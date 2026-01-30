Flare Monitoring Market Research Report 2026 - Global Size, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2026-2031

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flare Monitoring Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Flare Monitoring Market is projected to expand from USD 1.55 Billion in 2025 to USD 2.82 Billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 10.49%.

This market encompasses specialized software and instrumentation designed to measure, track, and report the composition and volume of waste gases combusted during industrial activities.

Growth is primarily propelled by strict environmental regulations demanding emissions transparency to address climate change, as well as the financial motivation for operators to enhance gas recovery and reduce product loss. These regulatory frameworks obligate energy firms to utilize precise measurement technologies to avoid penalties and meet sustainability goals. The World Bank reported that global gas flaring volumes increased to 151 billion cubic meters in 2024, highlighting the urgent need for these advanced tracking mechanisms.

Despite these drivers, the market encounters significant hurdles due to the high capital investment needed to deploy advanced monitoring infrastructure in remote or aging facilities. Many operators, especially within developing regions, face the technical complexities and elevated costs of retrofitting legacy systems to align with modern digital standards. This financial constraint frequently delays the adoption of comprehensive monitoring solutions and can substantially hinder market expansion across cost-conscious sectors.

Market Drivers

The enforcement of rigorous environmental compliance mandates forces operators to implement high-precision monitoring systems to escape legal consequences and severe financial penalties. Governments globally are shifting from passive reporting systems to punitive regulations that levy charges on excess emissions, creating a need for auditable and continuous data streams.

This regulatory environment necessitates the use of automated metering solutions that can differentiate between routine and non-routine flaring events to ensure regulatory adherence and accurate fee calculations. In November 2024, the Environmental Protection Agency announced in its 'EPA Finalizes Rule to Reduce Wasteful Methane Emissions' press release that the Waste Emissions Charge sets a fee of 900 United States dollars per metric ton on specific amounts of wasteful methane emissions reported for the 2024 calendar year.

Simultaneously, a growing corporate focus on zero-flaring goals and sustainability is fundamentally altering procurement strategies as energy majors aim to verify their decarbonization efforts. Publicly listed companies are adopting sophisticated monitoring equipment to supply investors with transparent emissions data and to satisfy voluntary commitments such as the Zero Routine Flaring by 2030 initiative.

This strategy demands instrumentation capable of providing auditable evidence of reduction rather than simple operational estimates. Saudi Aramco's '2023 Sustainability Report' from March 2024 noted that the company sustained an exceptionally low upstream methane intensity of 0.05 percent, proving the value of strict monitoring protocols. Furthermore, the International Energy Agency's 'Global Methane Tracker 2024', released in March 2024, indicated that fossil fuel operations accounted for nearly 120 million tonnes of methane emissions in 2023, emphasizing the critical need for precise detection technologies.

Market Challenges

The significant capital investment necessary for installing monitoring infrastructure serves as a major restraint on the global flare monitoring market. Operators managing remote sites or aging facilities often encounter prohibitive costs related to retrofitting legacy systems to support modern measurement tools. This financial burden is especially severe in developing regions where limited budgets restrict funding for upgrades that do not generate revenue. As a result, many energy companies scale back or postpone essential modernization projects, directly decelerating the adoption of monitoring technologies despite regulatory mandates to lower emissions.

This economic barrier is exacerbated by the technical challenges involved in integrating digital monitoring with existing analog infrastructure. The integration process often requires structural modifications and significant downtime, leading to revenue loss for operators. The International Energy Agency estimated in 2024 that the oil and gas industry would require an investment of nearly USD 170 billion to fully implement the methane abatement and monitoring measures needed to achieve global net-zero scenarios. Such substantial expenditure requirements discourage smaller independent operators from adopting advanced tracking systems, thereby limiting market growth in cost-sensitive segments.

Market Trends

The widespread adoption of satellite-based and drone remote monitoring is fundamentally changing how operators manage geographically dispersed and vast infrastructure. Rather than relying exclusively on fixed ground-based sensors, energy companies are increasingly utilizing aerial drones and orbital satellites to gain macro-scale visibility over their assets.

This technological evolution enables the rapid detection of fugitive methane leaks and high-emission events that might otherwise remain unnoticed in remote areas, efficiently distinguishing between irregular plumes and routine combustion. According to the 'Satellite detection of methane plumes, 2022-2024' report by Visualizing Energy in March 2025, methane plumes from the oil and gas supply chain represented approximately 57 percent of all satellite-detected methane plumes in 2024, highlighting the sector's prominence in remote monitoring data.

Concurrently, the incorporation of Artificial Intelligence for predictive analytics is converting flare monitoring from a passive recording role into a tool for proactive operational control. Advanced algorithms can now process combustion data in real-time to predict potential flaring events before they occur, allowing operators to dynamically adjust process parameters and optimize flare efficiency.

This shift toward intelligent systems facilitates immediate corrective actions that ensure optimal combustion performance and minimize waste gas volumes. In July 2025, Utilities Middle East reported in the 'ADNOC Reports Major Progress in Clean Energy, AI and Emissions Cuts' article that the application of AI across various functions, including emissions monitoring, resulted in an 8 percent decrease in flaring and a 22 percent reduction in methane emissions for ADNOC in 2024 relative to the prior year.

Key Players Profiled in the Flare Monitoring Market:

Ametek Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Vista Holdings AS

Zeeco, Inc.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Honeywell International Inc.

John Zink Company, LLC

Baker Hughes Company

Report Scope

Flare Monitoring Market, by Mounting Method:

In-Process

Remote

Flare Monitoring Market, by End-User Industry:

Oil & Gas Production Sites

Refineries & Petrochemical

Others

Flare Monitoring Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $2.82 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/57cb5r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment