to maintain rigorous, continuous monitoring protocols, which significantly increases technical resource demands and operational costs.

The reliance on specialized oversight is further complicated by prevailing labor issues within the wastewater and water sectors. The American Water Works Association, in its '2025 State of the Water Industry Report,' identified workforce difficulties as the seventh most pressing challenge, citing a scarcity of specialized skills and recruitment hurdles. This confirmed shortage of qualified personnel hinders the ability of industrial facilities to maintain the stable environments necessary for biofilters. As a result, potential users in cost-sensitive regions often opt for more robust, less labor-intensive chemical alternatives, effectively slowing market expansion.

Market Trends

The biofilter landscape is being transformed by the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), which are replacing manual supervision with autonomous, real-time process management. Operators are increasingly utilizing smart sensor networks to track vital metrics such as pH and moisture, enabling systems to dynamically adjust environmental conditions and avert microbial die-off before it happens.

This shift toward digitalization is gaining commercial momentum as industries look to reduce the operational risks inherent in sensitive biological processes. Reflecting this demand for intelligent optimization, Veolia reported in its February 2025 '2024 Annual Results' that its 'Boosters' program, focusing on high-value water and digital technologies, achieved 6.6% organic revenue growth.

Concurrently, there is a rising trend in utilizing biofilters for biogas desulfurization, driven by the need to convert organic waste into renewable natural gas. Biological desulfurization systems are becoming a preferred choice for removing corrosive hydrogen sulfide from biogas streams, providing a chemical-free, cost-efficient method to protect downstream upgrading equipment and cogeneration engines.

This adoption pattern is closely linked to the major expansion of renewable gas infrastructure in key economies. According to the European Biogas Association's 'Statistical Report 2024,' released in December 2024, combined biomethane and biogas production in Europe hit 22 billion cubic meters, a volume that requires a parallel increase in biological upgrading capabilities to guarantee gas quality for energy grids.

