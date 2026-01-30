UV Air Purifiers Market Research Report 2026 - Global Size, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2026-2031

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UV Air Purifiers Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global UV Air Purifiers Market is projected to experience substantial growth, rising from USD 1.88 Billion in 2025 to USD 5.51 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 19.63%.

These devices function by employing short-wave ultraviolet light, predominantly UV-C, to destroy the genetic material of airborne pathogens like bacteria, viruses, and mold spores.

The sector is largely propelled by a global focus on enhancing indoor air quality and the enforcement of rigorous sanitary protocols within healthcare and commercial facilities to curb disease transmission. Additionally, increasing regulatory backing for air safety standards in public spaces continues to drive the uptake of these sanitation technologies in both industrial and residential settings.

Market growth is further supported by strong trade activity within the broader appliance industry, which facilitates the distribution of air treatment systems. Data from the China Household Electrical Appliances Association indicates that from January to July 2024, the export value of home appliances totaled 66.05 billion USD, reflecting persistent international demand for environmental control solutions.

However, a notable obstacle to market progression is the technical risk regarding ozone emissions; because certain UV purification techniques may unintentionally release harmful ozone byproducts, strict regulatory compliance is required, potentially restricting deployment in safety-critical environments.

Market Drivers

Rising levels of global air pollution act as a major catalyst for the adoption of UV air purifiers, prompting both residential and commercial consumers to acquire advanced filtration units. In urban centers with high concentrations of particulate matter, UV-C technology has become essential for neutralizing biological contaminants that adhere to airborne pollutants.

The necessity for such remediation is highlighted by the current environmental crisis, which restricts natural ventilation and necessitates mechanical purification. According to IQAir's '2023 World Air Quality Report' released in March 2024, only seven countries met the World Health Organization's annual PM2.5 guidelines, leaving most of the global population dependent on indoor management systems to reduce exposure to hazardous ambient air.

Simultaneously, the growing prevalence of respiratory conditions and airborne allergies is shaping market demand, encouraging manufacturers to incorporate germicidal irradiation that effectively eliminates triggers like mold spores and bacteria. As the link between poor air quality and chronic health issues becomes clearer, consumer behavior is shifting from reactive purchases to preventative health management through continuous air sanitization.

The American Lung Association's 'State of the Air 2024' report from April 2024 revealed that approximately 131.2 million people in the United States lived in counties with failing grades for ozone or particle pollution. This public health burden reinforces the commercial viability of these solutions, as evidenced by Coway Co., Ltd., which reported a second-quarter 2024 revenue increase to 1.08 trillion KRW, reflecting sustained investment in home wellness technologies.

Market Challenges

A significant impediment to the scalability of the UV air purifier sector is the technical limitation associated with unintentional ozone generation. This safety concern forces manufacturers to conduct exhaustive and expensive compliance testing to adhere to stringent emission standards, which subsequently increases production costs and prolongs product development cycles. As a result, these high barriers to entry deter smaller innovators from entering the market and delay the introduction of new models by established companies.

Moreover, concerns regarding potential respiratory risks severely limit the deployment of these devices in sensitive settings such as neonatal wards, schools, and asthmatic care facilities, which are otherwise primary candidates for air sanitation. This restriction significantly narrows the addressable market, preventing the technology from achieving widespread ubiquity despite general industry growth.

Data from the China Household Electrical Appliances Association shows that in 2024, the retail market for home appliances in China reached 902.7 billion yuan, indicating a robust consumer appetite for household technology that UV purifiers struggle to fully exploit due to these rigorous safety parameters.

Market Trends

The market is undergoing a transformation driven by the integration of AI and IoT smart controls, as consumers increasingly prioritize automated remediation and real-time air quality monitoring. This trend allows devices to dynamically modulate filtration performance based on live sensor data, optimizing energy efficiency and filter longevity while providing remote accessibility via mobile platforms. The magnitude of this ecosystem expansion is highlighted by Xiaomi Corporation's 'Q3 2025 Results' from November 2025, which reported 1.035 billion connected IoT devices on its AIoT platform, illustrating a massive consumer shift toward intelligent environments that support advanced air purification systems.

In parallel, the expansion of in-duct HVAC air disinfection solutions is gaining momentum, shifting the industry focus from localized portable units to integrated whole-building purification strategies. This approach employs UV-C arrays installed directly within central air handling units to disinfect moving air streams and prevent microbial growth on cooling coils, effectively treating air at the source of circulation for commercial and residential infrastructures.

This structural shift toward built-in environmental control is reflected in Honeywell's 'Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results' from February 2025, where the building solutions segment delivered double-digit organic sales growth, underscoring increasing investment in integrated technologies that ensure indoor air safety.

Key Players Profiled in the UV Air Purifiers Market

Honeywell International Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Coway Co., Ltd.

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Blueair AB

Dyson Direct Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Report Scope

UV Air Purifiers Market, by Type:

Fixed

Portable

UV Air Purifiers Market, by End User:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

UV Air Purifiers Market, by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

UV Air Purifiers Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $5.51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.6% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iz9cx1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment